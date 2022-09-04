Nizar Tannir, MD: Let’s go through the first case. This is a patient with favorable-risk advanced clear cell RCC [renal cell carcinoma]. This is a 68-year-old woman who’s a nonsmoker. She presented with a 20-lb weight loss and right upper quadrant discomfort. Imaging showed a 7-cm mass in the right kidney with no enlarged adenopathy and no evidence of metastatic disease. Her review of systems was noncontributory except that she had a history of asthma and hyperlipidemia. She underwent a right radical nephrectomy, and the pathology revealed clear cell RCC grade 3 with renal vein invasion and no tumor necrosis. She was staged as having stage III disease based on pT3a, NX, and M0. We can discuss the staging later, and whether there are any data in how we approach patients post-nephrectomy if they have high risk for recurrence, like this patient.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO