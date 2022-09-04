Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Why should we vote for Fetterman?
If you cannot participate in a debate, how are you going to show that you are able to perform the duties of a U.S. senator? Performing in scripted commercials that can be done over and over again until you get it right is different than responding to questions in the moment and forming proper responses.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Legislators working for themselves
One can only stare in disbelief at the editorial “Lawmakers’ big raises are an affront to Pa. taxpayers” (Aug. 21, TribLIVE). The audacity of our Pennsylvania legislators is breathtaking. At a time when many of us are struggling, our lawmakers give themselves a 14% raise in a two-year period. But that is only the beginning.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Continuing to protecting our aging citizens
I couldn’t agree more with Garry Pezzano’s op-ed “Let’s continue to support long-term care in Pa.” (Aug. 24, TribLIVE), on the need to continue Pennsylvania’s efforts to strengthen its long-term care system for our most vulnerable citizens. The bipartisan efforts of our leaders in Harrisburg to include $600 million in the 2022-23 state budget to help with that mission is timely, as our communities continue to compete for talented and skilled workers — and battle the pandemic.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jane Ladley: How my 8-year lawsuit helped settle public employees’ rights
This Labor Day felt different. For the first time in eight years, I celebrated with family and friends without also battling the state’s largest labor union in court. My long journey through the legal system ended this spring — and its result is relevant to thousands of public employees across Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Nathan Benefield: Government unions are outsized bullies holding workers, taxpayers hostage
As we enter election season, it’s time we address the elephant in the room. It’s an elephant with an outsized influence on Pennsylvania politics — and few people realize who holds the purse strings and the puppet strings behind the scenes. Government union executives. These union executives...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gov. Tom Wolf announces $100 million in new funds to curb gun violence across Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced more than $100 million in new funding for community groups working to curb gun violence across the commonwealth. The governor made the announcement from Mander Playground in North Philadelphia, one of many neighborhoods that have seen firsthand the toll of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Audit: Pa. Turnpike’s future financial viability requires immediate legislative action
Without some legislative action and innovative solutions, the Pennsylvania Turnpike could be on its way to becoming the “nicest roadway in the nation that no one ever uses,” said state Auditor General Timothy DeFoor. The turnpike commission has accumulated $13.2 billion in debt — or $1.5 billion more...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe
HARTFORD, Conn. — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
What it’s like on death row: Possible future for Parkland school killer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The two prisons that house men on Florida’s death row stand on a pleasant two-lane road that runs past farms and cow pastures about 30 miles north of Gainesville. Union Correctional Institution and Florida State Prison, low-rise complexes surrounded by fences, razor-wire and flat...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Jersey man accused of raping Penn State student in dorm room, police say
A New Jersey man was accused Tuesday of raping a Penn State student inside her dorm room. Jacob S. Tillman, 20, told university police during an interview last month there is “no doubt in my mind that I raped her,” a detective wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.
