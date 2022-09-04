ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

Letter: Our very freedoms are at stake this fall — vote

To the editor — It is real! Democracy, our Constitution and our freedoms as we know them today are at severe risk. Yes, inflation is high, and yes, gas is still expense. Those are temporary hardships we have faced throughout our history. But today the severe risks posed by...
YAKIMA, WA
CWU plans on-campus emergency drill on Thursday; library will be closed

Central Washington University in Ellensburg will have an emergency training exercise on campus Thursday, according to a university announcement. The exercise will take place around Brooks Library, which will be closed to students, staff and community members all day. The training exercise is planned for 9 to 10:30 a.m. Emergency...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Tri-Cities priest arrested on suspicion of rape

A Tri-Cities priest has been arrested on suspicion of rape. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been serving at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Pasco since September 2021.
YAKIMA, WA
Ellensburg, WA
Local officials cautiously optimistic as elk season begins

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers. Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Valley news in review

The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. The Yakima Police Department was unable to find a cougar that was seen Monday morning in the area of Randall Park. The department posted on Facebook that the animal was seen just...
YAKIMA, WA
I-82 detour through Selah begins this week

Officials with the state’s Department of Transportation remind Yakima Valley motorists that there will be significant delays on Interstate 82 near Selah this week as a construction project detour begins. The detour affects westbound I-82 traffic (heading toward Ellensburg) between mileposts 31 and 24, WSDOT announced on Sunday, with...
SELAH, WA
Opinion: Yakima can't afford to lose Memorial Hospital

If your doctor has ever sent you out of town to undergo a medical procedure or to see a specialist, you know what the stress, expense and inconvenience feels like. You’re just trying to get well, and now you’re looking at leaving your home, maybe missing work — perhaps even arranging a ride or overnight accommodations in strange surroundings.
YAKIMA, WA
Rental assistance fair is planned for Yakima County renters on Sept. 14

Yakima County residents will have another opportunity to get in-person help with applications for rental and utility assistance. A second Yakima County Rental Assistance Fair is planned 1-6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, 1211 S. Seventh St. in Yakima, after more than 230 applications were processed at an August event, according to a news release.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
City Council appoints Aryn Masters to Yakima Municipal Court bench

Judge Pro Tem Aryn Masters is set to join the Yakima Municipal Court bench in January after approval Tuesday by the City Council. Masters is a defense attorney in Yakima County Superior Court and has served as judge pro tem in Yakima, Selah and Yakima County District Court. She’ll take over for Judge Susan Woodward, who retires Jan. 18.
YAKIMA, WA
Suspect charged in Toppenish shooting that left one wounded

A Toppenish man wanted for an August shooting that wounded a person was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday. Juan Armando Valencia-Rocha, 19, was charged with first-degree assault in the Aug. 3 incident. Toppenish police went to Astria Toppenish Hospital for a gunshot victim, who said he was outside...
TOPPENISH, WA

