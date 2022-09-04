DRAW Collective completed the Franklin Regional School District Intermediate School with a strong indoor-outdoor connection in Murrysville, Pennsylvania. The design team for Franklin Regional’s Intermediate School sought to blend the new building with the natural surroundings and preserve the natural riparian buffer and extend it through the interior of the building. The interior finishes were selected to embrace nature with a flooring pattern that creates a flowing stream to define the circulation through the building incorporated with Islands of green to define student activity or small-group instructional spaces.

