ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Seahawks believed Russell Wilson was declining before trade

ESPN's Brady Henderson reported Wednesday in a thorough examination of Russell Wilson's split from the Seahawks that many in Seattle's front office believed Wilson was declining as a player before trading him to Denver. Henderson's report details the Seahawks' concern about Wilson's reduced mobility and whether he would be able...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tyler Lockett opens up on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle in Week 1

During their time together on the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett were one of the most prolific duos in the NFL. But their time together came to an end during the offseason when Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. Now, in typical NFL storyline fashion, Russell Wilson and the Broncos will be […] The post Tyler Lockett opens up on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Jerry Dipoto
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Juan Soto
ClutchPoints

Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update

The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants Select Luis Ortiz

The Giants have selected the contract of right-hander Luis Ortiz today. The club already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster after catcher Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment yesterday. Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle mentioned that Ortiz appeared to be about to join the club with Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area relaying that Ortiz had a locker for today’s game. Slusser also relays that outfielder Bryce Johnson has been optioned in a corresponding move to get Ortiz onto the active roster. Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News relays that the moves are official.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll provides important Ken Walker injury update for Seahawks’ season opener

The Seattle Seahawks are still hoping that they will have rookie running back Ken Walker back in action and 100% healthy sooner than later. With just a week before the Seahawks kick off their 2022 NFL season, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll provided a positive update on the first-year tailback, though, it does appear that […] The post Pete Carroll provides important Ken Walker injury update for Seahawks’ season opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Nhl#The Seattle Mariners#Athletic#Mlb Pipeline#The American League#Baseball Reference#Home Run Der
The Game Haus

2022 MLB Postseason Profile: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are well on their way to a 10th straight postseason appearance. Currently boasting the best record in baseball at 92-42 and on pace for a 111-win season, no team has dominated their opposition more than the Dodgers. Not-So-Wild West. The Dodgers currently hold a staggering 19-game...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

AFC West guide: Expectations, predictions on Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Raiders

The best division in football is the AFC West, where three of the teams could end up in the AFC playoffs. Let's dive into my predictions for this stacked division. Guess what, everyone: The Chiefs are going to be excellent again this season. I understand they do not have Tyreek Hill anymore, but their roster is the deepest it has been in years, and they still have a Hall of Fame head coach and playcaller in Andy Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Game Haus

Philadelphia Eagles’ Game Preview: Detroit Lions

The Eagles have their first regular season game in a little less than a week. They face the Detroit Lions, who could be a surprise team in 2022. The Eagles will be away for this game, which favors the Lions. In addition, the spread as of this writing is in favor of the Eagles by four points. However, do not be surprised if this spread gets lower closer to game day. The article will preview the Philadelphia Eagles’ first regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy