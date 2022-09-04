ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik ten Hag Drops Hint About Whether New Signing Is Going To Start Against Arsenal

By Soumyajit Roy
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NatLV_0hhijxch00

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has dropped hint about whether his new signing at the club, Casemiro, is going to start against rivals Arsenal on Sunday

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has dropped hint about whether his new signing at the club, Casemiro , is going to start against rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

The midfield stalwart joined the Red Devils in this summer's transfer window after making the switch from his previous club Real Madrid.

Casemiro has been with the Spanish side for almost a decade, where he spent nine glorious years since he joined the Los Blancos in 2013. During his time at the Madrid club, he has won a host of trophies including two league titles and five Champions Leagues.

United, who have been looking to sign a midfielder throughout the summer, acquired the services of the experienced Brazil international after the two clubs agreed on a transfer fee of £60 million, which can potentially rise to £70 million in add-ons.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The 30-year-old midfielder made his debut for the Red Devils in last weekend's Premier League match against Southampton, which United won by a margin of one goal thanks to a brilliant strike from teammate Bruno Fernandes.

He made his second appearance for the club in an away win to Leicester last Thursday, when he came on as a substitute to replace Anthony Elanga in the 58th minute.

The former Sao Paulo FC midfielder may potentially make his full debut for United on Sunday, when they host league leaders Arsenal at Old Trafford.

When asked if Casemiro is ready to be 'unleashed' on Arsenal in an interview with Sky Sports (as relayed by aggregator United District) , the United boss said, "I think so. He is used to playing big games."

If United win against the North London side, it would see them move to only three points off the top of the table. You can find the broadcast and livestream details here .

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England

Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
UEFA
The Independent

Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel mocked by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news updates after Chelsea sack Tuchel“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Eric Striker
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Manchester United#The Red Devils#Real Madrid#Spanish#Champions Leagues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Instagram
ESPN

LA Galaxy's Javier Hernandez takes blame for costly Panenka pen miss

LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez apologized for a failed Panenka attempt that saw his team settle for a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday in Carson, California. After scoring twice in the match, including a previous penalty in the 88th minute, the Mexico forward gambled with a...
CARSON, CA
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy