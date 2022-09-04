ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England

Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Chelsea just spent over 250 million pounds ($285.50 million) on new players - and sold around ten of their first-team squad members - during a busy transfer window but six days after the deadline for deals closed, they have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel.
