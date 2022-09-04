Read full article on original website
Florence Pugh almost had a cameo in Ted Lasso
According to a Twitter user, woman-of-the-moment Florence Pugh was supposed to have a cameo in Ted Lasso. Her partner at the time, Zach Braff, directed the second episode of the first season of the popular Apple TV sports comedy series. Therefore, this is most likely to have been the episode that would have featured her – as what looks like a background extra.
Sadly, Ms Marvel isn’t connected to Agents of SHIELD
Among all the connections Ms Marvel has to the wider MCU, it seemed like Marvel series Agents of SHIELD may have gotten a nod. Some of the visual effects around the Clandestines mirror terrigenesis in SHIELD, suggesting perhaps they’re tied together. They are connected, but unfortunately, it wasn’t a mandate.
Rian Johnson shares first trailer for Knives Out 2: Glass Onion
Rian Johnson has shared the first trailer for Knives Out 2. Written and directed by Johnson, the eagerly anticipated Netflix movie will see Daniel Craig return as Benoit Blanc, who’s invited to a luxurious island by billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). Unfortunately, the detective will have his work cut...
Vin Diesel’s son has the best ending for the Fast and Furious movies
Only time will tell how the Fast and Furious movies end, but Vin Diesel’s already got one great possibility in the bag. His son has the perfect send off for the action movie franchise, that honours two of the original Fast and Furious characters in a rather poetic way.
Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney Plus
If you weren’t lucky enough to catch the latest Marvel movie in the cinema back in July 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder, well, fear not because Disney Plus has got you covered. That’s right, folks, film fans with a subscription to the streaming service can now enjoy the latest outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the comfort of their own home!
The Nun 2 release date, cast, plot, and more
What is The Nun 2 release date? First introduced in 2016’s The Conjuring 2, Valak, the Demon Nun, was one of those big screen icons you couldn’t get away from. The sinister sister’s hideous habit was the Halloween costume of the year, and everywhere you went, it felt like you couldn’t get away from The Nun.
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae joins upcoming 'Star Wars' series
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Lee Jung-Jae, star of the Netflix global smash-hit Squid Game, has been cast in the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte. Lee will play the male lead in the Disney+ series, where he will star alongside the previously cast Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith, Deadline reported Thursday.
Morbius is now streaming on Netflix
If you thought the summer of Morbius was over, you were sadly mistaken. Dread it, run from it, Morbius arrives all the same, and this time he’s arriving on the streaming service Netflix so you can watch some vampire action whenever you want. If you didn’t catch the MCU-Sony...
Jason Statham was an elite diver before he became an action movie star
Jason Statham has become one of Hollywood’s staple go-to’s when it comes to action movie stars. From his work in hit franchises such as The Expendables, the Fast and Furious movies, and his upcoming thriller movie The Meg 2, it may seem like Statham has always been a silver screen hard man. However, it turns out that before he hit the big time, Statham was actually hitting the water.
Charlie Cooper was shocked by the See How They Run script
There is no denying that whodunits are sure-fire entertainment. From the double crossing to the mysteries unravelling, every cinephile loves a cold-blooded murder case. Now the latest flick in the beloved genre, See How They Run, is racing to theatres, and to celebrate the big release, The Digital Fix sat down with one of the upcoming drama movie‘s prime suspects – Charlie Cooper.
Harry Styles jokes about Chris Pine spit incident during concert
You’re probably aware of the controversy surrounding drama movie Don’t Worry Darling, and if you’re not, well, this mightn’t make much sense, but bear with us. Harry Styles has referenced allegations he spat on Chris Pine during the Venice International Film Festival while on-stage. The popstar,...
Josh Gad still wants to do Beauty and the Beast prequel series
The incredible popularity of Disney movies is never-ending, especially now the studio is giving their films a new lease of life with the conveyor belt of live-action Disney movies that have graced our screens. There’s plans to expand that further too, but a prequel TV series based on Beauty and the Beast has stalled for a while now, despite Josh Gad’s enthusiasm for the project.
She-Hulk twerking scene with Megan Thee Stallion was improvised
Rapper and general popstar had a cameo in She-Hulk, and it’s been one of the highlights of the Marvel series. During her appearance in the comedy series, she meets Jennifer Walters, and eventually, the two start twerking together. Their dance has become a meme in itself, and it was all made up on the day.
Sigourney Weaver loved Avatar 2’s intense training regime
James Cameron’s highly anticipated science fiction movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, is racing to the big screen and promises to be full of action and spectacle. In the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar, fans expect big stunts, and according to the impressive training regimes of the flick’s stars, it looks like we will be seeing plenty of adrenaline-fuelled sequences.
Harry Styles’ new movie is here and apparently not very good
The first reviews of Harry Styles’ new movie Don’t Worry Darling are emerging from the Venice Film Festival…and they’re not too positive. The drama movie has been the source of much social media gossip recently, so is the focus of some intense scrutiny. It stars Florence Pugh and is directed by Olivia Wilde, whose last film was the successful comedy movie Booksmart.
Pinocchio (2022) review: more like Pinocchi-oh no
Pinocchio (2022), like many of the live-action Disney movies, is a difficult movie to review. You have to balance the nostalgia you feel toward the original animated movie with the understanding that these new films aren’t really made for me. They’re made for a new generation, to get them hooked on Disney movies the same way we were growing up.
Kim Kardashian wants to do a Marvel movie
Stop the world, we want to get off. The Marvel Cinematic Universe was fun while it lasted, but now, reality TV star Kim Kardashian says she wants to get in on the act and we think that might actually signal the end of the superhero movie franchise once and for all if it does happen.
Shazam 2 isn’t reshooting anything, says director
Shazam 2 amassed a lot of speculation when its release date was pushed back from December 2022 to March 2023. However, contrary to rumours circulating around the web, the DC movie‘s director David Sandberg is adamant that the delayed superhero movie, which will see Zachary Levi reprise his role as Shazam, isn’t due to last-minute reshoots.
See How They Run review (2022) – a whodunit with a few holes
Since coming into the mainstream in the ’30s, whodunits have continued to delight film fans with their twists, turns, and of course, cold-blooded murders. For decades filmmakers and writers have kept us entertained with shocking crime tales, and the latest entry to the genre, See How They Run, certainly lives up to the whodunits reputation for captivating our morbid curiosity.
