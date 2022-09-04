Read full article on original website
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Watch: Steve Bannon, forced to surrender to authorities, suffers a public melt down
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon speaks to the media as his lawyer Matthew Evan Corcoran looks on after his trial for contempt of Congress began at the U.S. District Courthouse on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon claimed he was...
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Joe Biden has picked a fight with tyranny. The west must hope he wins
It was a deadly week for democracy. US president Joe Biden launched a rescue effort to save the “soul of the nation” that the dementor-in-chief, Donald Trump, AKA Lord Voldemort, is conspiring to steal. Russia lost a great man whose titanic struggle for reform was fatally torpedoed by...
Daily Beast
Rich Dems Worried About Trump Are Buying Second Citizenships
For years, David Lesperance, an immigration attorney who helps wealthy Americans obtain second citizenships, saw a similar type of client: millionaire MAGA-heads, Silicon Valley libertarians, new-money crypto investors—basically, rich guys who wanted out of the U.S. tax system. But in recent months, he’s seen an increase in a surprising clientele: moneyed liberals who are terrified about the political future of the country and want an escape plan.
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
americanmilitarynews.com
Gen. Milley silent on Marines flanking Biden’s MAGA attack speech
General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the top uniformed officer in the U.S. military has remained silent on the appearance of uniformed U.S. Marines at President Joe Biden’s speech last week declaring Donald Trump and his “MAGA forces” to be a “threat to this country.”
Slate
The Solution to the Trump Judge Problem Nobody Wants to Talk About
Legal analysts lit up social media on Monday in response to the broad and potentially devastating order by Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Donald Trump appointee to the Southern District of Florida, temporarily halting the criminal investigation of the former president and his alleged pilfering of classified documents. Her order further authorized a special master to identify and return the small fraction of materials seized in last month’s court-approved search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence that may belong to him. One analyst after another meticulously detailed the failings of Cannon’s reasoning: It was “untethered to the law,” “a political conclusion in search of a legal rationale,” “deeply problematic,” “laughably bad.” At some point, one truly runs out of euphemisms for lawless partisan hackery.
My Son Hunter: the rightwing Hunter Biden movie is for fringe lunatics
Writing critically about a film like My Son Hunter feels kind of like sending the kid making fart noises from the back of the class to detention. Any measure of reprimand means giving the troublemaker exactly what they want – engagement, which is to say attention, which is to say validation. When your only goal is to get a rise out of a perceived opponent, even the most cool-headed retort means the game is on.
Washington Examiner
Left cries foul after Trump-appointed judge gives former president big win in raid case
Left-wing pundits cried foul after a Trump-appointed federal judge granted the former president’s request for a special master, putting a temporary pause on at least part of the Justice Department’s investigation following the FBI’s unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted the Trump request...
'Boycott CNN' Calls Grow as Viewers Fear Network Is Shifting to the Right
Several high-profile CNN journalists including John Harwood have left over what he called taking sides about Donald Trump's "threat to democracy."
Trump lashes out at would-be 2024 rivals DeSantis and Youngkin as some GOP allies distance themselves from his latest scandal
Trump took swipes on social media at potential 2024 rivals Govs. DeSantis and Youngkin. It's been speculated that the Florida and Virginia governors could seek the GOP nomination in 2024. Though he has not said he's running for re-election, Trump once again teased he may make another White House run.
DOJ’s setback in Mar-a-Lago probe could be profound ... or merely a blip
The department can appeal a judge’s special master order. But just how big an impact that order will have is difficult to know.
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: Biden edging out of the woods
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden taking his 23rd of the last 32 days on vacation after a week highlighted by two speeches in Philadelphia that revealed his fall election strategy: attacking MAGA. In both addresses, Biden accused former President Donald Trump and his millions...
Here's the Left's latest Trump-manufactured psychodrama: Victor Davis Hanson
Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson described the Left's "psychodramas" used to divert from issues that matter most to the American people on Tuesday's "The Ingraham Angle." VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: It's really ironic because, why were we leaking? Because we had this disinterested special master that was taking charge,...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Legal world fires at Judge Cannon
STILL TICKING UP — President JOE BIDEN’saverage approval rating at 538 has hit 43%, the highest it’s been since mid-March. WaPo, Aug. 11, 2022: “FBI searched Trump’s home to look for nuclear documents and other items, sources say”. DONALD TRUMP, Aug. 12, 2022: “Nuclear weapons...
Hear what professor who studies civil wars thinks is happening to US democracy
University of California - San Diego professor Barbara Walter, author of “How Civil Wars Start”, says that there is a faction of the Republican party who wants to unravel the US democracy due to former President Donald Trump engaging in “fear-mongering.”
In top-secret documents case, Portman wants to investigate the investigators
It now appears that secrets of the most sensitive nature were among the documents former President Donald Trump hung onto after more than a year of entreaties by the government to return them. Having to do with another nation’s nuclear-weapons capabilities, one set of documents in Trump’s possession was so sensitive that only a few […] The post In top-secret documents case, Portman wants to investigate the investigators appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MSNBC
By GOP standards, the classified docs scandal is now a ‘problem’
The Washington Post’s report on the FBI finding nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago was obviously stunning — and the article used a specific phrase that warrants a closer look. According to the reporting, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, some of the documents seized at Donald Trump’s glorified country club were so highly sensitive that they fell under the category of “special-access programs.”
Aileen Cannon Decision to Give Trump Special Master 'Utterly Lawless'—Tribe
Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe also accused the federal judge appointed by the former president of having "disgraced her position" with ruling.
