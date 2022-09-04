ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan has another freshman running back vying for a role

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are expected to carry the rushing load for Michigan this year, there’s a new, fresh face ready to contribute. True freshman C.J. Stokes was next in line during the Wolverines’ Week 1 rout of Colorado State, 51-7, turning six carries into 35 yards. While that may not seem like a lot, his workload was third-most among the backs, behind only Corum (13 carries, 76 yards, TD) and Edwards (12 carries, 64 yards, TD). Second-year back Tavierre Dunlap, a member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class, had just one carry for four yards.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy ready to let it rip in first start

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — J.J. McCarthy says he’s approaching his first collegiate start the same way he walked in the door at Michigan. Clear headed and confident, the sophomore quarterback credits his preparation over the last 18 months as an understudy to Cade McNamara for having him ready for Saturday’s game against Hawaii (8 p.m., Big Ten Network), Week 2 of the Wolverines’ unique plan to find a full-time starter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Recently cut Lions linebacker joins staff as defensive assistant

ALLEN PARK -- Shaun Dion Hamilton is back with the Detroit Lions, this time as a new defensive assistant coach, the team confirmed. Hamilton was among the cuts to get Detroit’s roster to 80 players ahead of the final preseason game. The 26-year-old linebacker first joined the Lions after getting claimed via Washington following the 2020 season. Hamilton didn’t make it through training camp last year, landing on injured reserve before the season. He returned for another run around these parts but didn’t make the roster or practice squad, then didn’t sign anywhere else.
DETROIT, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News

What they're saying nationally about Michigan's QB plan

Michigan’s quarterback competition was the top storyline heading into the 2022 season, and it only is getting more interesting after one game. Cade McNamara, who led the team to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance in 2021, received the start in the opener against Colorado State but was largely underwhelming, finishing 9 of 18 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown, which came on a wide receiver screen pass to Roman Wilson, who ran 61 yards for the score.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

ESPN projects Detroit Lions to allow most points in the NFL this season

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have been getting a ton of hype through this most recent offseason as a rebounding team to watch. National voices have bought in on Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes’ work through their first year running the show while singing the praises of the two most recent draft classes. HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series has also shined a spotlight on the team’s highly-entertaining coaching staff, which has done little to cool the flow of blue Kool-Aid.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Eastern Michigan punter named MAC West Player of the Week

YPSILANTI – Mitchell Tomasek opened his sophomore season with a strong performance last week. The Eastern Michigan punter claimed Mid-American Conference West Division Special Teams Player of the Week honors in last week’s win over Eastern Kentucky. Tomasek earned the award after averaging 42-yards per punt on three...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

