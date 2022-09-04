ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State takes page from Tresselball, 2002 champions to stymie Notre Dame | Rob Oller

By Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Multiple explanations for what in the Sam Hill happened to Ohio State’s offense Saturday night in the Horseshoe have somehow overlooked the most obvious answer.

Jim Tressel sprinkled vest dust on the field.

Between the first and second quarter of the Buckeyes’ 21-10 win against Notre Dame, Tressel briefly was lifted onto the shoulders of two of his former players as OSU’s 2002 national championship team was being honored during the team’s 20th anniversary celebration.

If you know anything about Tresselball, those Buckeyes’ offenses were the equivalent of a driver’s side armrest, a necessity in opening and closing the door but hardly essential to reaching the ultimate destination. That distinction belonged to the defense and the punt, a.k.a. The Most Important Play in Football.

OSU vs. ND: Here are 5 things we learned from Ohio State's 21-10 win over Notre Dame

The 2002 offense made big plays when absolutely necessary, but for every Holy Buckeye there were dozens of frustrated fans lamenting, “Holy cow, can this offense be any more conservative?”

Yet Tressel’s teams excelled at grinding out wins and playing for national championships.

Ohio State under Ryan Day: Ground game often seemed neglected, but not against Irish, at least not late against them

Shaggy-faced Ryan Day will never be accused of resembling Tress, who only went unshaven in the summer when he showed some stubble while cutting grass on his riding mower. Day has always been an aggressive play caller, which is code for throw the ball first, ask questions later. But deep down, he has wanted to be respected for running an all-purpose offense, one that can move the ball on the ground as well as through the air. Not only that, but by paying so much attention to putting so many points on the board, Day’s teams have tended to focus less on keeping opponents from lighting up the scoreboard as well.

It’s not that Day considers “defense” a dirty word, but there have been times it felt like he swore it off, like last season when Ohio State got called soft following maulings by Oregon and Michigan.

Entering this season, Day vowed the No. 2 Buckeyes would be tougher than a year ago. He hired a new defensive coordinator and talked about the defense having more "edge." But it was not exactly clear how that hardened approach would manifest against No. 5 Notre Dame.

Now we know. When Ohio State’s passing game struggled against the Fighting Irish – the 223 passing yards were the fewest in 10 games − Day turned to the run and relied on an improved defense to grind out the win.

Ohio State football bottom line: How did the Buckeyes grade out vs. Notre Dame?

Afterward, Day spoke like a guy who would have fit in with the 2002 Buckeyes.

“We have to find ways to win like that, because there are going to be games in the Big Ten like that, and Notre Dame is kind of built like some of the Big Ten teams we play," he said. "To run the ball and eat up the clock and keep the offense off the field, we had to do that.”

The Buckeyes spent a ton of time in the offseason learning to “win ugly on offense” and stop the run on defense, Day said. “And that’s what happened.”

Miyan Williams-driven scoring drive was classic Ohio State offense

In a very old-school move, the Buckeyes put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 14-play, 95-yard scoring drive that ate up 7:06. Ten of the snaps were runs, including seven by Miyan Williams, who absolutely needs to pursue an NIL bowling deal with Ebonite.

As Williams bulled into the endzone to cap the drive and make it 21-10, former Ohio State tight end Ben Hartsock, who played on the 2002 team, texted, “That was a Jim Bollman drive if I’ve ever seen one.” Bollman was Tressel’s offensive coordinator in 2002.

Ohio State running game: 'Miyan Williams was the man on that possession:' Ohio State RB leads TD drive against Notre Dame

As a further homage to Tressel teams, against Notre Dame the punt was the most important play in OSU’s arsenal. In Day’s three previous seasons, field position was a somewhat superfluous statistic, because the OSU offense was so dynamic it could start drives anywhere and still reach the end zone with ease. The defense was a different story, but against inferior competition it didn’t matter where the opponent got the ball. The thinking went, “We’re betting you can’t score as often as we do.” Only against better teams, like Oregon and Michigan, was field position a crucial factor.

Notre Dame was more like Oregon and Michigan than it was Purdue and Northwestern. Field position mattered. And through a combination of pinpoint punting – four of Jesse Mirco’s five punts pinned ND inside the 20 – and strong kickoff coverage, the Fighting Irish were forced to start six of their 10 drives inside the 16-yard line.

Very Tressel-like.

Of course, it should be noted that while Ohio State won one national title under Tressel, it also lost twice, to Florida (2006 season) and LSU (2007). A conservative mindset only takes you so far, and while the Buckeyes proved against the Irish that they can win ugly, something tells me that their offense will need more juice come October and beyond than what it showed Saturday.

The good news for Buckeye Nation is that the defense did its job, holding ND to 10 points, the fewest OSU has allowed against an Associated Press top-five opponent since 1996, and playing with more fight than it showed against better teams a year ago. Combine the defensive improvement with an offense that should get going sooner than later, when wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets healthy, and an undefeated season is not out of the question.

Maybe in 20 years it will be Day riding on the shoulders of his players.

roller@dispatch.com

@rollerCD

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State takes page from Tresselball, 2002 champions to stymie Notre Dame | Rob Oller

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten

One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State, Notre Dame Rating News

Ohio State and Notre Dame was the most hyped matchup of Week 1 of the college football season. The game produced TV ratings to match that status. According to Show Buzz Daily, 10.5 million people tuned in to watch No. 2 Ohio State earn a 21-10 win over the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish in primetime on Saturday night.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1

Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
South Euclid, OH
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
South Euclid, OH
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oregon, OH
State
Oregon State
City
Florida, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt: Ohio State answered 2 major questions after season opener vs. Notre Dame

Joel Klatt was on his podcast ‘The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast’, to talk about the action from Week 1. This is what he had to say about how Ohio State did. Ohio State had a slow start offensively against Notre Dame in Week 1, but the Buckeyes won 21-10. The first question that Klatt thinks Ohio State answered very well, was about their toughness. Especially on the 14-play drive late in the game that took 7:06 off the clock.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Image Of Brutus The Buckeye Going Viral

There are few mascots in college football more recognizable than Brutus the Buckeye. The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot is consistently on the largest platforms thanks to Ohio State's relevance in the college football world. That platform came with a price on Tuesday. For some reason, a deranged soul decided it...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Hartsock
Person
Jim Tressel
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023. Ohio’s Casino Control Commission approved over 300 licenses, including to the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew and Cincinnati Reds, and solidified its newest batch of rules for companies looking to set up a […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Ohio State Football#American Football#College Football#Tresselball#Ohio State#Horseshoe#Osu#Irish
WHIZ

Longtime Coach Passes Away

A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch Ohio State Marching Band get jazzy with first halftime performance of 2022 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Best Damn Band in the Land was back at it on Saturday at Ohio Stadium, dazzling fans with with a jazzy display. As part of their “Buckeye Jazz Café” halftime show, the band played three songs , including ‘Sing, Sing, Sing,’ ‘On Fire’ and ‘Channel One Suite.’ The band created formations that included the titles of two of the songs, as well as two trumpeters whaling away.
COLUMBUS, OH
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Ohio State University
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy