Malaki Starks makes immediate impact for new-look Georgia football defense: ‘One of the greatest interceptions I ever seen’

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football injury update: Kirby Smart roster management in full effect for Samford
ATHENS — Kirby Smart declared starting safety Christopher Smith “perfectly fine” after a scary hit that put the team captain on the ground last Saturday. Smith is as important as any player on the No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. It’s a safe bet many fans will be looking...
dawgnation.com
Kamari Lassiter has the perfect mindset following first Georgia football start: ‘He’s not going to beat himself’
Save for one rather questionable penalty, Kamari Lassiter didn’t have his name called much on Saturday. That’s a very positive sign for a player making his first career start. Lassiter finished the game with three tackles, playing a key role in Georgia’s 49-3 win over the Oregon Ducks....
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart slams Georgia football practice effort, updates status of injured defensive backs
Georgia had a great performance on Saturday. The Bulldogs followed it up with a strong effort on Monday, one Kirby Smart called Georgia’s best practice of the season. But the Bulldogs did not sustain that effort through Tuesday’s practice. And Smart made his displeasure clear when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.
dawgnation.com
Georgia a monstrous favorite over Samford; will Kirby Smart keep attacking through the air?
ATHENS — Count the oddsmakers among those bought into the Georgia football offense. Coach Kirby Smart’s No. 2-ranked Bulldogs are a 52-point favorite over the FCS Samford Bulldogs in the teams’ 4 p.m. meeting on Saturday in Athens. The line could be viewed as one reflection of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart expresses displeasure with Georgia: 'One of our worst practices of the year'
Georgia may be experiencing a bit of a hangover after a resounding win over Oregon, led by former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, to open the season on Sept. 3. Per DawgsHQ, Kirby Smart was pleased with his team’s practice on Monday as the Bulldogs began preparation for their true home opener against Samford on Saturday between the hedges. Tuesday’s practice? Not so much.
dawgnation.com
Amarius Mims, Devin Willock and others give Kirby Smart a ‘rare’ offensive line challenge
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football offensive line faces ‘rare’ challenge with so much talent. Georgia spent just about...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football moves up in Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2
The Georgia Bulldogs opened the 2022 season with a resounding win over the Oregon Ducks. That win clearly cemented Georgia as a championship contender this season, backing up Georgia’s ranking in the Week 2 Coaches Poll. Georgia sits at No. 2, between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio...
Georgia Hosts Trio of Highly Touted 2024 QBs at Season Opener
Georgia hosted a few 2024 QB targets in Atlanta this weekend, here is everything you need to know about them.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Peter Burns, Chris Doering take their turns singing Georgia's praises
There were a lot of noteworthy results in the college football world Saturday, but the game that most analysts continue talking about is Georgia’s 49-3 thrashing off Oregon. That the Bulldogs won the game certainly wasn’t a surprise, but the dominance they showed on both sides of the ball in winning was unexpected for many.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart discusses transfer portal, keeping players in the fold: 'I think you be very fair and honest'
Kirby Smart understands the situation Georgia is in at quarterback with Stetson Bennett having opted to return for a final season in Athens. While the former walk-on could have very well ridden off into the sunset after helping the Bulldogs to a first national championship since 1980, he made the choice to have one last go-around in hopes of back-to-back titles.
dawgnation.com
H.S. Football preview: Jefferson vs. Oconee
DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell will be the TV announcers for the game:. Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ Class 3A No. 7 Oconee County as it hosts Class 5A No. 8 Jefferson in Watkinsville. Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.
Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia
ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech
One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red and Black
UGAPD Blotter: Student scammed out of football tickets and more
In this week’s UGA blotter, a student was scammed out of football tickets, two books were stolen from the bookstore and more. An individual is suspected of stealing two textbooks from the University of Georgia Bookstore on the morning of Sept. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
wuga.org
Morning headlines: ACC Commissioners vote to fund homelessness plan
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners voted to spend $133,000 on a strategic plan to address the county’s growing homelessness problem at their monthly meeting on Tuesday. The plan, which will be produced in the coming months by a consulting firm based in the Washington, DC area, was characterized by some critics as just another study without action accompanying it. But supporters of the plan say that it’s not just another study but a way to convene and better organize the array of resources Athens has to combat homelessness – both in terms of money and in terms of the organizations working on the problem.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Rock Nobster opens in Watkinsville
This past Friday, Rock Nobster, a vinyl record music store, opened in downtown Watkinsville, Georgia. The store is owned by Jimmy Bryant, long-time music manager at the Athens Barnes & Noble. The store features records across both time and genre. The store’s current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
Heads up, drivers: Speed camera citations start today in several Georgia school zones
WINDER, Ga. — Drivers who are caught speeding in school zones in two Georgia cities will receive citations starting Tuesday. The cities of Cedartown and Winder both posted a final warning on their social media accounts warning drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. City...
Red and Black
GUEST COLUMN: UGA ignores history of racism, uses Black-Diallo-Miller Hall as prop
In 1966, the University of Georgia built a 1000-person, all-women, luxury residence hall, named Brumby Hall. The Red and Black summarized UGA’s exploit in a headline succinctly: “Brumby Means Luxury.” Residence counselor Glorianne Smith admitted that the massive building would face challenges but assured that the university would “work especially hard to give the girls a sense of belonging.”
Comments / 2