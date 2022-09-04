Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
educationsnapshots.com
Franklin Regional School District Intermediate School
DRAW Collective completed the Franklin Regional School District Intermediate School with a strong indoor-outdoor connection in Murrysville, Pennsylvania. The design team for Franklin Regional’s Intermediate School sought to blend the new building with the natural surroundings and preserve the natural riparian buffer and extend it through the interior of the building. The interior finishes were selected to embrace nature with a flooring pattern that creates a flowing stream to define the circulation through the building incorporated with Islands of green to define student activity or small-group instructional spaces.
butlerradio.com
Maridon Museum Preparing For Asian Harvest Moon Festival
A local museum is welcoming the public to join in a special celebration. The Maridon Museum will celebrate the Asian Harvest Moon Festival on Sunday, September 18th from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the Butler Country Club. Dinner and entertainment will be provided along with a basket raffle and silent...
butlerradio.com
County Continues Updating Restrooms At Alameda
Butler County is setting aside more money to renovate restrooms at Alameda Park. A total of five restrooms were scheduled for updates, but due to rising construction costs, the county needed to utilize Act 13 money to finish the project. The county’s parks and recreation director says that the updates...
WFMJ.com
Lawrence County receives over $550,000 to fund major improvements to two county parks
Pennsylvania Representative Chris Sainato announced Tuesday that Lawrence County had received $553,900 in grant funding for major improvements to two county parks. The funding is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Community Conservation Partnerships Program. It includes $374,800 for improvements to Pearson Park in Neshannock Township...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlerradio.com
Butler Co. Young Professionals Mixer Set For Thursday
Local business people are invited to attend a free networking event later this week. The Butler County Young Professionals’ September Mixer is scheduled for this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street. There is no charge to attend and everyone is encouraged to...
butlerradio.com
United Way’s Week Of Caring To Begin
The United Way is ready to begin their Week of Caring. The annual event looks to connect teams of volunteers with non-profit organizations across the region. A number of volunteers will be at Glade Run in Zelienople tomorrow from 9 a.m. to noon helping in the garden and other cleaning projects.
Parents voice concerns at Mohawk School Board meeting
Five days after the Lawrence County District Attorney released his findings, Mohawk had a school board meeting. It all stemmed from hazing allegations involving the football team. Parents now had the chance to express their concerns.
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Seeking New Board Member
Cranberry Township is looking for applicants to fill a seat on their board of supervisors. Following the passing of Dick Hadley, there is now a vacancy on the board. Interested applicants must have lived in Cranberry Township for at least one year and be registered to vote in the township as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Controversial homecoming proposal in Pine-Richland School District circulating on social media
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A ‘homecoming proposal’ lit a fire in some students and families in the Pine-Richland School District. That invitation to the homecoming dance is now making rounds on social media and reads:. “If I was black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white,...
Group looking for volunteers from Mercer County for Lyme disease study
Care Access wants to bring vaccine studies to rural areas dealing with Lyme Disease.
Stoneboro Fair honors local long-time pastor
The Great Stoneboro Fair honors someone significant each year. The President of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions presented the award Sunday.
messengerpaper.com
St. Sebastian Church Festival in Belle Vernon
St Sebastian is inviting the public to attend their upcoming festival on Sunday, September 18 from 12:00 noon – 7:00PM. There will be lots of homemade food, a bake sale and games for the kids. In addition, there will be live entertainment and a 50/50 raffle. For more information. Please call the Parish office at 724-929-9300. St Sebastian Church is located at 801 Broad Avenue, in Belle Vernon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
butlerradio.com
September Music Concerts
Saxonburg will be full of music this month at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Main Street. During the Arts Festival, the New Life Christian Praise Band will play at 6 pm 9/9 and at 2 pm on 9/11. Local musician Tom Kifer will perform at 10:30 am and at 2 pm on 9/10. The concerts will be outside on the church lawn. Please bring a blanket or chair.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
butlerradio.com
“We The People” To Honor 9/11
An event this weekend looks to commemorate the anniversary of 9-11 while also bringing the community together. A motorcycle ride is scheduled for this Saturday starting at Riverfront Park in Kittanning. It’s called “We The People” and event organizers say the aim to help people connect with each other throughout the day.
wdadradio.com
OX HILL FAIR NAMES FAIR QUEEN, PRINCESS
While the Indiana County Fair ended on Saturday, community fair season kicks into gear this week with the Ox Hill Community Fair. (Ox Hill Fair Queen Alyanna Hoffman and her sister, Ox Hill Fair Princess Kaydance Hoffman. Photo courtesy Ox Hill Fair) Last night, the Ox Hill Community Fair crowned...
Jefferson County church giving help to those in need
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) – The Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica is holding its annual clothing giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual event is something Debbie Stephens, the co-founder of the Pisgah giving closet looks forward to holding every Saturday after Labor Day for the past 16 years. […]
butlerradio.com
Butler Health System To Administer New Vaccine Booster
The Butler Health System will administer the updated COVID vaccine booster shots starting today. Recently the CDC recommended that people 12 years and older who have received a primary vaccination and first booster at least two months ago should receive the new booster. This new booster targets the Omicron BA.4...
butlerradio.com
Debra Lee Stevens Pincek
Debra Lee Stevens Pincek, 69, went to her eternal home on September 2, 2022. She was a loving and kind woman of God; a mother, sister, cousin, aunt, colleague, and friend. She was born in Butler, PA on April 18, 1953, the eldest daughter of Calvin and Donna Foss Stevens.
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
Winners of the Oil Valley Fall Throwdown held on Saturday, September 3, at Hasson Park in Oil City: Ma40-Justin Brentzel, Ma2-Patrick Gillen, Ma3 -Josh Stoltfus, Mpo-Sam, Hockenberry. Not pictured is Ma1 winner Julian Rau. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
Comments / 0