The Grand Marais City Council resumed discussions with the North House Folk School during the August 31 meeting regarding the proposed sale of the leased city-owned property. Each council member shared insights into their decision to deny the North House’s request to purchase the property following a closed session on July 27. In addition, the council members agreed to continue discussions and a working relationship with the North House.

GRAND MARAIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO