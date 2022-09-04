Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Johnston Health Foundation Has New Director
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston Health Foundation has announced that Kyle Gray is its new director. His first day was September 6. In his new role, Gray is responsible for leading all aspects of the foundation, including fundraising and revenue generation, financial stewardship, organizational and programmatic leadership, community engagement, and strategic growth and operational goals.
neusenews.com
Ashford named Human Resource Officer in Greene County
Her former position was with the City of Clinton as Human Resources Director. Prior to Clinton, she was employed as a Human Resources Recruitment Specialist with the City of Kinston. Ashford also worked for the Wayne County Public School system for twenty years with the last three being in the Human Resources field.
WITN
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some students at a Pitt County High School are concerned about a new bathroom policy. Mason Hamilton, a D.H. Conley High School senior, says students are required to fill out a Google form before being excused to use the bathroom. “To fill out that Google...
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Inether Brown
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 6 is Inether Brown. Brown has been an educator for more than 35 years. During her career, she has worked with various student populations. She currently teaches a multi-grade elementary school class at the Eastern NC School for the...
jocoreport.com
Elizabeth Ann Hinannt Creech Ward
Four Oaks, NC: Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Hinnant Creech Ward, age 75, of Ivey Road passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at UNC Johnston Health in Smithfield surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM- Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Four Oaks. Pastor Dennis Pollock will officiate. Burial will follow in Price – Crocker Family Cemetery in Pine Level, NC.
jocoreport.com
Town Of Clayton Hires New Town Manager
CLAYTON – The Clayton Town Council has selected Rich Cappola to serve as the next town manager. The council voted unanimously to appoint Cappola during their meeting on Tuesday. Cappola has served as the interim town manager since May 2021. For the past five years, he has served the...
North Carolina principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth grade boy died at a school earlier that morning — a tragedy she called an "unexpected loss" to their community.
wunc.org
Keep that same energy: Black student activists in Wake County manage stress, burnout
Like most Americans, Victoria Smith remembers the energetic wave of protests following George Floyd’s death in 2020. She and Yakob Lemma are two activists from Raleigh, and the founders of the Wake County Black Student Coalition. They were in high school at the time, and they used the electric atmosphere to found the group and hit the ground running.
Students, family react to North Carolina teacher accused of statutory rape
Students tell CBS 17 Amanda Doll's classes have now been divided up and mixed in with other classes, since their originally assigned teacher remains in jail.
WRAL
The Tar Heel Traveler looks back to 2011, when 22 twins attended Bailey Elementary in Nash County
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Tar Heel Traveler looks back to 2011, when 22 twins attended Bailey Elementary in Nash County. On this Labor Day with many students recently...
jocoreport.com
JCC To Receive More Than $1 Million From Build Back Regional Challenge
SMITHFIELD – The U.S. Economic Development Administration announced that a statewide coalition led by the North Carolina Biotechnology Center will receive nearly $25 million from the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. Five community colleges in the coalition will benefit from a portion of the funding, with JCC directly receiving...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Mayor Odham Won’t Acknowledge Business and “Close Familiar” Relationship
Mayor Jeffrey Odham will not acknowledge that his business and familiar relationship with land developer, Patrick McCullough, has led to and could result in future potential conflicts of interest when it comes to the New Bern Board of Aldermen (BOA) voting on agenda items. Records indicate McCullough is the manager...
Request to build up to 40 stories in North Hills brings out an ex-Raleigh mayor, Eminem
After a sometimes tense discussion Tuesday night, one Raleigh leader said he felt Kane Realty’s rezoning request was back to square one
More than 100 students baptized without parents’ permission at North Carolina school
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina school apologized after baptizing more than 100 children without their parent’s permission, according to the Fayetteville Observer. Northwood Temple Academy, a private Christian school connected to Northwood Temple Pentecostal Holiness Church in Fayetteville, posted on Facebook on Thursday, “I feel it in my bones, You’re about to move! […]
jocoreport.com
Central Baptist Church Presents Judgement House
DUNN – On September 9-11 and 16-18, Central Baptist Church will present its annual walk-through drama called Judgement House. This year’s presentation follows four characters and the eternal consequences of their choices here on earth. If you have been to this event in the past, you will find...
jocoreport.com
Clifton Wilson Beasley Sr.
Clifton Wilson Beasley Sr. age 82, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. Born, December 4, 1939, in Wilson’s Mills, he was the son of the late Elton Bee Beasley and Hazel Bridges Beasley. He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Eugene Beasley, and son, Clifton Wilson Beasley II.
jocoreport.com
Roy “Pops” William Roland, Sr.
Smithfield- Roy “Pops” William Roland, 78, passed away Monday Sept. 5, 2022 at Smithfield Manor Nursing Home. A native of Georgia, he was the son of the late Leonard and Irene Roland. Roy worked in property in maintenance and drove a Yellow Cab for years. Many people remember Pops as the man who sat on Hwy 70 in Smithfield in his truck in front of the tattoo shop and waved at people who passed by. He also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permission
When children are baptized, it is usually with the permission of their parents who are there to celebrate the rite of passage with their children. However, that was not the case when 100 students were baptized without the permission of their parents at a parochial school in North Carolina. All of the parents were surprised, and some of them were angry that this happened without their permission.
