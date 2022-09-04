ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Authorities: Suspects wanted for crashing stolen BMW in Newark after police chase

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Police are looking for suspects who went on a crime spree in Monmouth County.

Holmdel police say a car was stolen out of Freehold early Saturday morning. They say the thieves then tried to break into a home in Colts Neck.

Officers say they found the car and chased it before it hit one of their cruisers, sending an officer to the hospital. He was later released.

Police were able to use a device to blow out some of the suspects’ tires. The car later crashed in Newark but the suspect ran away.

No arrests have been made yet.

News 12

News 12

