Malaki Starks makes immediate impact for new-look Georgia football defense: ‘One of the greatest interceptions I ever seen’

By Connor Riley,
dawgnation.com
 4 days ago
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart expresses displeasure with Georgia: 'One of our worst practices of the year'

Georgia may be experiencing a bit of a hangover after a resounding win over Oregon, led by former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, to open the season on Sept. 3. Per DawgsHQ, Kirby Smart was pleased with his team’s practice on Monday as the Bulldogs began preparation for their true home opener against Samford on Saturday between the hedges. Tuesday’s practice? Not so much.
dawgnation.com

Georgia football moves up in Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2

The Georgia Bulldogs opened the 2022 season with a resounding win over the Oregon Ducks. That win clearly cemented Georgia as a championship contender this season, backing up Georgia’s ranking in the Week 2 Coaches Poll. Georgia sits at No. 2, between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Peter Burns, Chris Doering take their turns singing Georgia's praises

There were a lot of noteworthy results in the college football world Saturday, but the game that most analysts continue talking about is Georgia’s 49-3 thrashing off Oregon. That the Bulldogs won the game certainly wasn’t a surprise, but the dominance they showed on both sides of the ball in winning was unexpected for many.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart discusses transfer portal, keeping players in the fold: 'I think you be very fair and honest'

Kirby Smart understands the situation Georgia is in at quarterback with Stetson Bennett having opted to return for a final season in Athens. While the former walk-on could have very well ridden off into the sunset after helping the Bulldogs to a first national championship since 1980, he made the choice to have one last go-around in hopes of back-to-back titles.
dawgnation.com

H.S. Football preview: Jefferson vs. Oconee

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will be the TV announcers for the game:. Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ Class 3A No. 7 Oconee County as it hosts Class 5A No. 8 Jefferson in Watkinsville. Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.
960 The Ref

Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia

ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
ClutchPoints

Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech

One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red and Black

UGAPD Blotter: Student scammed out of football tickets and more

In this week’s UGA blotter, a student was scammed out of football tickets, two books were stolen from the bookstore and more. An individual is suspected of stealing two textbooks from the University of Georgia Bookstore on the morning of Sept. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
wuga.org

Morning headlines: ACC Commissioners vote to fund homelessness plan

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners voted to spend $133,000 on a strategic plan to address the county’s growing homelessness problem at their monthly meeting on Tuesday. The plan, which will be produced in the coming months by a consulting firm based in the Washington, DC area, was characterized by some critics as just another study without action accompanying it. But supporters of the plan say that it’s not just another study but a way to convene and better organize the array of resources Athens has to combat homelessness – both in terms of money and in terms of the organizations working on the problem.
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Rock Nobster opens in Watkinsville

This past Friday, Rock Nobster, a vinyl record music store, opened in downtown Watkinsville, Georgia. The store is owned by Jimmy Bryant, long-time music manager at the Athens Barnes & Noble. The store features records across both time and genre. The store’s current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
Red and Black

GUEST COLUMN: UGA ignores history of racism, uses Black-Diallo-Miller Hall as prop

In 1966, the University of Georgia built a 1000-person, all-women, luxury residence hall, named Brumby Hall. The Red and Black summarized UGA’s exploit in a headline succinctly: “Brumby Means Luxury.” Residence counselor Glorianne Smith admitted that the massive building would face challenges but assured that the university would “work especially hard to give the girls a sense of belonging.”
