When news was released recently about the death of Frank Gee, Dorothy Jones’ phone began to ring nonstop.The headlines told of the death of the 81-year-old “founder of Black Jack Pizza” but the face appearing on television and computer screens was not anyone most patrons knew of and with good reason, since he had not been around in more than a decade and had no affiliation at all.“We received all kinds of calls because our customers are hearing about a founder of Black Jack Pizza and reacting because while they were sad to hear about his death, they knew that Mr. Gee was not the founder of Black Jack Pizza and had absolutely nothing to do with us in years,” said Ms. Jones.

DALLAS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO