Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
Polls Show Tight Race For Florida Governor Between DeSantis And Crist
The race for Florida governor between Gov. Ron DeSantis And Charlie Crist is looking to be a close one, according to polls. The latest poll numbers from Progress Florida and Florida Watch show Governor Ron DeSantis with a slight lead over Democrat Charlie Crist coming in at 48-45 percent.
Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January
TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
POLITICO
Charlie Crist's No. 2 is in the spotlight's glare
Hello and welcome to Thursday. What about?— Charlie Crist went to Jacksonville this week to lay into Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance. The first question he got was about his choice of running mate, Miami-Dade teachers union leader Karla Hernández-Mats. Too much attention— The Crist campaign has...
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
NBC Miami
DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
Grand jury leads to school scrutiny in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties
A grand jury report that rocked Broward schools last month is also leading to scrutiny of neighboring school districts related to under-reporting of crimes and other safety issues. Both Palm Beach County and Miami-Dade school districts, as well as those in Duval and Orange counties, received letters from Tim Hay, director of the state Department of Education’s Office of Safe Schools, saying he ...
tamaractalk.com
South Florida Lawyer and Author Speaks at Next Kings Point Republican Club Meeting
South Florida lawyer and author Peter Feaman will speak at the next Kings Point Republican Club meeting on September 14 at 6.30 p.m. in the Cabaret Room. Peter Feaman is a Boynton Beach attorney and a national committeeman at the Republican Party of Florida. He published two books: Wake Up, America! What Politicians aren’t Telling You about the War on Terror, and The Next Nightmare: How Political Correctness Will Destroy America.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you are lucky to live in Florida or you simply love spending your holidays there then you should keep on reading because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. Pair that with an amazing atmosphere and you get a restaurant that is a great choice for both a casual meal with some friends or family members and a special occasion. Are you curious to see what made it on the list?
EXPECT TROPICAL DEPRESSION TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA WITHIN DAYS
NOW 60-PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT FOR NEW TROPICAL WAVE… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2 p.m. brings a major update to the forecast. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The newly formed tropical wave east of Florida now has a 60-percent chance of becoming […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Search continues for former Broward resident missing after California hike
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – As the all-out search for a missing hiker in Southern California continued Wednesday, family members here in South Florida began a cross-country journey in hopes of aiding efforts to find the man, who graduated from a local high school before moving west. Detectives with...
Miami New Times
University of Miami Listed Third in Latest Rankings for Best Value Colleges in Florida
As tuition for four-year universities skyrockets, students and parents are eager to know which college will provide the biggest return on their investment. Considering the multitude of public institutions in the Sunshine State, Florida residents likely wonder if it is worth spending more to attend a private university like the University of Miami.
floridapolitics.com
Latest poll of Florida Governor race: Ron DeSantis 50%, Charlie Crist 47%
But DeSantis holds a stronger edge with older voters, an AARP poll shows. Gov. Ron DeSantis holds the support of a slight majority of voters, according to a new poll commissioned by AARP. Two of the nation’s top pollsters conducted the survey, which found the incumbent with 50% support from...
sflcn.com
20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Launches with 20-Hour Sale
MIRAMAR – The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. To kick off a host of activities to celebrate this milestone, patrons will have the opportunity to get tickets to the festival for only Twenty Dollars for 20 hours on Friday, October 9th, beginning at 9:00 am.
NBC News
DeSantis, Rubio lead Democratic opponents in new Florida poll
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads his challenger, former Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, by three percentage points, 50% to 47%, a new statewide AARP poll found. The only four demographic groups among which Crist led DeSantis were all likely voters aged 18-49, women over 18, Black voters over age 50 and voters with a college degree.
Aventura Mall Adding Three Restaurants to Treats Food Hall
The incoming brands are Sproutz, Yalla Motek, and Tacology Express
GASTON? New Tropical Depression Likely In Days, Will Be “Gaston” If Tropical Storm
East Of Florida, Earl Churns, Gaston May Be Born, Will It Be a Beauty Or A Beast?! And… Another Wave Set To Enter Atlantic… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (UPDATED AT 5 p.m.) — There are now four systems being watched closely by the National […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
luxury-houses.net
This $16.25 Million Spanish Mansion with Reimagined Interiors in Boca Raton has A Resort Style Pool
The Mansion in Boca Raton, a remastered Spanish Colonial-inspired intracoastal estate offers a rooftop sky deck with panoramic views for large gatherings is now available for sale. This home located at 155 SE Spanish Trl, Boca Raton, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph Liguori (Phone : 561-702-3477 | 866-281-6420) at Premier Estate Properties Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Boca Raton.
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
WPBF News 25
City Council of Riviera Beach to discuss affordable housing Wednesday
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach's City Council will discuss affordable housing Wednesday and is expected to take up Palm Beach County's housing plan. Officials will also look at a plan to fund more affordable housing during a presentation given by the county. To see the presentation, click here.
