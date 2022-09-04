ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

San Gabriel Valley: Heat Wave Will Continue Through Friday

The National Weather Service has extended its “excessive heat warning” for Los Angeles County until 8:00 pm Friday, September 8, 2022. With high temperatures in the forecast, the City of Pasadena extended the Emergency Cooling Center‘s days and hours at Robinson Park Recreation Center (1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave.):
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
San Gabriel City 9/11 Remembrance & Tribute Ceremony

The San Gabriel Fire Department will be hosting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to commemorate and honor the sacrifices of first responders and victims of the attacks on September 11, 2001. The event includes a flag ceremony and bell ringing. The front lawn of Fire Station 51 will be adorned with...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
A Podcast Called Radio Free AmeriCast

When Mark Dreskin, a local physician who moonlighted in blogging, podcasting and cartooning, first saw a new podcast announced by Rudy Giuliani, he immediately honed his impression and got to work. Though Mark Dreskin had worked in stand-up very early in life, before medical school and his time as a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pasadena Unified Offers a Goldmine of Knowledge

As a PUSD parent I can attest that PUSD schools offer even more than a robust and rigorous education, they offer a goldmine of knowledge about our nation and our community. But since the COVID-19 pandemic, homeschooling is on the upswing. Homeschooling is not a part of the public school system.
PASADENA, CA

