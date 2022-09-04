ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Letter to the editor: Why should we vote for Fetterman?

If you cannot participate in a debate, how are you going to show that you are able to perform the duties of a U.S. senator? Performing in scripted commercials that can be done over and over again until you get it right is different than responding to questions in the moment and forming proper responses.
Letter to the editor: Legislators working for themselves

One can only stare in disbelief at the editorial “Lawmakers’ big raises are an affront to Pa. taxpayers” (Aug. 21, TribLIVE). The audacity of our Pennsylvania legislators is breathtaking. At a time when many of us are struggling, our lawmakers give themselves a 14% raise in a two-year period. But that is only the beginning.
Letter to the editor: Continuing to protecting our aging citizens

I couldn’t agree more with Garry Pezzano’s op-ed “Let’s continue to support long-term care in Pa.” (Aug. 24, TribLIVE), on the need to continue Pennsylvania’s efforts to strengthen its long-term care system for our most vulnerable citizens. The bipartisan efforts of our leaders in Harrisburg to include $600 million in the 2022-23 state budget to help with that mission is timely, as our communities continue to compete for talented and skilled workers — and battle the pandemic.
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe

HARTFORD, Conn. — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong...
What it’s like on death row: Possible future for Parkland school killer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The two prisons that house men on Florida’s death row stand on a pleasant two-lane road that runs past farms and cow pastures about 30 miles north of Gainesville. Union Correctional Institution and Florida State Prison, low-rise complexes surrounded by fences, razor-wire and flat...
