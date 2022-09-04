ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Comments / 2

Related
WRAL News

One person taken to hospital from Cary motel shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was at the center of...
CARY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hope Mills, NC
State
North Carolina State
Cumberland County, NC
Cars
County
Cumberland County, NC
Cumberland County, NC
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Vehicles#Traffic Accident
Up and Coming Weekly

Police: One killed in 3-vehicle crash at Cliffdale and Bunce roads

A three-vehicle crash at Cliffdale and Bunce roads Saturday afternoon left one driver dead and a passenger with non-life threatening injuries, Fayetteville police said. Officers responded to the crash just before 3:15 p.m. Police said one of the drivers died at the hospital. A passenger from another vehicle was taken...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Man dies after being hit by car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Paul Chavis, 56, died after he was hit by a car just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Oxendine School Road, Lewis said. Chavis was walking […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Cost of proposed Greater Triangle Commuter Rail increases

On Tuesday afternoon, Go Triangle staff presented results of a two year study about a proposed line which would run from West Durham all the way to Garner or Clayton. The presentation prompted a passionate discussion from Durham County Commissioners over the future of commuter rail – and the challenges this new transit faces.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
cbs17

Man found dead in Harnett County pond, deputies say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a Harnett County pond Tuesday morning and authorities there are investigating. Sheriff Wayne Coats says the body of Otis Ray Covington, 39, of Coats, was found face down in the pond near Massad Pond Road on Tuesday between 15 and 20 feet from the edge of the water.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Suspect barricaded in Moore County Friday fired at officers during standoff

Carthage, N.C. — The Southern Pines Police Department said a suspect in custody that had barricaded himself in a mobile home park fired at officers during the standoff. On Friday, just before 4:30 p.m., police said officers responded to a residence in the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park located off Camp Easter Road for a welfare check on a subject who was threatening to harm himself.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Crews battle Rockingham fire

ROCKINGHAM — Part of one local street was blocked Tuesday evening as crews from three departments battled flames at a house fire. The fire at the two-story brick house on South Skipper Street was reportedly called in just before 7:30 p.m. The Rockingham Fire Department was joined by the...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
64K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy