BBC
Police confirm body found in murder probe is ex-Fettes teacher
Detectives investigating the murder of former Fettes College teacher Dr Peter Coshan have confirmed the body of a man found in Northumberland is him. The 75-year-old former biology teacher has been missing since he was last seen in Edinburgh on 11 August. Paul Black, 63, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have...
BBC
Canada stabbings suspect dies after car chase
The suspect in a stabbing that left 10 dead and 18 others injured has died after he was captured by police, officials say. Police said earlier that Myles Sanderson, 32, was taken into custody in the province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon. Footage from the scene showed a white SUV...
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
BBC
Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears
Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
BBC
Four taken to hospital in Aberdeen after being attacked by dog
Four people have been taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog in a house in Aberdeen. Officers were called to reports of a dog attack at a property in the city's Crown Street at about 17:15 on Tuesday. Police said that four people - aged 25, 27, 55...
BBC
Chris Kaba: Man shot dead by police in Streatham named
A man shot dead by police after a chase in south London has been named locally as 23-year-old rapper Chris Kaba. Mr Kaba was shot after a pursuit of a "suspect vehicle" that ended in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, at about 21:50 BST on Monday. Pastor Rachel Swaby said Mr...
BBC
Chris Kaba's mother: 'My heart is broken'
The mother and father of 24-year-old Chris Kaba - who was shot dead by police in south London - have accused the Metropolitan Police of racism. Chris Kaba was killed in a residential street in Streatham Hill on Monday night following a police chase. The police watchdog, the IOPC, is...
BBC
Potton: Errors made in arrest of 81-year-old man says PCC
A police and crime commissioner said an opportunity was missed to de-escalate a situation that ended with an 81-year-old man being arrested and injured. Malcolm Emery was put in handcuffs after officers mistakenly went to his home in Potton at 05:00 BST on Friday. Bedfordshire Police has apologised to Mr...
BBC
Boy, 13, lived alone in 'squalid' Dundee flat for months
A 13-year-old boy was discovered living alone for more than four months in squalid and freezing conditions, a court has heard. The boy had a filthy mattress in a flat and had not been provided with adequate food or heating during winter months. He was rescued last April following a...
BBC
Canada stabbings suspect Myles Sanderson dead after arrest
The suspect in a stabbing in Canada that left 10 dead and 18 others injured has died after he was captured by police, officials say. Police said Myles Sanderson, 32, was taken into custody on a highway in the province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon after a high-speed chase. Footage...
BBC
'Heartbreak' after biker killed in crash involving USAF worker in Norfolk
The mother of a motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a US Air Force worker said his family were "heartbroken". Father-of-one, Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a car collided with his motorbike in Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on 26 August. Mikayla Hayes, 23, based at RAF...
BBC
Ashley Wadsworth: Man admits murdering Canadian girlfriend
A man has admitted murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend. Jack Sepple, 23, killed Ashley Wadsworth, who he met on a dating app, at a house in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, on 1 February. Ms Wadsworth, from Vernon in British Columbia, had died from stab wounds to the chest, Chelmsford Crown...
BBC
Daniel Hay: Criminal investigation into former gynaecologist launched
Detectives have launched a criminal investigation into medical procedures conducted by a former consultant gynaecologist. Derbyshire Police said the inquiry into Daniel Hay followed reports a number of women allegedly suffered harm under his care. The force says the "complex" investigation is in its early stages. A spokesperson said: "It...
BBC
Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March. An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his...
BBC
Bingham: Driver jailed after street race crash saw spectator lose leg
A man has been jailed for causing a crash while racing other cars, which resulted in an onlooker's leg being amputated. Craig King, 40, was driving his Mini in Bingham, Nottinghamshire, on 3 June 2018 when he lost control on a roundabout. He was found guilty of causing serious injury...
BBC
CCTV appeal after woman raped in Cheltenham
CCTV images have been released by police to help identify a man they want to speak to in connection with a rape. Gloucestershire Police believe a woman in her 40's was raped off the path of the Honeybourne Line in Cheltenham, shortly before 05:00 BST on 6 August. Officers said...
BBC
Bedfordshire Police apologise to Potton man, 81, for arrest injuries
A police force has apologised to an 81-year-old man who was injured while being arrested after an officer "mistakenly" went to his address and looked through his window. Police said Malcolm Emery initially approached them with a wooden implement outside his home in Potton, Bedfordshire, at 05:00 BST on Friday.
BBC
Blind man released from hospital before death fall
A blind man with cancer died after falling from the balcony of his flat in an assisted living complex, a pre-inquest review has heard. Mark Williams was discovered outside Potters Court, run by Apex Care, in Southampton on 9 November 2021. He had been discharged from University Hospital Southampton after...
BBC
Reading Festival: Burned teen describes 'horrific' ordeal
A teenager who suffered second degree burns at a music festival has described the event as "horrific". Leone Cook, 18, from Kent, was sitting near a campfire at Reading Festival on Sunday 28 August when a liquid that was thrown on to the fire exploded. Thames Valley Police confirmed some...
