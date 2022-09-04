ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ



Colts Neck, NJ
Newark, NJ
Holmdel, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Holmdel, NJ
Newark, NJ
Colts Neck, NJ
Crime & Safety
Monmouth County, NJ
News 12

Police: Man injured in shooting at parking lot of Matawan 7-Eleven

Authorities are probing a shooting at a 7-Eleven location in Matawan that they say left one man injured. Authorities received a 911 call Tuesday around 8:34 p.m. reporting an individual was shot at the parking lot on Morristown Road. Police responded and located a male who sustained a gunshot wound....
MATAWAN, NJ
News 12

NYPD searches for suspects linked to 2 separate fatal shootings in Brooklyn

Two men are dead from two separate late-night fatal shootings in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at around 11:20 p.m. on Sheffield Avenue Wednesday. He died at the scene. No suspect information is available yet as the investigation is in its early stages.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: 15-year-old boy fatally shot in abdomen in Brooklyn park

The NYPD says a 15-year-old student was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in McLaughlin Park in Brooklyn. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said the victim was in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen. Police confirmed on Wednesday night that the victim has died as a result of his injuries.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

HOMICIDE: Victim Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark

One person was shot dead in an afternoon Newark killing, sources with knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. Multiple shell casings were found at 7th and Roseville avenues around 2 p.m., sources said. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office was leading the investigation. to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive...
NJ.com

Victim in fatal Labor Day shooting identified as 31-year-old man

The victim in a fatal shooting early Monday in a Middlesex County suburb has been identified as a 31-year-old Plainfield man, authorities announced. Police responded to the area of Aspen Court in Piscataway shortly after 4 a.m. in response to a 911 call about the victim and found Jibreel Elliott suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and Piscataway police.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
News 12

Police: Somers man arrested for fentanyl and crack cocaine possession

A Somers man has been arrested for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville says that on Sept. 2, members of the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) pulled a car over after witnessing a traffic violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. Upon further investigation, the driver of the car, William E. Felling III, 40, was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
SOMERS, NY
NJ.com

Missing man, 78, found dead in Passaic River, authorities say

The body of a missing 78-year-old man was recovered Wednesday from the Passaic River, police said. Paterson firefighters found the Woodland Park man’s body shortly after 11 a.m. after a search involving local police, fire departments and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, according to authorities. The man was...
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
NJ.com

78-year-old N.J. woman killed, husband injured in crash, cops say

An 78-year-old Dover woman was killed and her husband hurt in a single-vehicle crash Monday on Route 208 in Passaic County, authorities said. Carmen Traverso was driving south in Hawthorne between the Grandview Avenue and Goffle Road exits when her car veered off the highway, went up an embankment and became wedged between two trees, Hawthorne police said Tuesday.
HAWTHORNE, NJ

