Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach letter: Is Donald Trump above the law?

By J. David Seay
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
As I watch the Justice Department, judges, prosecutors and others in our various justice systems, local, state and federal, go out of their way to treat the former president with care, caution and kid gloves, I wonder if you or I would be accorded the same slow and careful deference and discretion; I think not. Especially given Trump’s penchant for using the system to obfuscate and delay, I can only conclude that Donald Trump is above the law. Someone, please prove me wrong.

J. David Seay

Palm Beach

