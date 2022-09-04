ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

WIBW

Bettis Asphalt to start mill, overlay project on busy Topeka streets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bettis Asphalt will start a mill and overlay project on a few busy Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Sept. 12, Bettis Asphalt will start the SW McAlister, 19th St., Moundview mill and overlay project. The City noted that the project will involve...
TOPEKA, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Missing woman last known to be in local area

McPherson News-Ledger Staff Amanda Crabtree, 39, of Wichita is missing, and McPherson residents are asked to be on the lookout for her. The Wichita Police Department received a missing person report on Aug. 24. Crabtree’s family reported her missing at that time. Her vehicle was subsequently located abandoned at the I-135 rest stop […]
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State University seeking Kansas Board of Regents approval for proposed framework aimed at addressing ongoing fiscal and enrollment needs

With an ever-changing education landscape coupled with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing decline in enrollment, Emporia State University is looking to utilize a recently extended tool through the Kansas Board of Regents to “realign” the university’s focus moving forward. As part of...
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Valley Center will have first 3D-printed community in Kansas

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Valley Center is doing something no other Kansas town has done yet. It is getting a community of 3D-printed homes. The City gave final approval to the plan on Tuesday. The community will be called Sunflower Valley. CC3D, the development company, said the name is to honor […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
KWCH.com

Wind turbines a concern for some in Harvey County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Regional Planning Commission is set to review and approve the criteria for a commercial renewable energy project, which includes building wind turbines to zoned areas. Some people who live in the county are not happy about the wind turbines. “I could list you...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Mainline lawsuit settled against White Lakes Mall owner

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The case between Mainline Printing Inc. and the owners of White Lakes Mall was settled Wednesday morning days before a bench trial could begin. According to court records, Mainline Printing sued the property owner, KDL, for damages following a fire at the abandoned mall on Dec. 29, 2020. According to court records, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Businessman buys downtown Topeka post office

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka businessman has purchased the historic post office in downtown Topeka. Ken Schmanke tells 27 News he will release his plans next week for the former federal building at 424 S. Kansas. Last year, Schmanke purchased the next door Townsite Tower, the former Bank of America tower in downtown Topeka. He […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Huff ‘N Puff is this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff ‘n Puff balloon rally is being held this weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field. Wednesday evening, the Great Plains Balloon Club offered balloon flights to the members of the media. 27 News took these photos of the balloon flight in Topeka. The Great Plains Balloon Club, along with […]
TOPEKA, KS
Junction City, KS
