Memphis, TN

john
4d ago

folks don't ever let anyone put you into a vehicle. fight for your life right then and there because once you are in that vehicle your chances of living drastically drop anyways. if you do die fighting then at least your poor family won't be sitting in anguish not knowing where your body is at or what happened to you. and that's just the truth.

Linda Bumpass
4d ago

He's toast. Kidnapped the wrong white woman. Likely was more than one of them out cruising the streets. Ladies, do not be out at 4:30 a.m. The dregs are still out partying. If one must, carry a firearm.

The Crusader
4d ago

Damn shame a woman can’t walk the streets of this country, without worrying that some sick freak is going to grab her. A great advertisement for concealed carry firearms.

Eliza Fletcher
