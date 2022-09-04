ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: RPD investigating homicide on Kenwood Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday around 4:30 p.m. the Rochester Police Department responded to 231 Kenwood Ave. after a man in his 20s had been shot. When officers arrived they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was not alert or conscious and died at the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

1 teen dead, 1 teen hospitalized after double shooting on Webster Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One teen is dead and another injured after a shooting on Webster Avenue Sunday morning, offiicials with the Rochester Police Department said. At around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the park behind the Thomas Ryan R-Center on Webster Avenue for the report of gunshots fired.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Two teens shot, one fatally, overnight on Webster Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. RPD is investigating an overnight homicide in the city. Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Rochester police responded to the park behind the Thomas Ryan Rec Center on Webster Avenue. Officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the face and a 17-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times in the upper body.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rand Street shooting Saturday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At approximately 6:45 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Rand Street for the report of a person shot. Officers located a 25-year-old male city resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD releases name of victims in Thursday night fatal shooting and stabbing

UPDATE: The Rochester Police Department has released the name of both of the murder victims from Thursday night. 42-year-old Lanard Davis was shot while driving a car. He crashed into a tree around 8:30 p.m. and died at the scene. A woman in the car was injured by shattered glass, but she’s recovering. A 10-year-old in the car was not hurt.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

33-year-old hospitalized after Friday night shooting on Sherman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s northwest side on Friday night. The Rochester Police Department said it happened on Sherman Street around 7:45 p.m. Investigators say a fight led to a 33-year-old Rochester man getting shot in the lower body. The victim was...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after Saturday shooting on Morrill Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Saturday morning shooting on Morrill Street left a 59-year-old man in critical but stable condition. A police presence in the area of Morrill and Remington streets began just before 8 a.m. Saturday. The Rochester Police Department says the man, who is a city resident, was found with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Rpd Open Data Portal
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man shot, injured overnight on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, RPD responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a 50-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once. Police say that the circumstances behind this shooting are unknown.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate two separate violent overnight incidents

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking into two separate violent incidents that occurred overnight. The first incident happened around 12:30 a.m. after police received a report of a walk-in stabbing victim at Strong Memorial Hospital. When police arrived, they located a 27-year-old male who was stabbed once to...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

2 Charged in March Double Homicide

Rochester police are charging two men with murder in connection with the shootings March 13 outside a hookah lounge on State Street that killed two people. Suspect Henry Phelps was arrested yesterday with a loaded handgun. The other suspect, Marique Simkin, has been in custody since June on charges involving...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Man dead following Lyell Avenue stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead after being stabbed multiple times around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Lyell Avenue and Angle Street. RPD says the victim was dropped off at St. Mary’s Medical Campus, where he succumbed to his injuries. News10NBC is following this developing story and will provide updates as we learn more information.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Brighton Ax Murder Trial: Cop who discovered the crime scene says “it’s haunted me for a long time”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — 40 years after the ax murder in Brighton, police finally feel like their duty is done. The trial began on Tuesday and Thursday marks day 4. This week, the jury in the murder trial against James Krauseneck heard from the first police officer to find the crime. Prior to going into the courtroom to testify, Markus Spaker said he’s been waiting 40 years to do this.
BRIGHTON, NY
iheart.com

RPD Seeks to Identify Assailant

Rochester police are seeking to identify a man who assaulted a 17-year-old female employee at the McDonald's on East Main Street and Culver Road on Tuesday. The suspect beat and dragged the employee and threatened to come back with a gun. Anyone who knows the person's identity is asked to contact police.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy