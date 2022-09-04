Read full article on original website
The next step of the Millennium Plaza restoration in downtown Yakima is the glass niches
New and restored artifacts will be added to the glass niches of the community art piece at Millennium Plaza in downtown Yakima over the next year. Project leaders presented an update to the Yakima City Council at its meeting Tuesday. The Millennium Foundation is funding the restoration of the public...
Letter: Our very freedoms are at stake this fall — vote
To the editor — It is real! Democracy, our Constitution and our freedoms as we know them today are at severe risk. Yes, inflation is high, and yes, gas is still expense. Those are temporary hardships we have faced throughout our history. But today the severe risks posed by...
CWU plans on-campus emergency drill on Thursday; library will be closed
Central Washington University in Ellensburg will have an emergency training exercise on campus Thursday, according to a university announcement. The exercise will take place around Brooks Library, which will be closed to students, staff and community members all day. The training exercise is planned for 9 to 10:30 a.m. Emergency...
Tri-Cities priest arrested on suspicion of rape
A Tri-Cities priest has been arrested on suspicion of rape. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been serving at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Pasco since September 2021.
Local officials cautiously optimistic as elk season begins
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers. Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective...
Yakima Valley news in review
The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. The Yakima Police Department was unable to find a cougar that was seen Monday morning in the area of Randall Park. The department posted on Facebook that the animal was seen just...
Construction continues on project to improve fish passage, water storage at Cle Elum Lake
CLE ELUM LAKE — About 200,000 juvenile sockeye salmon swam through a flume over the top of the Cle Elum Dam in April and May this year, beginning their migration to the ocean through channels in the Yakima and Columbia river basins. The conditions at the water reservoir in...
Search with dog fails to turn up cougar reportedly seen in Randall Park, state wildlife official says
If there were a cougar at Randall Park, it’s gone now, state wildlife officials say. A search with a trained dog failed to turn up any sign of the big cat that had been reported at the park off South 48th Avenue, said Becky Elder, a communications consultant with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife police.
City property near Kiwanis Park goes to developer to construct new duplex
A local developer has approval from Yakima City Council to develop a vacant property near Kiwanis Park into a duplex. Local property manager Doug Lemon submitted a proposal to build a duplex with four parking spaces on the vacant lot at 501 S. 12th St. The city is evaluating the...
I-82 detour through Selah begins this week
Officials with the state’s Department of Transportation remind Yakima Valley motorists that there will be significant delays on Interstate 82 near Selah this week as a construction project detour begins. The detour affects westbound I-82 traffic (heading toward Ellensburg) between mileposts 31 and 24, WSDOT announced on Sunday, with...
Opinion: Yakima can't afford to lose Memorial Hospital
If your doctor has ever sent you out of town to undergo a medical procedure or to see a specialist, you know what the stress, expense and inconvenience feels like. You’re just trying to get well, and now you’re looking at leaving your home, maybe missing work — perhaps even arranging a ride or overnight accommodations in strange surroundings.
Rental assistance fair is planned for Yakima County renters on Sept. 14
Yakima County residents will have another opportunity to get in-person help with applications for rental and utility assistance. A second Yakima County Rental Assistance Fair is planned 1-6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, 1211 S. Seventh St. in Yakima, after more than 230 applications were processed at an August event, according to a news release.
City Council appoints Aryn Masters to Yakima Municipal Court bench
Judge Pro Tem Aryn Masters is set to join the Yakima Municipal Court bench in January after approval Tuesday by the City Council. Masters is a defense attorney in Yakima County Superior Court and has served as judge pro tem in Yakima, Selah and Yakima County District Court. She’ll take over for Judge Susan Woodward, who retires Jan. 18.
Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded
A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
Zillah police investigating home-invasion robbery that triggered lockdown at two schools
Zillah police are looking for a man they say committed a home-invasion robbery Wednesday morning. Police were initially called for a burglary in progress in the 500 block of Merclyn Lane around 10:45 a.m., but as officers were arriving, they found it was a home-invasion robbery, said Zillah police Sgt. Allen Montgomery.
Bail set for man accused of threatening to shoot SWAT officers during Yakima standoff
Yakima police say a 21-year-old man threatened to kill police officers during a standoff Saturday. Police were called around 3:10 p.m. to 511 S. 12th St. for a domestic violence call. A woman told 911 that her boyfriend had hit her in the face and kicked her, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Yakima County enters $2.5 million settlement regarding teen struck by sheriff deputy's vehicle
Yakima County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $2.5 million settlement filed by the family of a boy who was seriously injured after being stuck by a sheriff deputy’s patrol car in 2018. Deputy Nate Boyer was pursuing suspects in a home invasion in Harrah on July 7, 2018, when...
