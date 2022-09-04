Read full article on original website
WPTV
Highs in the low-mid 90s with afternoon-evening showers
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s and mainly dry for the first half of the day. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 90s with afternoon-evening showers and storms firing up, continuing through sunset. Tonight, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with only a few passing clouds.
WPTV
Inflation impacting small businesses trying to avoid passing cost to consumer
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Inflation has been affecting people all over Florida and that includes small business that are paying more for their inventory while trying to refrain from passing that on to the consumer. "I have not taken a vacation in 22 years," John Ries, owner of...
WPTV
Tow truck driver remembers transporting World Trade Center beam to Wellington
Tim Day from Sisters Towing and his wife transported a steal beam from the South Tower of the original World Trade Center to the Patriot Memorial in Wellington. They left Palm Beach County on Dec. 6, 2010, and arrived at a hanger at JFK Airport in New York where the beam was being stored as evidence in a criminal investigation.
WPTV
Get into Florida Atlantic University football game for free this weekend with box of cereal
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Brothers Luke and Jett Justin noticed when they volunteered at the Boca Helping Hands (BHH) food pantry that one item wasn't often donated. "There was always a shortage of cereal to pack into the pantry bags. And we decided we wanted to do something about it. So we started the cereal drive at our elementary school, Calusa, and since then we've expanded it to 16 schools, said Luke Justin who is now a freshman at American Heritage Palm Beach.
WPTV
Hurricanes, Owls offensive linemen sign endorsement deals with Hooters
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Several South Florida college football players have signed endorsement deals with Hooters. Hooters spokeswoman Ilona Wolpin announced Wednesday that the Florida-based restaurant chain has inked a trio of offensive linemen from both Miami and Florida Atlantic to serve as ambassadors at select Hooters locations in South Florida.
