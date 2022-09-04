Read full article on original website
BBC
NI Protocol: White House warns again against unilateral action
The White House has warned again that dismantling the Northern Ireland Protocol would "not create a conducive environment" for US-UK trade talks. President Joe Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said such actions could harm the Good Friday Agreement. The warning comes as the new Northern Ireland secretary said he wanted...
BBC
Political leaders send best wishes to Queen following health concerns
PM Liz Truss has said the thoughts of people across the UK are with the Queen and her family, following concerns over the monarch's health. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the Queen was under medical supervision. The news interrupted a Commons debate, where the PM's plan to limit energy...
BBC
Paul Urey: Captured Briton possibly suffered 'unspeakable' torture, says Ukraine
The body of a captured British man who died in detention has been returned by Russia with signs of "possible unspeakable torture," Ukraine says. Paul Urey, aged 45, is reported to have died in detention in July after being captured by pro-Russian separatists. He was being held captive in the...
BBC
Energy bills: 'The government help is no use to me'
Soaring energy prices have left people worried about how they will pay their bills. To prevent widespread hardship, new Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced limits on energy bill rises. Households had been expecting to pay around £3,500 per year for energy from October, but Ms Truss said they will...
Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, ending an era for Britain
BALMORAL, Scotland, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.
Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates
LONDON — Prince Charles has been preparing to be king his entire life. Now his moment has arrived. Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday, Charles is now the oldest person to take the British throne. No date has been set for his coronation. And it’s not immediately clear whether the new monarch would call himself Charles III or choose another name, as his grandfather did. But Charles faces the enormous challenge of building the same sort of affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public.
BBC
Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said. All the Queen's children have gathered at her Scottish estate near Aberdeen. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain...
BBC
Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid concerns for Queen's health
Around Buckingham Palace dozens of news cameras can be seen pointing at the Queen's London residence. American tourist Judy Jones who is visiting with her sister told me she remembers watching the Queen's coronation in 1952 on a black and white TV when she was a girl. "All my memory...
Biden on Queen Elizabeth: ‘She defined an era’
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden honored Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, calling her “a steadying presence” and “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity” following her death. “In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known…
BBC
The Broads: Couple win landmark case over Environment Agency review
The use of a European Union directive has helped a couple win a landmark case against the Environment Agency. Tim and Angelika Harris argued that a review of water abstraction in The Broads did not go far enough to protect wildlife habitats. The High Court ruled the agency had "acted...
