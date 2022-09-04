ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Daily Beast

Rich Dems Worried About Trump Are Buying Second Citizenships

For years, David Lesperance, an immigration attorney who helps wealthy Americans obtain second citizenships, saw a similar type of client: millionaire MAGA-heads, Silicon Valley libertarians, new-money crypto investors—basically, rich guys who wanted out of the U.S. tax system. But in recent months, he’s seen an increase in a surprising clientele: moneyed liberals who are terrified about the political future of the country and want an escape plan.
POTUS
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Gen. Milley silent on Marines flanking Biden’s MAGA attack speech

General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the top uniformed officer in the U.S. military has remained silent on the appearance of uniformed U.S. Marines at President Joe Biden’s speech last week declaring Donald Trump and his “MAGA forces” to be a “threat to this country.”
MILITARY
Slate

The Solution to the Trump Judge Problem Nobody Wants to Talk About

Legal analysts lit up social media on Monday in response to the broad and potentially devastating order by Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Donald Trump appointee to the Southern District of Florida, temporarily halting the criminal investigation of the former president and his alleged pilfering of classified documents. Her order further authorized a special master to identify and return the small fraction of materials seized in last month’s court-approved search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence that may belong to him. One analyst after another meticulously detailed the failings of Cannon’s reasoning: It was “untethered to the law,” “a political conclusion in search of a legal rationale,” “deeply problematic,” “laughably bad.” At some point, one truly runs out of euphemisms for lawless partisan hackery.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Gillespie
Person
Glenn Greenwald
Person
Edward Snowden
The Guardian

My Son Hunter: the rightwing Hunter Biden movie is for fringe lunatics

Writing critically about a film like My Son Hunter feels kind of like sending the kid making fart noises from the back of the class to detention. Any measure of reprimand means giving the troublemaker exactly what they want – engagement, which is to say attention, which is to say validation. When your only goal is to get a rise out of a perceived opponent, even the most cool-headed retort means the game is on.
MOVIES
Washington Examiner

Left cries foul after Trump-appointed judge gives former president big win in raid case

Left-wing pundits cried foul after a Trump-appointed federal judge granted the former president’s request for a special master, putting a temporary pause on at least part of the Justice Department’s investigation following the FBI’s unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted the Trump request...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Politics#Capitalism#Conservatism#Intercept#Cnn#Msnbc#Fox News
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Biden edging out of the woods

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden taking his 23rd of the last 32 days on vacation after a week highlighted by two speeches in Philadelphia that revealed his fall election strategy: attacking MAGA. In both addresses, Biden accused former President Donald Trump and his millions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Here's the Left's latest Trump-manufactured psychodrama: Victor Davis Hanson

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson described the Left's "psychodramas" used to divert from issues that matter most to the American people on Tuesday's "The Ingraham Angle." VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: It's really ironic because, why were we leaking? Because we had this disinterested special master that was taking charge,...
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Legal world fires at Judge Cannon

STILL TICKING UP — President JOE BIDEN’saverage approval rating at 538 has hit 43%, the highest it’s been since mid-March. WaPo, Aug. 11, 2022: “FBI searched Trump’s home to look for nuclear documents and other items, sources say”. DONALD TRUMP, Aug. 12, 2022: “Nuclear weapons...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Ohio Capital Journal

In top-secret documents case, Portman wants to investigate the investigators

It now appears that secrets of the most sensitive nature were among the documents former President Donald Trump hung onto after more than a year of entreaties by the government to return them. Having to do with another nation’s nuclear-weapons capabilities, one set of documents in Trump’s possession was so sensitive that only a few […] The post In top-secret documents case, Portman wants to investigate the investigators appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

By GOP standards, the classified docs scandal is now a ‘problem’

The Washington Post’s report on the FBI finding nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago was obviously stunning — and the article used a specific phrase that warrants a closer look. According to the reporting, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, some of the documents seized at Donald Trump’s glorified country club were so highly sensitive that they fell under the category of “special-access programs.”
POTUS
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy