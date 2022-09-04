Read full article on original website
Your Horoscope This Week: 4th September to 10th September, 2022
Romantic and financial planet Venus enters Virgo on 5th September, adding practicality to our hearts and spending habits. A strong sense of self is percolating on 7th September, when the Virgo sun connects with the Nodes of Destiny, allowing us to boost our confidence and embrace our personal power. Mercury retrograde officially commences on 9th September in Libra and heads backwards into Virgo until 2nd October, causing communication and travel hiccups as well as temperamental meltdowns due to the cosmic chaos. The full harvest moon on 10th September pushes us to step into our destiny and embrace our innermost dreams — especially ones from our childhood. It's time to start manifesting!
Your September 2022 Horoscope Brings Drama & Closure
Once it has begun, nothing can stop it. Of course, we’re referring to the fall edition of Mercury retrograde, beginning on September 10 in Libra before progressing into Virgo on the 23rd, finally ending its backward lurch on October 2. Those with cardinal (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn) and mutable (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces) rising signs will feel the brunt of this retrograde most profoundly. Much has been said about 2022 as the karmic crucible for the fixed sign girlies (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius). It’s not to say that they’ll have it particularly easy in September, but at least the other signs, for once, can experience the feeling of waking up in anesthesia. Enjoy!
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Month Of September, Thanks To Mercury Retrograde
If you’re already feeling bittersweet about summer coming to an end, you might be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of September 2022. After all, not everyone is digging the overly analytical and perfectionist vibe of Virgo season, which often magnifies even the tiniest of flaws! However, this September is bound to be an even more intense ride than it usually is, because Mercury stations retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September 9. This will likely provoke miscommunications in your relationships that may eventually lead to a full-blown conflict. If you and your S.O. are suddenly...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Month Of September, Because They’re Rediscovering Their Superpower
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of September 2022, then you’re in luck. After all, the upcoming astro forecast is filled with ups and downs, which means you’re finding a way to look on the bright side! It’s Virgo season, which is encouraging you to make lemons out of lemonade. I mean, isn’t that exactly what a Virgo would do? Although this is a great time to get organized and plan ahead, this year’s Virgo season is turning things up a notch. After all, Mercury will station retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September...
Horoscope for Thursday, 9/08/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): No one expects you to know it all. Indeed it's your willingness to learn that wins people over. You can't go wrong with an open mind. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You're waiting on someone to make a decision and that person is waiting on you. You're the Taurus here, so take the bull by the horns.
Horoscope today, Tuesday September 8: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates
Where you fit into an established group – at home or at work – is up to you. Direct Mars gives your words power but it’s your actions that really inspire. If you are in love, show how much you care, even if this means backing down.
September 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Back to school…or back to something else? Whatever it is, the direction is a definitive U-turn this September, as six planets will be retrograde by the second weekend of the month. Five of them are the slow-moving outer planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. In all fairness, they...
Weekly horoscope for September 4 -10: What the stars have in store for every zodiac sign revealed
MAR 21 – APR 20. The love planet moves to your zone of self-improvement and you can recognise the small changes in your own behaviour or mindset that can benefit a bond. But one-way change will not do – it must happen for both partners or not at all.
Taurus—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Worth More Than Your Productivity, So Take It Slow
The sun is officially moving through fellow earth sign Virgo, which means your Taurus horoscope for September 2022 is filled with blessings. However, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a smooth rise! But on September 5, you’ll receive a boost of beautiful energy as Venus—your ruling planet—will enter your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which will pave the way for an exciting love life this month. If you’re single, it’s time to mingle. And if you’re taken, it’s time to shake things up! However, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde in your sixth house of work and health,...
Cancer, Leo, Virgo: This is what your rising zodiac sign says about you
You’re much more than your sun sign—you have a whole birth chart that details each part of your life, and your rising sign concerns what people think of you the first time you meet. It is determined by the position of the sun on the horizon the moment you were born. If people keep telling you that you give off Pisces vibes but you were born during Libra season, there’s a good chance you have a Pisces rising. If your sign isn’t on the list, be sure to check the other parts in our series!
