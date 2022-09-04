ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Future Directions for Treating Stage 1B, Grade 3 Endometrial Cancer

David Barrington, MD, discusses the next steps for oncologists treating patients with stage 1B, grade 3 endometrial cancer. David Barrington, MD, obstetrics & gynecology specialist at Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses the next steps for oncologists treating patients with stage 1B, grade 3 endometrial cancer. The future of...
Dara-KRd Leads to Encouraging Responses in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

The phase 2 MASTER trial of daratumumab, carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone demonstrates the promise of minimal residual disease surveillance in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma with 0 or 1 high-risk cytogenetic abnormalities. The combination of daratumumab (Darzalex), carfilzomib (Kyprolis), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and dexamethasone (Decadron; Dara-KRd), autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT), and...
Recommendations for Diagnosing and Treating Rare Histiocytic Neoplasms

Ronald S. Go, MD, discusses what community oncologists should know regarding the guidelines on managing patients with histiocytic neoplasms. Ronald S. Go, MD, hematologist/oncologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Michigan, discusses what community oncologists should know regarding the guidelines on managing patients with histiocytic neoplasms. At the end of...
Phase 1 Trial Evaluates DS-6000a in RCC and Ovarian Cancer

Erika P. Hamilton, MD, discusses the background of a phase 1 trial of DS-6000a in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma and ovarian cancer. Erika P. Hamilton, MD, lead investigator and director of the Breast and Gynecologic Cancer Research Program at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute/Tennessee Oncology, discusses the background of a phase 1 trial of DS-6000a in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and ovarian cancer (NCT04707248).
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes

The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to AMB-05X for Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor

AMB-05X has been granted fast track designation for the treatment of patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor of the knee by the FDA. The FDA has granted fast track designation to AMB-05X for the treatment of patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) of the knee, according to AmMax Bio.1.
Choosing Second-Line Therapy for HCC After Atezolizumab/Bevacizumab

Daneng Li, MD, discusses potential second-line options following treatment with bevacizumab plus atezolizumab in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. Daneng Li, MD, associate professor in the Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research and hepatobiliary tumor lead at City of Hope, discusses potential second-line options following treatment with bevacizumab (Avastin) plus atezolizumab (Tecentriq) in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
Case Presentation: A Patient with Favorable Risk Advanced Clear Cell RCC

Nizar Tannir, MD: Let’s go through the first case. This is a patient with favorable-risk advanced clear cell RCC [renal cell carcinoma]. This is a 68-year-old woman who’s a nonsmoker. She presented with a 20-lb weight loss and right upper quadrant discomfort. Imaging showed a 7-cm mass in the right kidney with no enlarged adenopathy and no evidence of metastatic disease. Her review of systems was noncontributory except that she had a history of asthma and hyperlipidemia. She underwent a right radical nephrectomy, and the pathology revealed clear cell RCC grade 3 with renal vein invasion and no tumor necrosis. She was staged as having stage III disease based on pT3a, NX, and M0. We can discuss the staging later, and whether there are any data in how we approach patients post-nephrectomy if they have high risk for recurrence, like this patient.
Yarchoan Discusses New HCC Trials and Abstracts to be Presented at ESMO 2022

Mark Yarchoan, MD, discusses the current hepatocellular carcinoma space as well as 3 late breaking abstracts that will be presented at the 2022 ESMO Congress. Many trials are exploring immune-oncology (IO) therapies combined with VEGF antibodies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), and other IO agents aiming to develop new treatment options for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
