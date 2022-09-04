ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

The Only 5 Kettlebell Exercises Older Adults Need for Total-Body Strength

By D'Annette Stephens, ISSA-CPT
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DrbZ_0hhiqyKF00

As we get older, taking care of ourselves becomes essential — and a big part of that is exercise. Older adults in their 60s and above should aim to make exercise a part of their daily and weekly routines, as it can delay the onset of common health problems. Exercise can also lower blood pressure, decrease the risk of heart disease, help you get better sleep and improve balance.

Just moving your body regularly is enough to feel the positive effects of exercise , but if you're ready to advance in your training, a great way to do that is to build muscle strength. Weight training is one of the best ways to do this, and using kettlebells (or KBs) is a safe, easy way to use weights.

Kettlebell exercises for older adults can increase muscle and bone density, improve grip strength, improve mental health and increase confidence. Kettlebells are convenient, compact and just require a little bit of space, and the five moves below cover all the major muscle groups to ensure you're getting the most out of your kettlebell workout.

It's important to follow instructions so you're using kettlebells properly. There are a few safety precautions for older adults when doing kettlebell exercises: If you've had heart problems, avoid overhead movements that would put strain on the heart; if you have had problems with your wrists or knees, kettlebells may not be the right tool for you. And of course, you should always get medical clearance before starting any new exercise program.

Kettlebells are often labeled and sold in kilograms, so keep an eye on that to make sure you're not picking up too heavy of a weight. When starting a kettlebell training program, the weight recommendation is 8 to 12 kilograms (or 17 to 26 pounds) — but you may want to start even lighter depending on your fitness level.

1. Seated Box/Bench Squat

Squats are a great lower-body exercise for hitting nearly all of the muscles in your legs. Adding a kettlebell helps focus your balance and keep your joints limber. Using a seat as a goal for your squat depth is a great way to get a feel for how low you should be aiming to go .

As soon as you're able to squat below a depth where your hips are parallel with your knees or you've established good balance, you can progress this move by getting rid of the bench.

2. Single-Leg Squat to Bench/Box

This single-leg squat takes the seated squat a step further by isolating each leg, building your single-leg strength. Keeping your heel on the ground will help with balance and allow you to focus on using the right muscles (you should really feel this in your quads, glutes and hamstrings).

To make this move work best for you, try lifting the leg off the ground (beginner), lowering the box (intermediate) or removing the box altogether (advanced).

3. Bent-Over Row to KB Fly

Focusing on upper as well as lower body is important for full-body strength, and this move will help build muscles in your back and shoulders. During the row movement, really focus on drawing your shoulders back. You want the pulling back motion to come from the muscles around your shoulder blades.

To make this exercise easier, you can begin in a staggered stance and break the exercises into two parts. If you want a challenge, go for time with 30 seconds on each side.

4. Skull Crusher

The goal of the intensely named "skull crusher" move is to work your triceps, a typically weak muscle. Make sure you start with lower weights and work your way up with this one — you might be surprised at how fatigued your triceps feel after a few reps.

5. Reverse Lunge Press Knee Up

This is the most advanced of these KB exercises. We are working on mobility, power and balance. By itself, it's a total-body move: You'll feel the kettlebell press in your shoulders and the lunge in your quads and hips.

To make this exercise easier, break it up into two separate parts. First, work on the mobility of the reverse lunge . Once that feels strong, work on the knee drive.

Comments / 1

Related
LiveScience

What's the best exercise for weight loss?

You’d think there would be a clear cut answer when looking at the best exercise for weight loss. One exercise to rule them all; a one-way ticket to cutting calories and ending up with a slimmer you. But as with most things health and fitness based, it’s not that simple.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leg Muscles#Older Adults Lifestyle#Senior Health
LiveScience

How to lose fat and gain muscle

If learning how to lose fat and gain muscle were easy, everyone would do it. Unfortunately, it’s not a straightforward concept, with the methods used to achieve either objective often working at odds with one another. In the simplest of terms; muscle gain usually requires a calorie surplus where...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning

When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
shefinds

2 Kinds Of Drinks Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Avoid At All Costs

Let’s be honest: hair loss can be intensely frightening. Even if you understand the root cause of your hair shedding — whether that’s an illness, medication you’re taking, stress, or genetics — it doesn’t make actually seeing clumps of fallen hair on your brush any easier. You may panic and rush to off to the store to stock up on biotin, herbal supplements that have been shown to help, or any number of hair serums and conditioners that are designed to strengthen strands. But in the process you could be overlooking mistakes that you’re making that make matters worse — including the foods and drinks you consume. These are the two kinds of drinks hair loss experts say you should avoid at all costs.
DRINKS
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’

Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
HEALTH
shefinds

The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

How Healthy is Your Heart? Find Out at Home Without Any Equipment

Your heart plays a key role in your body, delivering oxygen to every other organ and keeping you alive. That's why it's so important to be heart healthy in every sense of the word, from your blood pressure to your cholesterol levels and more. While some heart health metrics are best left to professionals, others can be checked easily at home.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
HEALTH
shefinds

4 Natural Remedies To Stop Hair Loss, According To Experts

We get it: hair loss and shedding is a frightening reality for a lot of us. Whether the cause is stress, genetics, or a medical condition, it’s daunting to see strands of hair on your brush or in the shower. You may wonder when it’s going to stop and how bad it’s going to get. Maybe you’ve loaded up your medicine cabinet with bottles of biotin and any gummy you can find on the market that claims it can help with hair loss. Even though your first best step should be visiting a dermatologist to talk about your concerns and get a professional opinion on your hair loss, natural remedies can also provide some relief. Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, MBBS, MS, Hair transplant specialist & medical head at ClinicSpots, recommends these four natural remedies for hair loss.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy