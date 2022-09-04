ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
educationsnapshots.com

Franklin Regional School District Intermediate School

DRAW Collective completed the Franklin Regional School District Intermediate School with a strong indoor-outdoor connection in Murrysville, Pennsylvania. The design team for Franklin Regional’s Intermediate School sought to blend the new building with the natural surroundings and preserve the natural riparian buffer and extend it through the interior of the building. The interior finishes were selected to embrace nature with a flooring pattern that creates a flowing stream to define the circulation through the building incorporated with Islands of green to define student activity or small-group instructional spaces.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Maridon Museum Preparing For Asian Harvest Moon Festival

A local museum is welcoming the public to join in a special celebration. The Maridon Museum will celebrate the Asian Harvest Moon Festival on Sunday, September 18th from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the Butler Country Club. Dinner and entertainment will be provided along with a basket raffle and silent...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

County Continues Updating Restrooms At Alameda

Butler County is setting aside more money to renovate restrooms at Alameda Park. A total of five restrooms were scheduled for updates, but due to rising construction costs, the county needed to utilize Act 13 money to finish the project. The county’s parks and recreation director says that the updates...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Lawrence County receives over $550,000 to fund major improvements to two county parks

Pennsylvania Representative Chris Sainato announced Tuesday that Lawrence County had received $553,900 in grant funding for major improvements to two county parks. The funding is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Community Conservation Partnerships Program. It includes $374,800 for improvements to Pearson Park in Neshannock Township...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butler, PA
Government
City
Library, PA
City
Butler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
butlerradio.com

Butler Co. Young Professionals Mixer Set For Thursday

Local business people are invited to attend a free networking event later this week. The Butler County Young Professionals’ September Mixer is scheduled for this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street. There is no charge to attend and everyone is encouraged to...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

United Way’s Week Of Caring To Begin

The United Way is ready to begin their Week of Caring. The annual event looks to connect teams of volunteers with non-profit organizations across the region. A number of volunteers will be at Glade Run in Zelienople tomorrow from 9 a.m. to noon helping in the garden and other cleaning projects.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Twp. Seeking New Board Member

Cranberry Township is looking for applicants to fill a seat on their board of supervisors. Following the passing of Dick Hadley, there is now a vacancy on the board. Interested applicants must have lived in Cranberry Township for at least one year and be registered to vote in the township as well.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Labor Day
messengerpaper.com

St. Sebastian Church Festival in Belle Vernon

St Sebastian is inviting the public to attend their upcoming festival on Sunday, September 18 from 12:00 noon – 7:00PM. There will be lots of homemade food, a bake sale and games for the kids. In addition, there will be live entertainment and a 50/50 raffle. For more information. Please call the Parish office at 724-929-9300. St Sebastian Church is located at 801 Broad Avenue, in Belle Vernon.
BELLE VERNON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
butlerradio.com

September Music Concerts

Saxonburg will be full of music this month at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Main Street. During the Arts Festival, the New Life Christian Praise Band will play at 6 pm 9/9 and at 2 pm on 9/11. Local musician Tom Kifer will perform at 10:30 am and at 2 pm on 9/10. The concerts will be outside on the church lawn. Please bring a blanket or chair.
SAXONBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

“We The People” To Honor 9/11

An event this weekend looks to commemorate the anniversary of 9-11 while also bringing the community together. A motorcycle ride is scheduled for this Saturday starting at Riverfront Park in Kittanning. It’s called “We The People” and event organizers say the aim to help people connect with each other throughout the day.
KITTANNING, PA
wdadradio.com

OX HILL FAIR NAMES FAIR QUEEN, PRINCESS

While the Indiana County Fair ended on Saturday, community fair season kicks into gear this week with the Ox Hill Community Fair. (Ox Hill Fair Queen Alyanna Hoffman and her sister, Ox Hill Fair Princess Kaydance Hoffman. Photo courtesy Ox Hill Fair) Last night, the Ox Hill Community Fair crowned...
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County church giving help to those in need

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) – The Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica is holding its annual clothing giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual event is something Debbie Stephens, the co-founder of the Pisgah giving closet looks forward to holding every Saturday after Labor Day for the past 16 years. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Health System To Administer New Vaccine Booster

The Butler Health System will administer the updated COVID vaccine booster shots starting today. Recently the CDC recommended that people 12 years and older who have received a primary vaccination and first booster at least two months ago should receive the new booster. This new booster targets the Omicron BA.4...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Debra Lee Stevens Pincek

Debra Lee Stevens Pincek, 69, went to her eternal home on September 2, 2022. She was a loving and kind woman of God; a mother, sister, cousin, aunt, colleague, and friend. She was born in Butler, PA on April 18, 1953, the eldest daughter of Calvin and Donna Foss Stevens.
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Venango County Photo of the Day

Winners of the Oil Valley Fall Throwdown held on Saturday, September 3, at Hasson Park in Oil City: Ma40-Justin Brentzel, Ma2-Patrick Gillen, Ma3 -Josh Stoltfus, Mpo-Sam, Hockenberry. Not pictured is Ma1 winner Julian Rau. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy