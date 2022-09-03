The body of a swimmer reported missing in the Party Cove late Saturday afternoon has been recovered and the identity of the 29-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, released by the highway patrol. The patrol says Tyler Elliott was, reportedly, impaired when he voluntarily departed the boat without a lifejacket at the 4-mile mark. The subsequent search came to an end with the discovery of Elliott’s body around 9:30 Monday morning. A second person on the boat, identified as the operator of the pontoon, was not injured in the incident…the 4th fatality so far this summer and the 5th overall during 2022 at Lake of the Ozarks.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO