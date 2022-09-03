Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
WLWT 5
Former Norse, Bearcats head basketball coach Brannen joining Dayton staff
DAYTON, Ohio — Former NKU and Cincinnati head basketball coach John Brannen has joined the coaching staff at the University of Dayton. The Flyers announced his addition to the staff on Tuesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. UCF Knights
The Cardinals head down to the Sunshine State in an effort to rebound against the Knights.
Report: Non-Conference Football Series Canceled
The Bearcats are dropping to three non-conference games moving forward.
wdrb.com
What Satt Said: Recapping Tuesday's news conference
LOUISVILLE GAME WEEK | Can the Cardinals hit the 'reset' button at UCF?. "It's only one game," is a line you hear a lot from coaches after big wins and disappointing losses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville football offense, not defense, the real culprit in Syracuse loss
Louisville football has taken some deserved heat for its defensive performance in recent years. However, in the season opener against Syracuse, it was the offense that was a major letdown. Looking back at a nightmare season opener for Louisville football will never be more painful than it is right now.
wdrb.com
No update on Rodriquez as Cats prepare for Florida
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Stoops said he could not comment Monday on the status of running back Chris Rodriquez as his Wildcats get ready for a big SEC East opener at Florida Saturday. It's not being called a suspension, but Rodriquez was a healthy scratch in Saturday's opener after...
wvxu.org
LPGA Tour play has returned to Cincinnati
Events surrounding the LPGA tour are already underway and play begins Thursday as some of golf's best players converge on the Kenwood Country Club for the Queen City Championship. "The LPGA is returning to Cincinnati for the first time in 30 years," says Emily Norell, tournament director. "Actually, back in...
ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 season projection
As to be expected, Louisville's loss at Syracuse has had a negative impact on the ESPN Football Power Index projection for the team's season. Louisville is now ranked No. 59 in the latest FPI, a drop of 24 spots from a week prior, with the Cardinals forecast to finish 5-7. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games, but following the loss it gives the team just a 26.5 percent chance to finish the regular season with at .500 record.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great breakfast in the Cincinnati area?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints. This local chain is known for its delicious breakfasts made with locally-sourced ingredients. Popular options include the Queen City Bee (a delicious sandwich with goetta, apple, arugula, broken yolk egg, and “nectar” sauce on a milk bun), Bee Cakes (gluten-free pancakes made with almond milk, quinoa, and buckwheat flour), and Piggy Cakes (pancakes made with bacon in the batter and are topped with whipped cream and candied pecans).
WLKY.com
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
wdrb.com
Louisville tennis family helps to lead restorations to Tyler Park sports courts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A locally renowned tennis family helped to lead restoration efforts for athletic courts at Tyler Park. On Saturday, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting to celebrate sports courts restoration at the park. Once the restoration is complete, parkgoers will have two tennis courts, two pickleball courts and a half-court basketball court to use.
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
Wave 3
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as nice as people think. Louisville was ranked #14 as one of the rudest cities in the United States in a survey conducted by online language learning service Preply. The survey was conducted by interviewing...
Missouri Troopers: Louisville man dies at lake over Labor Day weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Louisville man died at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday. The report shows that 29-year-old Tyler Elliott jumped into the water from a pontoon boat around 4:15 p.m. near the four-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderson Hollow Cove.
KRMS Radio
Body of Missing Swimmer in Party Cove Recovered, Identity Released
The body of a swimmer reported missing in the Party Cove late Saturday afternoon has been recovered and the identity of the 29-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, released by the highway patrol. The patrol says Tyler Elliott was, reportedly, impaired when he voluntarily departed the boat without a lifejacket at the 4-mile mark. The subsequent search came to an end with the discovery of Elliott’s body around 9:30 Monday morning. A second person on the boat, identified as the operator of the pontoon, was not injured in the incident…the 4th fatality so far this summer and the 5th overall during 2022 at Lake of the Ozarks.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man devastated after losing home, wife in flash flood Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Only a wooden foundation remains at a now empty lot in 8300 block Brushy Fork Road in Madison, Indiana after a flash flood devastated the area over the weekend. A home, belonging to Linda and Tony Wood, used to be there. However, now only he's...
linknky.com
Inside LINK: Tough decisions about truly difficult stories
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. There are times, working in the news industry, when we learn about – and then have to cover – truly difficult stories. Last week was one of those times.
KYTV
Swimmer drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks
NEAR CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. Tyler Elliott, 29, of Louisville, Ky., died while swimming. Troopers responded to the four-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderon Hollow cove. Investigators say Elliott exited a boat and went underwater while swimming.
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This Cherokee Gardens Mansion Has A Saltwater Swimming Pool
This classic Colonial mansion built in 1938 is located in the heart of Cherokee Gardens. The massive 7,000 square-foot space has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a three car garage. Inside, you’ll find light-filled rooms with gleaming hardwood floors and beautiful millwork. Not to mention the home office and exercise...
Comments / 0