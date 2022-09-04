Read full article on original website
Related
'She looks absolutely beautiful!': Queen Maxima of the Netherlands welcomed to San Francisco
The issues currently boiling over in the Castro were put on hold for a visiting queen.
Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III expresses ‘greatest sadness’ upon death of his mother in first statement as monarch – latest updates
New king says family mourns passing of ‘cherished sovereign and much-loved mother’ after UK’s longest-reigning monarch dies aged 96
Paris Eiffel Tower lighting turned off in honour of Queen Elizabeth
PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a statement on Twitter that the lighting on the Eiffel Tower would be turned off on Thursday night in honour of Queen Elizabeth.
Retailers pull lobster from menus after 'red list' warning
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some retailers are taking lobster off the menu after an assessment from an influential conservation group that the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided. Whales can suffer injuries and fatalities when they become entangled in the gear that connects to lobster traps on the ocean floor. Seafood Watch, which rates the sustainability of different seafoods, said this week it has added the American and Canadian lobster fisheries to its “red list” of species to avoid. The organization, based at Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, said in a...
RELATED PEOPLE
West End and UK Theaters Plan to Proceed With Performances After Queen’s Death
West End theaters in London and elsewhere will continue performances as scheduled Thursday, but many will pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, according to the Society of London Theatre and U.K. Theatre, two groups who represent the industry. “Many theatres across the country will be dimming their lights tonight and observing a minute’s silence, playing the national anthem, and opening books of condolences prior to the performance as a mark of their respect,” SOLT said in a statement. More from The Hollywood ReporterElton John, Ozzy Osbourne, World Leaders Remember Queen Elizabeth IINearly Half of Hollywood's Support Staffers Say They're...
Twitter agreed to pay whistleblower $7 million in June settlement - WSJ
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) agreed in June to pay about $7 million to the whistleblower whose allegations will be part of Elon Musk's case against the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
SFGate
Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dies at 96
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday. She was 96. Buckingham Palace said she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse.
SFGate
What to know about U.K. accession rules after queen's death
The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.”. That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death. However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal...
U.K.・
Comments / 0