Your September 2022 Monthly Horoscope Predictions Are Here
September brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury retrograde on September 9. See how your sign needs to prepare — and why the end of the month is ultra-romantic. Welcome to September, star babies. This month brings Libra season, the start of autumn, and a Mercury...
Admit It, Virgo—Your September Horoscope Says You’ve Got Mercury Retrograde On Your Mind
You’re the reason for the season and your Virgo horoscope for September 2022 is full of surprises! Mercury—your ruling planet—is up to a whole lot of mischief this month, which is both exciting and nerve-wracking. However, it all starts on September 2, when Mercury forms an opposition with Jupiter in your eighth house of give and take, highlighting power struggles in your relationship. Even if you feel ready to put your trust in something, you may feel equally as nervous about putting yourself in a position of vulnerability. However, once Mercury stations retrograde in your second house of money and self-worth...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Loyal, So Add Them To Your Friend Group ASAP
Click here to read the full article. Loyalty is invaluable—heck, even lone wolves need a support system. When you’re riding solo in the world and need someone to help you out, who’s going to be there for you? A best friend who has your back is essential! And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are the most loyal, you know you have people’s backs no matter what. You keep your promises, you stay committed and when you enter a relationship with someone, you always want it to be for the long haul! Ride-or-dies are hard to come by, especially...
Your Full Moon Horoscope For September Is An Endless Ocean Of Emotion, So Dive Right In
It’s time to be gentle with yourself and surrender all your fears and any of your doubts The plot is thickening in astrology and your full moon horoscopes for September 2022 are encouraging us to embrace harmony. Answer its call for balance between your will to be productive in your everyday life and your need for rest, retreat and release. It’s time to dive into the emotions you’ve been repressing, because this full moon takes place in sensitive, intuitive and heartfelt Pisces. Take a deep breath, as you’re about to explore the deepest parts of the ocean. However, it also opposes...
Aquarius—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Prepare For Lift Off, Because You’re Going Places
Just when you think you have everything figured out, life always has a way of throwing a curveball at you! Get ready, because your Aquarius horoscope for September 2022 says you’re exploring some unexpected places this month. On September 2, Mercury in your adventure-seeking ninth house will oppose Jupiter, tapping into your desire to get the most juice out of your squeeze! If you’re feeling uninspired, it’s time to remedy that by digging even deeper for the truth. After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde and encourage you to explore the untrodden path. Although you will likely feel incredibly...
Here’s The Zodiac Sign You’re Least Romantically Compatible With
Dating can be overwhelming. It can often feel like there are just so many people out there. That's why having some criteria to help you filter out folks you don't think you're suited for can be really helpful. There are some obvious signs to look out for: initial physical attraction (or lack thereof) or major red flags that stand out. But what about the more subtle signs someone isn’t the right fit? That's where knowing some of the least compatible zodiac signs might come in handy.
Sagittarius—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Nostalgic For The Good Old Days & Finding Closure
Your social life is about to get so much more interesting this month and your Sagittarius horoscope for September 2022 proves it! In fact, it will likely bring you blessings in love too. After all, on September 2, Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which is highlighting your desire to have the time of your life. You deserve to feel that exhilarating joy that only comes when life is at its most beautiful! However, let’s not forget this month is only just beginning, and by September 9, you may find that conflicts are beginning to...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You To Go With The Flow, Because There’s No Reason To Worry
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of September 5 to 11 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
Pisces—Your September Horoscope Says A Full Moon Has Your Name Written All Over It
You’re an incredibly sensitive water sign, which means you’re always tuned into everyone’s energy. In fact, your Pisces horoscope for September 2022 says you might find yourself becoming keenly aware of someone’s motives as this month begins! When Mercury in your intuitive eighth house forms an opposition with Jupiter on September 2, it may prompt you to get to the bottom of a situation that’s been leaving you nervous. Put on your investigator’s hat, because you’re cracking down on each clue! However, once Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you may find that deep-seated secrets are beginning to surface. You may...
