Road closures planned on major Kettering roads for Holiday at Home parade

KETTERING — Two major roads will be closed starting early Monday morning in preparation for the Holiday at Home parade in Kettering.

Far Hills Avenue between Shroyer Road and Dorothy Lane and Stroop Road between Shroyer Road and Overland Trail will be closed from 2:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday.

Detours are as follows:

Eastbound Stroop Road: North on Dixie Drive to Dorothy Lane, take Dorothy Lane east to Akerman Boulevard, and take Akerman Boulevard south to Stroop Road.

Westbound Stroop Road: Take Akerman Boulevard north to Dorothy Lane, take Dorothy Lane west to Dixie Drive, and take Dixie Drive south to Stroop Road.

Northbound Far Hills: Take Shroyer Road north to Dorothy Lane, and take Dorothy Lane west to Far Hills Avenue.

Southbound Far Hills: Take Dorothy Lane east to Shroyer Road, and take Shroyer Road south to Far Hills Avenue.

For more information about the Holiday at Home parade visit its website

