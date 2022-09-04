ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, VA

All 4,000 beagles have been removed from Virginia research facility

By Jack Birle
 4 days ago

E very one of the 4,000 beagles in a controversial Virginia facility has been removed nearly two months after the mission to rescue the dogs began.

Humane Society of the United States President and CEO Kitty Block announced the success of the operation of removing all the beagles from Envigo RMS LLC’s facility in Cumberland, Virginia, in a news release Friday.

(Kevin Wolf/AP Images for the HSUS)
An HSUS Animal Rescue Team member carries four beagle puppies into the organization's care and rehabilitation center in Maryland on Thursday, July 21, 2022, after the organization removed the first 201 beagles as part of a transfer plan from Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, VA.


“Our Animal Rescue Team’s work to transfer these beagles is a milestone in a fight we’ve been waging for years. It’s ironic that these dogs were only spared from a lifetime of pain, suffering and isolation in testing labs because this breeding facility was cited for Animal Welfare Act violations. Most of them would have been sold and spent their short lives in laboratories," Block said. "Many people don’t realize that an average of 60,000 dogs just like these are still used in laboratories each year. Even as we celebrate these lucky dogs going to loving homes, we’re focused on creating a future where no dogs will face that kind of fate.”

The facility the beagles were held in was accused of mistreating the dogs, and a report from the Department of Agriculture found that there were over 300 puppy deaths at the facility from Jan. 1, 2021, to July 2, 2021.

Hundreds of people have adopted the rescued beagles, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being one of the most prominent couples to have adopted one of the 4,000 beagles.

Miguel Abi-hassan, the chief animal rescue, care, and sanctuary officer for the Humane Society of the United States, said the partners working with the Humane Society of the United States have given the beagles a "new lease on life."

"It’s been an incredible journey for the HSUS and our Animal Rescue Team to lead this transfer of approximately 4,000 beagles. Through the help of over 120 shelter and rescue partners, we were able to remove every dog from the facility in approximately two months and begin the process of finding them new, loving homes," Abi-hassan said. "Now the beagles’ next steps begin as they enjoy their new lease on life. The HSUS will continue the work of promoting alternatives to animal testing so that this antiquated practice may come to an end."

Abi-hassan also advocated an end to facilities like the one in Cumberland, Virginia.

"We ask those touched by this story to join our efforts so that this may be the last time we are asked to empty a facility that profits from animal testing," he said.

People who want to adopt one of the beagles that needs a home or get more information on the project can check the Humane Society's website on the 4,000 beagles .

