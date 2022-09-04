LONDON — Prince Charles has been preparing to be king his entire life. Now his moment has arrived. Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday, Charles is now the oldest person to take the British throne. No date has been set for his coronation. And it’s not immediately clear whether the new monarch would call himself Charles III or choose another name, as his grandfather did. But Charles faces the enormous challenge of building the same sort of affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public.

