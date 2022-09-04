Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Leo Santa Cruz Sides With Gervonta Davis In Possible Ryan Garcia Matchup
Both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia continue to fulminate in the public eye. Garcia, in particular, has screamed to the mountaintops that despite the Baltimore native possessing devastating power, he’s more than capable of rendering the 27-year-old motionless on the mat. Most recently, Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) pushed aside...
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz ‘almost beat up Dana White in a club’ after both ‘were drinking,’ White responds
Maybe Dana White should take his own advice. The UFC president nearly came to blows with welterweight bruiser Nate Diaz long before the Stockton slapper became a household name. Turns out both parties “were drinking” at the same club back in late 2014 when Diaz was in Las Vegas to help Gilbert Melendez coach Season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
Boxing Scene
Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records
Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
MMA Fighting
Zuluzinho ‘shocked’ by standup rule that led to brutal knockout, still plans to fight in late-September
Zuluzinho was seconds away from what could have been a submission victory when the fight’s referee removed him from the mount, asking he and Petr Romankevich to stand up. Seconds later, he was knocked out cold at AMC Fight Nights 114 in Belarus. Understandably, the Brazilian MMA vet is...
Boxing Scene
WBC Position Andy Ruiz To Face Wilder-Helenius Winner in Final Eliminator
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has explained that his organization has positioned former unified world champion Andy Ruiz to face the winner of next month's heavyweight clash between Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius. This past Sunday night, Ruiz scored three knockdowns to secure a twelve round unanimous decision win...
Watch Tyson Fury’s old WWE rival Braun Strowman’s embarrassing botch as he sensationally returns on Raw
BRAUN STROWMAN stole the show at Raw on Monday night as he marked his brilliant return to WWE after 15 months away - despite botching up a move. The 39-year-old was released by the wrestling company in June 2021 as a result of budget cuts, much to the dismay of WWE fans.
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero says Tank Davis trying to eliminate him and Pitbull Cruz
By Brian Webber: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero reacted with suspicion after being told that Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis wants him to fight former lightweight world title challenger Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz next in order to earn a rematch against him. Instead of viewing what Tank said as...
Boxing Scene
Zurdo Ramirez: I Feel Like Bivol's Team Didn't Want Him To Fight Me, They Know He Can Lose
As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Mexico’s Gilberto Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs) will challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) on November 5 in Abi Dhabi. The title shot opportunity did not come easy - with Ramirez pushing for the shot for some time and eventually securing the...
mmanews.com
Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List
A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
Boxing Scene
Bivol Expects Beterbiev To Be a More Difficult Opponent Than Canelo
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is more interested in facing Artur Beterbiev in a high-stakes unification than moving forward with a rematch against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Back in May, Bivol pulled off a stunner when he outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to retain his title. Bivol will...
Mike Tyson Isn’t Owed a Dime From Hulu According to Chael Sonnen; ‘He Sold His Rights Years Ago’
Mike Tyson became the subject of an original television series produced by Hulu. The series was recently released on August 25th, but prior to that, the former heavyweight boxing champion was calling out the streaming service for neglecting to pay him a dime for his likeness or life story. The...
Boxing Scene
Mayer vs. Baumgardner: Perfect Positioning
In one of the best women’s doubleheaders ever made, the chief support bout this weekend may be the one with the more lasting ramifications. Prior to the long awaited middleweight unification grudge match between lineal and WBA/WBC/IBF queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) and WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO), fans will be treated to another unification bout at Jr. lightweight.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Could Move Up To 135 Sooner Than Expected: “Tell Them Boys Get Ready”
Initially, the move to 130-pounds was more of a cautionary one. Having won the WBO featherweight title against Joet Gonzalez in October of 2019, Shakur Stevenson envisioned a long and dominant reign. But, with the former Olympic silver medalist growing rapidly, he would go on to make his 130-pound debut less than seven months later.
Boxing Scene
Success in Canelo Trilogy Fight Could Be 'Life and Death' For Golovkin’s Psyche
It's already been 1,452 days. And if all goes to plan, it will be another 11 more. But regardless of when it occurs, one thing's for certain: Gennady Golovkin is looking forward to getting his hands on Canelo Alvarez a third time. When the consensus middleweight champion left the T-Mobile...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Envisions Future Clash Against Artur Beterbiev: “He’s The Top Dog"
As of late, David Benavidez has grown somewhat discouraged. After years of poking, antagonizing, and goading some of the top names at 168-pounds into fighting him, Benavidez has yet to face one of the elites in the super middleweight division. While the 25-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona remains hopeful that he’ll...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Floats Whyte, Hrgovic, Zhang, Wallin as Future Opponents for Joshua
Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua has no shortage of viable opponents waiting for him in the wings. Hearn, the longtime promoter of London’s Joshua, is keen to get his star charge to follow a more active boxing schedule. Joshua is coming off a hard-fought loss at the hands of WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight unification rematch last month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Since the fight, Hearn has been adamant that Joshua can easily rebuild his career by fighting more frequently, and has suggested December or early next year as the next ring date for his heavyweight.
Boxing Scene
Jonas Could See Shields Leading on The Cards When Marshall Stops Her
Unified junior middleweight champion Natasha Jonas is among the many fighters who are looking forward to Saturday's big middleweight unification between career rivals Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall. Ten years ago, when they were amateurs, Marshall scored a decision win over Shields. That was the last, and only time, Shields...
Boxing Scene
Fury Confident He Will 'Clean Out' Joshua in Six To Seven Rounds
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has fired off a few verbal bombs in the direction of Tony Bellew - over some recent comments regarding Anthony Joshua. Fury was attempting to face WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Uysk in December - but the Ukrainian boxer is still healing up from last month's decision win over Joshua and doesn't plan to fight again until 2023.
Boxing Scene
Hearn On Fury-Joshua Talks: We Accepted 60/40 Offer, Lots Of Conversations To Be Had
A blockbuster fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is back on track. Or at least back in the headlines. Talks are underway to resurrect what has been long hailed as the biggest fight in British heavyweight history, both sides have acknowledged to UK media in recent days. Joshua (24-3, 22KOs) would enter as the challenger for Fury’s lineal/WBC heavyweight championship, which is tentatively targeted for December 17 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
Boxing Scene
Joseph Parker Promises Revival, Joe Joyce Beatdown: 'I Believe I Belong At The Top'
Joseph Parker has been among one of the top heavyweight contenders in boxing for better parts of the last half-decade. Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) held the WBO heavyweight title from 2016 when he beat Andy Ruiz Jr. all the way to 2018 when he lost a decision to Anthony Joshua.
