Cook County forum to focus on solutions to local housing crunch
The Cook County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) is hosting a housing summit tonight (Sept. 8) as community members, invested organizations, developers, and others continue to navigate the complexities of the local housing crunch. The housing summit will take place in the commissioners’ room inside the Cook County Courthouse in...
Housing crunch impacts the Northland
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
Grand Marais City Council resumes long-term partnership discussions with North House Folk School
The Grand Marais City Council resumed discussions with the North House Folk School during the August 31 meeting regarding the proposed sale of the leased city-owned property. Each council member shared insights into their decision to deny the North House’s request to purchase the property following a closed session on July 27. In addition, the council members agreed to continue discussions and a working relationship with the North House.
The Federales perform, talk Grand Marais live album on Scenic Route
The Federales are a rockin’ band with a country twist hailing from the Twin Cities with a new live EP recorded at Grand Marais’ own Gunflint Tavern. Will Moore talks to the band about the new EP, future recordings at the Tavern, playing gigs in 2022, and their favorite North Shore sights and sounds.
