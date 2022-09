Prepare to hoist your steins and dine on authentic German delicacies at Avalon Faire’s Oktoberfest event Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Avalon Faire hosts Kilgore’s very own Renaissance fair each year in the spring and is now in its sixth year of marking the traditional German celebration. The event will be held over two days, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The festivities will be held at the fairgrounds at 1076 FM 1252 West in Kilgore.

