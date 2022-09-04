folks don't ever let anyone put you into a vehicle. fight for your life right then and there because once you are in that vehicle your chances of living drastically drop anyways. if you do die fighting then at least your poor family won't be sitting in anguish not knowing where your body is at or what happened to you. and that's just the truth.
He's toast. Kidnapped the wrong white woman. Likely was more than one of them out cruising the streets. Ladies, do not be out at 4:30 a.m. The dregs are still out partying. If one must, carry a firearm.
Damn shame a woman can’t walk the streets of this country, without worrying that some sick freak is going to grab her. A great advertisement for concealed carry firearms.
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?
