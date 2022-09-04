[In reply to "It appears teams are going to run that 2 high safety zone against us all year. Which means we are a running team now." by Tom Zak, posted at 07:11:39 09/08/22]. ...to ditch the RPO looks which essentially give away where OSU is going to run the ball in favor of the more balanced looks out of the pistol we saw later against ND.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO