WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: RPD investigating homicide on Kenwood Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday around 4:30 p.m. the Rochester Police Department responded to 231 Kenwood Ave. after a man in his 20s had been shot. When officers arrived they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was not alert or conscious and died at the scene.
rochesterfirst.com
1 teen dead, 1 teen hospitalized after double shooting on Webster Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One teen is dead and another injured after a shooting on Webster Avenue Sunday morning, offiicials with the Rochester Police Department said. At around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the park behind the Thomas Ryan R-Center on Webster Avenue for the report of gunshots fired.
wxxinews.org
Two people are dead in homicides in different parts of Rochester this weekend
Rochester Police are investigating two homicides in different parts of the city that happened over the weekend. The first one involved a shooting death late Saturday afternoon, when police got a call about someone who was shot on Kenwood Avenue on the southwest side of the city. RPD says that...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Two teens shot, one fatally, overnight on Webster Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. RPD is investigating an overnight homicide in the city. Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Rochester police responded to the park behind the Thomas Ryan Rec Center on Webster Avenue. Officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the face and a 17-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times in the upper body.
WHEC TV-10
Rand Street shooting Saturday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At approximately 6:45 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Rand Street for the report of a person shot. Officers located a 25-year-old male city resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
RPD releases name of victims in Thursday night fatal shooting and stabbing
UPDATE: The Rochester Police Department has released the name of both of the murder victims from Thursday night. 42-year-old Lanard Davis was shot while driving a car. He crashed into a tree around 8:30 p.m. and died at the scene. A woman in the car was injured by shattered glass, but she’s recovering. A 10-year-old in the car was not hurt.
WHEC TV-10
33-year-old hospitalized after Friday night shooting on Sherman Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s northwest side on Friday night. The Rochester Police Department said it happened on Sherman Street around 7:45 p.m. Investigators say a fight led to a 33-year-old Rochester man getting shot in the lower body. The victim was...
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after Saturday shooting on Morrill Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Saturday morning shooting on Morrill Street left a 59-year-old man in critical but stable condition. A police presence in the area of Morrill and Remington streets began just before 8 a.m. Saturday. The Rochester Police Department says the man, who is a city resident, was found with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man shot, injured overnight on Dewey Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, RPD responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a 50-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once. Police say that the circumstances behind this shooting are unknown.
WHEC TV-10
Two people, including victim, charged in March quadruple shooting on State Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a victim in the March quadruple shooting on State Street is among two people charged with carrying out the shooting. 28-year-old Lonnie Keys Jr. and 31-year-old Charles Robinson died in the shooting outside of Mile High Hookah Lounge. Two others survived after being hospitalized.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate two separate violent overnight incidents
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking into two separate violent incidents that occurred overnight. The first incident happened around 12:30 a.m. after police received a report of a walk-in stabbing victim at Strong Memorial Hospital. When police arrived, they located a 27-year-old male who was stabbed once to...
iheart.com
2 Charged in March Double Homicide
Rochester police are charging two men with murder in connection with the shootings March 13 outside a hookah lounge on State Street that killed two people. Suspect Henry Phelps was arrested yesterday with a loaded handgun. The other suspect, Marique Simkin, has been in custody since June on charges involving...
WHEC TV-10
Father of homicide victim speaks after two people were charged in March quadruple shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two men charged in a deadly quadruple shooting faced a judge Friday morning. One of them was just arrested recently identified as Henry Phelps. He’s accused of shooting two men in March, one fatally on State Street. News10NBC was at the arraignment at Rochester City...
WHEC TV-10
Border Patrol, along with multiple other agencies, respond to traffic stop for stolen car on thruway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – News10NBC learned of reports of a police presence along the thruway on I-90 exit 43-exit 42, between Geneva and Canandaigua around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. Border Patrol, along with multiple other agencies, were involved. The New York State Police confirmed that there was a traffic stop for...
WHEC TV-10
Homicide investigation underway following Pioneer St. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. RPD is investigating a homicide following a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Pioneer Street and Congress Avenue. News10NBC has crews at the scene and will be providing updates as we learn more information.
WHEC TV-10
Man dead following Lyell Avenue stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead after being stabbed multiple times around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Lyell Avenue and Angle Street. RPD says the victim was dropped off at St. Mary’s Medical Campus, where he succumbed to his injuries. News10NBC is following this developing story and will provide updates as we learn more information.
WHEC TV-10
Brighton Ax Murder Trial: Cop who discovered the crime scene says “it’s haunted me for a long time”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — 40 years after the ax murder in Brighton, police finally feel like their duty is done. The trial began on Tuesday and Thursday marks day 4. This week, the jury in the murder trial against James Krauseneck heard from the first police officer to find the crime. Prior to going into the courtroom to testify, Markus Spaker said he’s been waiting 40 years to do this.
‘It’s been tough’: Father of homicide victim speaks out
Both men were identified by investigators as suspects in the double murder of city resident Charles Robinson and Lonnie Keys on March 13.
iheart.com
RPD Seeks to Identify Assailant
Rochester police are seeking to identify a man who assaulted a 17-year-old female employee at the McDonald's on East Main Street and Culver Road on Tuesday. The suspect beat and dragged the employee and threatened to come back with a gun. Anyone who knows the person's identity is asked to contact police.
Rochester Rundown: New gun laws, ax murder trial, Granison sentenced
Rochester Rundown recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days.
