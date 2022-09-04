Read full article on original website
Driver of truck that crashed off bridge identified, lane of bridge to close for repairs
NEW BERN, Craven County — The driver of the truck that crashed off the Trent River Bridge in New Bern has been identified as 53-year-old James Farland of Pink Hill. Farland's truck went through the concrete guard rail and fell about 50 feet to the ground below Tuesday afternoon.
Major crash closes US-701 in Johnston County, 4 injuries reported
Four Oaks, N.C. — A major crash has closed U.S. Route 701 in both directions in Johnston County near Keen Road. Traffic is expected to be backed up in the area until around 8 a.m. According to officials, four people were injured in the crash. Two tractor-trailers caught on...
One person dies in wrong-way collision on Six Forks Road in north Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — One person died in a wrong-way collision on Monday at Six Forks Road near Newton Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department. The Raleigh Watch Commander said a vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lane of Six Forks Road before hitting the other vehicle head on.
One person taken to hospital from Cary motel shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was at the center of...
No charges in 3-car Fayetteville wreck that killed 1, injured another, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department said no charges will be served following a three-vehicle collision that left one person dead on Saturday. The wreck happened just before 3:15 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Cliffdale at Bunce Road, that is just east of Interstate 295, Fayetteville police said.
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in North Carolina
A semi-truck with a trailer was parked just off the highway with flames shooting from the top and side.
Police: Driver trying to pass stopped traffic in Raleigh dies after hitting car head-on
Raleigh, N.C. — One driver was killed in a crash on Monday at around 1 p.m. in Raleigh. Authorities say Gabriel James Jacobs, 41, was traveling on Six Forks Road when he tried to pass traffic stopped at the red light at Newton Road. He was driving in the southbound lane, but went into the northbound lane to pass traffic, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Porsche driver dies after rear-ending tractor-trailer traveling on I-95, SC cops say
A South Carolina driver died after running into the back of a tractor-trailer over Labor Day weekend, officials said. The semi-truck was traveling south on Interstate 95 when state troopers said a Porsche SUV got behind it. The SUV then rear-ended the truck, according to S.C. Highway Patrol. The SUV...
Police: One killed in 3-vehicle crash at Cliffdale and Bunce roads
A three-vehicle crash at Cliffdale and Bunce roads Saturday afternoon left one driver dead and a passenger with non-life threatening injuries, Fayetteville police said. Officers responded to the crash just before 3:15 p.m. Police said one of the drivers died at the hospital. A passenger from another vehicle was taken...
'He came straight at me': Witness says driver in Six Forks head-on crash was in control before it happened
Raleigh, N.C. — Scuff marks and debris are still left from Monday's crash near the intersection of Six Forks and Sawmill Road where witnesses said it looked like the driver was trying to hit people, head on, in the middle of the afternoon. Multiple witnesses told WRAL News Tuesday...
Man dies after being hit by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Paul Chavis, 56, died after he was hit by a car just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Oxendine School Road, Lewis said. Chavis was walking […]
Cost of proposed Greater Triangle Commuter Rail increases
On Tuesday afternoon, Go Triangle staff presented results of a two year study about a proposed line which would run from West Durham all the way to Garner or Clayton. The presentation prompted a passionate discussion from Durham County Commissioners over the future of commuter rail – and the challenges this new transit faces.
Traffic near RDU will get more complicated when these two I-40 ramps close this fall
NCDOT says the ramps will close just after Labor Day and remain closed until almost Christmas.
1 killed after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-95 in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Sunday night after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile-marker 188, troopers said. A 2004 Porsche SUV was traveling behind the tractor-trailer […]
Raleigh man arrested for trespassing on rail road tracks after vehicle fire
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh man was arrested for trespassing on train tracks after being seen near a vehicle fire on the tracks. Police were called to the scene of the vehicle fire around midnight Monday at the 900 block of North West Street. Khalid Abdalzies Ahmed, 30, was...
Man identified after being hit and killed by car in Fayetteville
A man is dead after being hit by a car late last night in Fayetteville.
Handful of luxury vehicles destroyed in fiery crash on I-95
Four Oaks, N.C. — Interstate 95 between Four Oaks and Benson was shut down for several hours on Sunday night after a blown tire caused a truck hauling expensive vehicles to crash. The driver said he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His...
Man found dead in Harnett County pond, deputies say
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a Harnett County pond Tuesday morning and authorities there are investigating. Sheriff Wayne Coats says the body of Otis Ray Covington, 39, of Coats, was found face down in the pond near Massad Pond Road on Tuesday between 15 and 20 feet from the edge of the water.
Suspect barricaded in Moore County Friday fired at officers during standoff
Carthage, N.C. — The Southern Pines Police Department said a suspect in custody that had barricaded himself in a mobile home park fired at officers during the standoff. On Friday, just before 4:30 p.m., police said officers responded to a residence in the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park located off Camp Easter Road for a welfare check on a subject who was threatening to harm himself.
PHOTOS: Crews battle Rockingham fire
ROCKINGHAM — Part of one local street was blocked Tuesday evening as crews from three departments battled flames at a house fire. The fire at the two-story brick house on South Skipper Street was reportedly called in just before 7:30 p.m. The Rockingham Fire Department was joined by the...
