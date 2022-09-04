Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser talks 600-pound transformation in 'The Whale': 'I wanted to disappear'
Brendan Fraser says transforming into a 600-pound man in "The Whale" took a major toll on him. Fraser, 53, plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher nearing the end of his life. About a month into filming, the movie’s director, Darren Aronofsky, said that the actor was "all pedal and no gas."
‘The Conjuring 2': James Wan Shares Original Terrifying Valak Design
The horror genre has seen a bit of a renaissance in the last decade. This is thanks to amazing films like James Wan’s The Conjuring which released in 2013 and quickly became one of the hottest franchises in the genre’s history. Its first mainline sequel The Conjuring 2 is considered by many to be one of the best horror sequels of all time. That film introduced the evil nun Valak who has since become an icon, but this particular demon could have looked a lot different in the final film. Now thanks to Wan, we now know what Valak’s original terrifying design looked like.
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': First Teaser Releasing Tomorrow
The first teaser of Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to debut tomorrow, the movie’s official Twitter handle revealed. The announcement comes with a fitting caption “Nothing is ever as it seems,” along with a video of a sliding puzzle moving to reveal the title of the movie.
'The Serpent Queen': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Will The Serpent Queen Be Available on Other Streaming Services?. Justin Haythe, who is known for writing Revolutionary Road and Red Sparrow, creates a new Starz series inspired by the Renaissance era and one formidable female ruler within it. The Serpent Queen is largely based on a nonfiction novel written by Swedish author Leonie Frieda, titled Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France.
7 Time Capsule Movies Directed by Richard Linklater
Using the tools of filmmaking to recreate a real historical time and place has long been one of the primary storytelling functions of movies. As audience members, one of our great joys is getting lost in a detailed, immersive representation of a place that we could never truly access in real life. Richard Linklater is a director and writer whose projects have repeatedly drawn him to the past. Be it to his own childhood and young adulthood, or to any number of specific pockets of history that interest him creatively.
'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition' Deleted Scene Sees Kirk Reporting Their Losses [Exclusive]
Space: the final frontier. But nothing is truly final, is it? Almost forty-three years ago, Star Trek: The Motion Picture arrived in theaters, but it wasn't until 2001 that Robert Wise's director's cut arrived on DVD for audiences to enjoy anew. Yet again, Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director’s Edition has returned to the pop culture conversation as it arrives on Blu-ray, in gorgeously remastered 4K Ultra HD, today, ahead of the highly anticipated Star Trek Day later this week. With both of these momentous occasions occurring this week, Paramount was kind enough to beam down an exclusive deleted scene from Star Trek: The Motion Picture for Collider to share with Trekkies.
'House of Darkness' Review: This Creepy Ghost Story Burns Too Slow to Be Effective
After a seven-year hiatus from his filmmaking career, Neil LaBute is back with two movies released in 2022, the thriller Out of the Blue and the horror comedy House of Darkness. House of Darkness, particularly, represents an outing in LaBute’s prolific career, as the director doesn’t usually deal with horror. In fact, the last time LaBute was behind a horror film was in 2006, when the unintentionally laughable The Wicker Man remake starring Nicolas Cage was released. So, we were all very curious to see what LaBute would do with House of Darkness and if the film could rise beyond The Wicker Man’s long shadow.
'The Good Nurse' Trailer Sees Jessica Chastain Embroiled in True Crime Murder Mystery
Ahead of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Netflix’s The Good Nurse has revealed its first trailer. The movie starring Jessica Chastain and Eddy Redmayne in the leading roles is a dramatized telling of a true-crime story that rocked America’s medical world. The new trailer sees Chastain...
'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey': Trailer, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far
Is There a Trailer For Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey?. Who's In the Cast of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey?. When Is Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Coming Out?. Originally created by author A. A. Milne and illustrator E. H. Shepard, Winnie-the-Pooh is a loveable anthropomorphic teddy bear that holds a special place in the hearts of many. While the first mention of Winnie-the-Pooh was in a 1924 poem by Milne, it wasn’t until 1961 when Disney acquired the licensing rights to the name and likelihood, creating one of their most successful franchises to date. Disney also removed the hyphens from the title, saving everyone precious time when writing about Winnie the Pooh.
‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’ Sees the Return of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand
CD Projekt Red, the developer behind Cyberpunk 2077, has released the trailer for its first expansion, titled Phantom Liberty with the “spy-thriller expansion” coming in 2023. The first major expansion will be set in a new district of Night City and promises to bring new locations and characters to players. Aside from these, the expansion will also see the return of Keanu Reeves as the voice of of Johnny Silverhand.
New 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Images Show Star-Studded Cast in Sun-Soaked Mystery
After a long, long while, we finally have a better notion of what to expect from the upcoming – and highly anticipated sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. After announcing that the follow-up to the 2019 surprise hit had found its home on its catalog, Netflix then kept us in the dark and didn’t reveal much about the murder-mystery aside from the cast. This changed today, as the streamer finally decided to release some new information for us to feast upon.
‘Pinocchio’ Review: A Disney Masterpiece Adapted Into Live-Action Nightmare Fuel
Only the second animated feature ever produced by Disney, 1940's Pinocchio isn’t just arguably the best animated film made by the company, it could be the greatest animated film ever made. After the success of their first film, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney pushed the possibilities of the medium even further with breathtaking technological innovations, unforgettable scenarios and characters, and some of the most iconic songs ever put in a Disney film. With just their second film, Disney was able to prove that their success with animation wasn’t just a fluke, it was an entirely new and impressive way to create whole new worlds and craft masterful stories.
10 Best Horror Anthology Films, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes
Horror anthology films have existed since the era of silent movies, offering a collection of at least three short horror films, each with a unique premise and a different cast. While some horror movies run out of steam as they stretch their story to 90 minutes, anthology shorts have the benefit of wrapping things up in a taut 20-30 minutes.
Sam From 'Trick 'r Treat' Is the Most Iconic Horror Icon of the 21st Century
When it comes to the horror genre in the 21st century, Sam from Michael Dougherty's Trick 'r Treat is truly an icon. Sam's design is equal parts unique and creepy while adorable at the same time, especially with his mask on. But when his mask comes off, he becomes truly terrifying. He's certainly not a human, but it's impossible to really make out what kind of creature he is, which is so unsettling and psychologically screws with his victims and the audience. He's something no one has ever seen before and likely will never see again. The kill scenes are so scary and intense while also having a visceral element to it. His motivation for killing on the surface seems almost innocent, but is rooted in disturbing and ancient traditions from the folklore of Halloween. Sam never speaks to any of his victims and never shows any emotion whatsoever. He doesn't even show pain when he's shot or dismembered and that can creep anyone out. Sam is the scariest horror character introduced in decades.
Why the Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ Remake is the Escapist Fantasy I Never Knew I Needed
For many, the live-action remake of Aladdin was an "unwanted" addition to Disney’s roster, but for me, it felt like coming home. As a South Asian, I’d long given up on representation in the powerhouse of film that is Disney. And then Aladdin came along. Inclusivity in Disney’s live-action fare remains poor, but the remake was a step in the right direction with a cast full of actors of color, gorgeous sets, and costumes.
'Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One' Trailer Takes Tom Cruise All Around the World
Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. The trailer comes just a few hours after it got our hands on a new behind-the-scenes video of star Tom Cruise performing some dangerous stunts for the highly-anticipated sequel. The trailer starts with flashes...
Why 'What Price Hollywood' Was the Actual First Version of 'A Star is Born'
Before Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, Judy Garland and James Mason, or Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, there were Constance Bennett and Lowell Sherman. The movie was called What Price Hollywood, but it really was the first version of A Star is Born, the classic tale of how stardom isn't always what it's cracked up to be. This largely forgotten 1932 gem was one of the first major studio productions to dramatize the downside of show business, and in many ways, it's a more honest and realistic look at the Hollywood machine than any of the films that came afterward.
'House of the Dragon': Episode 3 Sees First Viewership Drop For 'Game of Thrones' Prequel
Since its premiere last month, HBO’s House of the Dragon has drawn from the strength of the dragons and their silver-haired riders to soar to great heights and new records. The buzz on the first episode had yet to fully settle when the series was renewed for a second season by HBO. It was a move that was validated by the series premiere breaking the viewership record at HBO Max with 10 million viewers on its first night – truly, all the dragons roared as one. However, just like the fire-breathing creatures in the series have proven, everything is vulnerable at some point, and the third episode of the series has seen the show's first drop in viewership.
'All Quiet on the Western Front' Adaptation Gets Chilling New Trailer With Daniel Brühl & Felix Kammerer
Ahead of All Quiet on the Western Front's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival later this week, Netflix has released the first heart-wrenching trailer that gives an eye-opening look at the horrors of World War I. The new adaptation comes from German filmmaker Edward Berger, who penned the script with Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson. Felix Kammerer stars as Paul Bäumer, the soldier at the center of the story who volunteers for the war effort alongside his classmates, which would have been expected of them. He quickly comes face to face with the horrors of war, and the never-ending tragedy that plays out in the midst of trench warfare.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What Is Resonating?
The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 2.Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy had its issues, including poor pacing, a bloated narrative, an unnecessary love triangle, and a heavy reliance on computer generated-imagery instead of practical makeup. However, the films can be praised for their in-depth exploration of Dwarven culture and history. In The Lord of the Rings film series, we don’t get to learn much about the ways of the Dwarves outside of what Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) reveals. The Hobbit films explore the tragic circumstances that forced the Dwarves out of their homes.
