Ohio State takes page from Tresselball, 2002 champions to stymie Notre Dame | Rob Oller

Multiple explanations for what in the Sam Hill happened to Ohio State’s offense Saturday night in the Horseshoe have somehow overlooked the most obvious answer.

Jim Tressel sprinkled vest dust on the field.

Between the first and second quarter of the Buckeyes’ 21-10 win against Notre Dame, Tressel briefly was lifted onto the shoulders of two of his former players as OSU’s 2002 national championship team was being honored during the team’s 20th anniversary celebration.

If you know anything about Tresselball, those Buckeyes’ offenses were the equivalent of a driver’s side armrest, a necessity in opening and closing the door but hardly essential to reaching the ultimate destination. That distinction belonged to the defense and the punt, a.k.a. The Most Important Play in Football.

OSU vs. ND: Here are 5 things we learned from Ohio State's 21-10 win over Notre Dame

The 2002 offense made big plays when absolutely necessary, but for every Holy Buckeye there were dozens of frustrated fans lamenting, “Holy cow, can this offense be any more conservative?”

Yet Tressel’s teams excelled at grinding out wins and playing for national championships.

Ohio State under Ryan Day: Ground game often seemed neglected, but not against Irish, at least not late against them

Shaggy-faced Ryan Day will never be accused of resembling Tress, who only went unshaven in the summer when he showed some stubble while cutting grass on his riding mower. Day has always been an aggressive play caller, which is code for throw the ball first, ask questions later. But deep down, he has wanted to be respected for running an all-purpose offense, one that can move the ball on the ground as well as through the air. Not only that, but by paying so much attention to putting so many points on the board, Day’s teams have tended to focus less on keeping opponents from lighting up the scoreboard as well.

It’s not that Day considers “defense” a dirty word, but there have been times it felt like he swore it off, like last season when Ohio State got called soft following maulings by Oregon and Michigan.

Entering this season, Day vowed the No. 2 Buckeyes would be tougher than a year ago. He hired a new defensive coordinator and talked about the defense having more "edge." But it was not exactly clear how that hardened approach would manifest against No. 5 Notre Dame.

Now we know. When Ohio State’s passing game struggled against the Fighting Irish – the 223 passing yards were the fewest in 10 games − Day turned to the run and relied on an improved defense to grind out the win.

Ohio State football bottom line: How did the Buckeyes grade out vs. Notre Dame?

Afterward, Day spoke like a guy who would have fit in with the 2002 Buckeyes.

“We have to find ways to win like that, because there are going to be games in the Big Ten like that, and Notre Dame is kind of built like some of the Big Ten teams we play," he said. "To run the ball and eat up the clock and keep the offense off the field, we had to do that.”

The Buckeyes spent a ton of time in the offseason learning to “win ugly on offense” and stop the run on defense, Day said. “And that’s what happened.”

Miyan Williams-driven scoring drive was classic Ohio State offense

In a very old-school move, the Buckeyes put the game away in the fourth quarter with a 14-play, 95-yard scoring drive that ate up 7:06. Ten of the snaps were runs, including seven by Miyan Williams, who absolutely needs to pursue an NIL bowling deal with Ebonite.

As Williams bulled into the endzone to cap the drive and make it 21-10, former Ohio State tight end Ben Hartsock, who played on the 2002 team, texted, “That was a Jim Bollman drive if I’ve ever seen one.” Bollman was Tressel’s offensive coordinator in 2002.

Ohio State running game: 'Miyan Williams was the man on that possession:' Ohio State RB leads TD drive against Notre Dame

As a further homage to Tressel teams, against Notre Dame the punt was the most important play in OSU’s arsenal. In Day’s three previous seasons, field position was a somewhat superfluous statistic, because the OSU offense was so dynamic it could start drives anywhere and still reach the end zone with ease. The defense was a different story, but against inferior competition it didn’t matter where the opponent got the ball. The thinking went, “We’re betting you can’t score as often as we do.” Only against better teams, like Oregon and Michigan, was field position a crucial factor.

Notre Dame was more like Oregon and Michigan than it was Purdue and Northwestern. Field position mattered. And through a combination of pinpoint punting – four of Jesse Mirco’s five punts pinned ND inside the 20 – and strong kickoff coverage, the Fighting Irish were forced to start six of their 10 drives inside the 16-yard line.

Very Tressel-like.

Of course, it should be noted that while Ohio State won one national title under Tressel, it also lost twice, to Florida (2006 season) and LSU (2007). A conservative mindset only takes you so far, and while the Buckeyes proved against the Irish that they can win ugly, something tells me that their offense will need more juice come October and beyond than what it showed Saturday.

The good news for Buckeye Nation is that the defense did its job, holding ND to 10 points, the fewest OSU has allowed against an Associated Press top-five opponent since 1996, and playing with more fight than it showed against better teams a year ago. Combine the defensive improvement with an offense that should get going sooner than later, when wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets healthy, and an undefeated season is not out of the question.

Maybe in 20 years it will be Day riding on the shoulders of his players.

roller@dispatch.com

@rollerCD

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State takes page from Tresselball, 2002 champions to stymie Notre Dame | Rob Oller