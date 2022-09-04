ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

jocoreport.com

Johnston Health Foundation Has New Director

SMITHFIELD – The Johnston Health Foundation has announced that Kyle Gray is its new director. His first day was September 6. In his new role, Gray is responsible for leading all aspects of the foundation, including fundraising and revenue generation, financial stewardship, organizational and programmatic leadership, community engagement, and strategic growth and operational goals.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Ashford named Human Resource Officer in Greene County

Her former position was with the City of Clinton as Human Resources Director. Prior to Clinton, she was employed as a Human Resources Recruitment Specialist with the City of Kinston. Ashford also worked for the Wayne County Public School system for twenty years with the last three being in the Human Resources field.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Inether Brown

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 6 is Inether Brown. Brown has been an educator for more than 35 years. During her career, she has worked with various student populations. She currently teaches a multi-grade elementary school class at the Eastern NC School for the...
WILSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Elizabeth Ann Hinannt Creech Ward

Four Oaks, NC: Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Hinnant Creech Ward, age 75, of Ivey Road passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM- Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Four Oaks. Pastor Dennis Pollock will officiate. Burial will follow in Price – Crocker Family Cemetery in Pine Level, NC.
FOUR OAKS, NC
jocoreport.com

Town Of Clayton Hires New Town Manager

CLAYTON – The Clayton Town Council has selected Rich Cappola to serve as the next town manager. The council voted unanimously to appoint Cappola during their meeting on Tuesday. Cappola has served as the interim town manager since May 2021. For the past five years, he has served the...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Wendell Middle School student died by suicide, family says

A Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday by suicide, family members told WRAL News. Austin Pendergrass was an eighth-grade student at the school. He was 13. Jessica Harris, the boy's aunt, said Pendergrass was bullied. "Austin was an amazing little boy," Harris said. "He loved turtles. "He was also very...
WENDELL, NC
jocoreport.com

JCC To Receive More Than $1 Million From Build Back Regional Challenge

SMITHFIELD – The U.S. Economic Development Administration announced that a statewide coalition led by the North Carolina Biotechnology Center will receive nearly $25 million from the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. Five community colleges in the coalition will benefit from a portion of the funding, with JCC directly receiving...
CLAYTON, NC
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOX8 News

More than 100 students baptized without parents’ permission at North Carolina school

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina school apologized after baptizing more than 100 children without their parent’s permission, according to the Fayetteville Observer. Northwood Temple Academy, a private Christian school connected to Northwood Temple Pentecostal Holiness Church in Fayetteville, posted on Facebook on Thursday, “I feel it in my bones, You’re about to move! […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Central Baptist Church Presents Judgement House

DUNN – On September 9-11 and 16-18, Central Baptist Church will present its annual walk-through drama called Judgement House. This year’s presentation follows four characters and the eternal consequences of their choices here on earth. If you have been to this event in the past, you will find...
DUNN, NC
WRAL News

Eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student dies

Wendell, N.C. — An eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday morning, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Catherine Trudell. “It is an unexpected loss, and we are saddened by it,” Trudell wrote. On Wednesday, Trudell said the school would provide counseling, a student services...
WENDELL, NC
jocoreport.com

Clifton Wilson Beasley Sr.

Clifton Wilson Beasley Sr. age 82, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. Born, December 4, 1939, in Wilson’s Mills, he was the son of the late Elton Bee Beasley and Hazel Bridges Beasley. He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Eugene Beasley, and son, Clifton Wilson Beasley II.
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Roy “Pops” William Roland, Sr.

Smithfield- Roy “Pops” William Roland, 78, passed away Monday Sept. 5, 2022 at Smithfield Manor Nursing Home. A native of Georgia, he was the son of the late Leonard and Irene Roland. Roy worked in property in maintenance and drove a Yellow Cab for years. Many people remember Pops as the man who sat on Hwy 70 in Smithfield in his truck in front of the tattoo shop and waved at people who passed by. He also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
SMITHFIELD, NC
Margaret Minnicks

School baptizes 100 children without parents' permission

When children are baptized, it is usually with the permission of their parents who are there to celebrate the rite of passage with their children. However, that was not the case when 100 students were baptized without the permission of their parents at a parochial school in North Carolina. All of the parents were surprised, and some of them were angry that this happened without their permission.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

