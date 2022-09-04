Read full article on original website
Superb Woman: Belinda May
The founder of Home Care Network, Belinda May is passionate about providing improved in-home health care in several locations and she serves more than 33 North Texas Counties. A registered nurse, Belinda is committed to knowing more about the clinical component of her business so that she can help others understand the need for her company’s services. Belinda feels she can serve her patients by knowing what their needs are. The City of DeSoto named February 9th as Belinda May Check her out at www.homecarenetwork.com.
Stars Align for College Lovers with Opening of TreStelle in North Dallas
Entrepreneur and coffee enthusiast Jonathan Ghebreamlak has gone from running from the smell of coffee to running Dallas’ newest specialty coffee house. The Dallas native is celebrating the opening of his Tre Stelle Coffee Co. located at 17390 Preston Road, Suite 210, Dallas, TX 75252. Tre Stelle, which means...
H-E-B’s Frisco store will open Sept. 21
H-E-B is ready to open its Frisco store, its first in a major expansion the Texas grocer has planned for Dallas-Fort Worth. The store at 4800 Main St. will open on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 6 a.m. H-E-B has hired 700 people to run the 111,000-square-foot supermarket. That’s twice as...
Area in Dallas to be sprayed for West Nile Virus
Control Area: The area to be sprayed is within an area generally bounded by: 9000 block of Vista Creek Drive (75243): Skyline Drive on the north, Boundbrook Avenue on the west, Echo Valley Drive on the east, and Royal Lane on the south. While the Environmental Protection Agency approves the...
Former Business Man Frank Gee passes
When news was released recently about the death of Frank Gee, Dorothy Jones’ phone began to ring nonstop.The headlines told of the death of the 81-year-old “founder of Black Jack Pizza” but the face appearing on television and computer screens was not anyone most patrons knew of and with good reason, since he had not been around in more than a decade and had no affiliation at all.“We received all kinds of calls because our customers are hearing about a founder of Black Jack Pizza and reacting because while they were sad to hear about his death, they knew that Mr. Gee was not the founder of Black Jack Pizza and had absolutely nothing to do with us in years,” said Ms. Jones.
Superb Woman: Stephanie D. Pryor
First Lady Stephanie D. Pryor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church (NBMBC) is faithful and active in all services and functions` of the church. She a wife of more than 30 years and a mother of four. Stephanie has been employed as an educator for the Dallas Public Schools for almost 30 years. She serves as a Sunday School teacher for the junior girls, and a musician/choir director for the NBMBC. In Stephanie’s spare time, she loves spending time with family, exercising, decorating, watching Family Feud, and playing spades.
