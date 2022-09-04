Read full article on original website
Monmouth County thieves now swiping car keys from inside homes, police say
Police in Monmouth County are warning that vehicle thefts in the area are now coming with a side of burglary. There have been numerous incidents of home break-ins this summer where criminals are ultimately looking for keys to high-end vehicles, according to police in Holmdel. There have been four incidents...
Saddle Brook Officer Charged With DWI, Leaving Scene Of Overnight Crash
An off-duty Saddle Brook police officer was drunk when he fled the scene of a utility pole crash a few blocks from his home, authorities charged. Attilio Dente Sr., 39, had to be separated from an unidentified person he was arguing with when township officers showed up at his home around 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, an accident report obtained by Daily Voice says.
Police: Car thefts on the rise in Monmouth and Ocean counties
Car thefts continue to be an ongoing issue in the Garden State, despite acting attorney general Matt Platkin allowing police to chase suspected stolen cars back in April.
Police: Gun seized, suspects driving with motorized stealth license plate flipper
Westchester County police say they recovered a gun after tracking down suspects who fled from authorities earlier in the day. In a Facebook post, police say the suspects were stopped on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant and taken into custody. As officers searched the car, they found...
POLICE: 2 suspects wanted for multiple smash-and grabs; 1 person in custody
Police are on the hunt for suspects after a series of attempted smash-and-grab robberies. One person of interest is in custody after police say they tried to take off, but crashed their car on Staunton Street in Yonkers. Officials say the search continues for two other suspects who were in...
Police: Man injured in shooting at parking lot of Matawan 7-Eleven
Authorities are probing a shooting at a 7-Eleven location in Matawan that they say left one man injured. Authorities received a 911 call Tuesday around 8:34 p.m. reporting an individual was shot at the parking lot on Morristown Road. Police responded and located a male who sustained a gunshot wound....
NYPD searches for suspects linked to 2 separate fatal shootings in Brooklyn
Two men are dead from two separate late-night fatal shootings in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at around 11:20 p.m. on Sheffield Avenue Wednesday. He died at the scene. No suspect information is available yet as the investigation is in its early stages.
Police: Bridgeport man accused of stealing watch before involvement in deadly crash
The first charges have been filed against the man behind the wheel of a deadly accident in Milford. Milford police charged 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn with larceny after he allegedly tried to scam the man who had agreed to sell him a watch in the Walmart parking lot on Aug. 18.
Newark man beaten and robbed
Newark, New Jersey- The Newark police department is searching for a suspect who allegedly beat...
Bayonne Gangster Busted With Basement Drug Lab, Rifles After Assaulting Officer, Woman: Police
Police uncovered a drug lab and several handguns including an AK-47 in the home of a Bayonne gang member who followed a woman and pulled out a gun before spitting on police during his arrest, authorities announced. Trouble began for Eliezer Mieses around the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1, when...
Police: 15-year-old boy fatally shot in abdomen in Brooklyn park
The NYPD says a 15-year-old student was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in McLaughlin Park in Brooklyn. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said the victim was in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen. Police confirmed on Wednesday night that the victim has died as a result of his injuries.
Police: Woman arrested in connection to 2021 catalytic converter thefts at business that totaled over $12K
A Middletown woman was arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts at a Milford business that happened in 2021, police say. Yamil Burgos, 26, of Middletown was arrested on Sept. 6 in connection to the thefts. Milford police say on Aug. 21, 2021, a business had converters stolen off company...
HOMICIDE: Victim Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark
One person was shot dead in an afternoon Newark killing, sources with knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. Multiple shell casings were found at 7th and Roseville avenues around 2 p.m., sources said. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office was leading the investigation. to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive...
Newark Police Searching for Gunfire Suspect
NEWARK, NJ – the Newark police department is searching for a man who discharged a...
Victim in fatal Labor Day shooting identified as 31-year-old man
The victim in a fatal shooting early Monday in a Middlesex County suburb has been identified as a 31-year-old Plainfield man, authorities announced. Police responded to the area of Aspen Court in Piscataway shortly after 4 a.m. in response to a 911 call about the victim and found Jibreel Elliott suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and Piscataway police.
Police: Somers man arrested for fentanyl and crack cocaine possession
A Somers man has been arrested for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville says that on Sept. 2, members of the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) pulled a car over after witnessing a traffic violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. Upon further investigation, the driver of the car, William E. Felling III, 40, was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
Officer expected to recover following shooting caught on dramatic video
***WARNING: Some may find this video tough to watch. An officer who was shot during an incident captured on body camera and surveillance video is expected to recover, News 12 has learned. The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office released the video as part of the investigation into a fatal shooting...
Missing man, 78, found dead in Passaic River, authorities say
The body of a missing 78-year-old man was recovered Wednesday from the Passaic River, police said. Paterson firefighters found the Woodland Park man’s body shortly after 11 a.m. after a search involving local police, fire departments and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, according to authorities. The man was...
State police release new details into I-87 crash that killed 2 in Tuxedo
State police released new information in a wrong-way crash that killed two people on Tuesday in Orange County. They say they've learned the car that was going the wrong way entered the New York State Thruway at Exit 15. State police say 68-year-old George Gonzalez, of Dumont, New Jersey, drove...
78-year-old N.J. woman killed, husband injured in crash, cops say
An 78-year-old Dover woman was killed and her husband hurt in a single-vehicle crash Monday on Route 208 in Passaic County, authorities said. Carmen Traverso was driving south in Hawthorne between the Grandview Avenue and Goffle Road exits when her car veered off the highway, went up an embankment and became wedged between two trees, Hawthorne police said Tuesday.
