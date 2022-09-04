Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
Related
Michigan has another freshman running back vying for a role
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are expected to carry the rushing load for Michigan this year, there’s a new, fresh face ready to contribute. True freshman C.J. Stokes was next in line during the Wolverines’ Week 1 rout of Colorado State, 51-7, turning six carries into 35 yards. While that may not seem like a lot, his workload was third-most among the backs, behind only Corum (13 carries, 76 yards, TD) and Edwards (12 carries, 64 yards, TD). Second-year back Tavierre Dunlap, a member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class, had just one carry for four yards.
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy ready to let it rip in first start
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — J.J. McCarthy says he’s approaching his first collegiate start the same way he walked in the door at Michigan. Clear headed and confident, the sophomore quarterback credits his preparation over the last 18 months as an understudy to Cade McNamara for having him ready for Saturday’s game against Hawaii (8 p.m., Big Ten Network), Week 2 of the Wolverines’ unique plan to find a full-time starter.
Jim Harbaugh wants Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy to minimize the big hits
ANN ARBOR – Late in the third quarter Saturday against Colorado State, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy lined up in shotgun with running back Donovan Edwards flanked to his left. On the read-option, McCarthy faked the handoff to Edwards before rolling to his left. He then got a Rams defender...
Recently cut Lions linebacker joins staff as defensive assistant
ALLEN PARK -- Shaun Dion Hamilton is back with the Detroit Lions, this time as a new defensive assistant coach, the team confirmed. Hamilton was among the cuts to get Detroit’s roster to 80 players ahead of the final preseason game. The 26-year-old linebacker first joined the Lions after getting claimed via Washington following the 2020 season. Hamilton didn’t make it through training camp last year, landing on injured reserve before the season. He returned for another run around these parts but didn’t make the roster or practice squad, then didn’t sign anywhere else.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What they’re saying nationally about Michigan’s QB plan
Michigan’s quarterback competition was the top storyline heading into the 2022 season, and it only is getting more interesting after one game. Cade McNamara, who led the team to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance in 2021, received the start in the opener against Colorado State but was largely underwhelming, finishing 9 of 18 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown, which came on a wide receiver screen pass to Roman Wilson, who ran 61 yards for the score.
Michigan cracks top 5 in college football polls after Week 1 blowout
Just one week into the college football season, you can now refer to Michigan as a top-five team. The Wolverines rose to No. 4 in the AP Top-25 poll and No. 5 in the USA Today/AFCA coaches’ polls released Tuesday, on the heels of a 51-7 blowout victory over Colorado State.
Detroit Lions prepare for tough task of dual-threat Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in Week 1
ALLEN PARK -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has proven himself as one of the top dual-threat options in the league. The third-year quarterback ran for a team-high 784 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Hurts burnt the Detroit Lions for a team-leading 71 yards in Philadelphia’s 44-6 blowout win...
The Maize and Blue bucket list: 20 things every Michigan fan must do
ANN ARBOR, MI - Chances are, most Michigan fans have been to the Big House. But what about Spartan Stadium or the Horseshoe? Are you a true Wolverines fan if you haven’t walked through the tunnel into Michigan Stadium, chanted with the Children of Yost or made a trip to the Rose Bowl?
RELATED PEOPLE
Lions embracing energy with Week 1 sellout: ‘Now it’s our job to keep them in it’
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions had the league’s worst attendance last year. Now, they’re coming off a highly-entertaining showing on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” staring down a sellout in their opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team is selling standing-room-only tickets for Sunday’s opener against...
ESPN projects Detroit Lions to allow most points in the NFL this season
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have been getting a ton of hype through this most recent offseason as a rebounding team to watch. National voices have bought in on Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes’ work through their first year running the show while singing the praises of the two most recent draft classes. HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series has also shined a spotlight on the team’s highly-entertaining coaching staff, which has done little to cool the flow of blue Kool-Aid.
With Hawaii on deck, Michigan WR Roman Wilson is reminded of home
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Growing up, Roman Wilson got a front-row seat to some of Hawaii’s greatest football stars. Players like Colt Brennan and Timmy Chang captivated the country and became local celebrities at the University of Hawaii in the 2000s, putting the spotlight on the islands. Note...
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh supports CFP expansion, hopes players earn share of revenue
ANN ARBOR – The college football playoff model is changing, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is on board. Last week, the College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers approved a plan to expand the field from four to 12 teams beginning as soon as 2024 and as late as 2026.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan softball hires former Wolverines slugger as assistant coach
Former Michigan softball standout Amanda Chidester is returning to Ann Arbor. Bonnie Tholl, who was named head coach Aug. 24 following the retirement of the legendary Carol Hutchins, announced Tuesday the addition of Chidester as an assistant coach. Chidester, who ranks second in program history in RBIs (200), fourth in...
Ann Arbor-area football predictions for Week 3: Can Dexter top Bedford in SEC-Red clash?
ANN ARBOR – We’re three weeks into the Michigan high school football season and several Ann Arbor-area football teams have a chance to pick up some important victories this week. MLive sports reporter Greg Wickliffe correctly picked the winner in five of the nine games involving local teams...
6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
Eastern Michigan punter named MAC West Player of the Week
YPSILANTI – Mitchell Tomasek opened his sophomore season with a strong performance last week. The Eastern Michigan punter claimed Mid-American Conference West Division Special Teams Player of the Week honors in last week’s win over Eastern Kentucky. Tomasek earned the award after averaging 42-yards per punt on three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A new look for the Michigan defense: Pressure from all three levels
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was only one game, but we now have a better idea as to how the Michigan defense plans to operate this fall under new coordinator Jesse Minter. It all boils down to one, simple slogan: Pressure everywhere, from every which way. Note to readers:...
Top performers, Ann Arbor-area football Player of the Week 2 poll
ANN ARBOR – After another eventful week on the football field, it’s that time again for readers to have their voices heard. There were several impressive performances by Ann Arbor-area football players and MLive is now highlighting xx of them for this week’s Player of the Week fan poll.
See who ranks No. 1 in first Ann Arbor-area football power rankings
ANN ARBOR – It’s time to look at where the Ann Arbor-area football teams rank after the first two weeks of the season. Check out the Top 10 rankings below.
Breanna Sharp, 13, died in a stairwell. No one reported her missing. No one seemed to care.
Buried six feet beneath the earth, Jane Doe 08-8093 lay inside a vault with three other bodies in an unmarked grave. No one came to visit or set out flowers above. Grass grew and snow fell for three years on her cheap wooden casket, her skin and organs began to decay until only her skeleton remained.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0