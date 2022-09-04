ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts At Butler Twp. Apartments

Butler Township Police are investigating the theft of a number of catalytic converters from vehicles at an apartment complex. The thefts happened overnight Wednesday at the Highland Apartments. Police say the suspect was driving in a dark colored car—although no other details were provided. Anyone with information should contact...
PA STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING A BURGLARY AT THE LAST MINIT MART – PORTERSVILLE – BUTLER COUNTY

(Photo supplied with release) (Portersville, Butler County) The Pennsylvania State Police Troop D – Butler Station is investigating a burglary that occurred on 09/06/2022 at approximately 0145 hours at Last Minit Mart located on Perry Highway in Portersville, Butler County. Two White male suspects shattered the front door with a tire iron that was wrapped in a garbage bag, then filled a garbage can with cigarettes and fled on foot. The two suspects were dropped off and picked up by the pictured late 1990’s early 2000’s model red single cab pickup with silver rocker panels and running boards. The vehicle has amber running lights around the front bumper and a black vertical stripe on both sides of the bed. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Trooper Lesnett, PSP, Butler Station, at (724) 284-8100 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.
Franklin Residents Accused of Exploiting $100,000 From Care Dependent Person Held for Court

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against three Franklin residents for the alleged financial exploitation of approximately $100,000.00 from a care-dependent person were held for court on Wednesday morning. According to court documents, criminal charges against 40-year-old Becky J. Leasure, 37-year-old Robert Eugene Straw, and 29-year-old Jesse Lawrence Straw...
State Police Investigating Portersville Convenience Store Burglary

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a large amount of cigarettes from a convenience store in Portersville. The state police say two broke into the Last Mini Mart on Route 19 around 1:50 a.m. and stole the cigarettes. One suspect was described as wearing a blue hoodie,...
10 arrested after shooting at the Canfield Fair

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio,, Ohio (WOIO) - Canfield police increased security at the Canfield Fair after a fight led to a shooting on the fairgrounds Saturday night. According to Mahoning County Sherriff Jerry Greene, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday. Sherriff Greene said seven of the people arrested are juveniles.
Police Continue Search for Missing Clarion Co. Teen

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – State Police are continuing to search for a Rimersburg teen who was reported missing on Saturday. A representative of Clarion-based State Police told exploreClarion.com that 15-year-old Melea H. Janis, of Rimersburg, remained missing as of Wednesday morning. Melea is described as 5’1” tall, approximately 116...
Greenville driver killed, Fredonia woman injured in Route 58 head-on crash

A Mercer County man died, and a woman was seriously injured after a head-on crash over the weekend. State Police say 32-year-old Michael Miller of Greenville was driving along Route 58 in Delaware Township just before midnight Saturday when his Ford Taurus went left of center, running into an oncoming pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Lilly Black of Fredonia.
Arrests Made at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
