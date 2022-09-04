Read full article on original website
WIBW
Bettis Asphalt to start mill, overlay project on busy Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bettis Asphalt will start a mill and overlay project on a few busy Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Sept. 12, Bettis Asphalt will start the SW McAlister, 19th St., Moundview mill and overlay project. The City noted that the project will involve...
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Missing woman last known to be in local area
McPherson News-Ledger Staff Amanda Crabtree, 39, of Wichita is missing, and McPherson residents are asked to be on the lookout for her. The Wichita Police Department received a missing person report on Aug. 24. Crabtree’s family reported her missing at that time. Her vehicle was subsequently located abandoned at the I-135 rest stop […]
KVOE
Emporia State University seeking Kansas Board of Regents approval for proposed framework aimed at addressing ongoing fiscal and enrollment needs
With an ever-changing education landscape coupled with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing decline in enrollment, Emporia State University is looking to utilize a recently extended tool through the Kansas Board of Regents to “realign” the university’s focus moving forward. As part of...
Valley Center will have first 3D-printed community in Kansas
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Valley Center is doing something no other Kansas town has done yet. It is getting a community of 3D-printed homes. The City gave final approval to the plan on Tuesday. The community will be called Sunflower Valley. CC3D, the development company, said the name is to honor […]
KWCH.com
Wind turbines a concern for some in Harvey County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Regional Planning Commission is set to review and approve the criteria for a commercial renewable energy project, which includes building wind turbines to zoned areas. Some people who live in the county are not happy about the wind turbines. “I could list you...
Voters in USD 311-Pretty Prairie reject $10.5M school bond
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Pretty Prairie USD 311 voters appear to have rejected a $10.5 million bond proposal Tuesday. According to Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager the initial count was 277 No to 212 Yes with just seven provisional ballots. The bond would have replaced windows and...
KAKE TV
'It was exceptionally hot': Few entries as father and daughter win Kansas pumpkin competition
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair's annual Great Pumpkin weighing contest has a new winner, but competition this year was slim. A father and daughter from Stillwell, Kansas pulled out the win with a pumpkin weighing more than 1,280 pounds; with a smaller-sized entry coming in second. No other pumpkins were submitted for the contest.
Mainline lawsuit settled against White Lakes Mall owner
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The case between Mainline Printing Inc. and the owners of White Lakes Mall was settled Wednesday morning days before a bench trial could begin. According to court records, Mainline Printing sued the property owner, KDL, for damages following a fire at the abandoned mall on Dec. 29, 2020. According to court records, […]
Wichita train enthusiast gets railroad surprise
In Bobby Hare's perfect world, he would spend day and night watching trains.
Kansas Highway 61 in Reno County reopens after crash
The Reno County Sheriff's Office says a crash has closed Kansas Highway 61 south of Arlington.
Businessman buys downtown Topeka post office
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka businessman has purchased the historic post office in downtown Topeka. Ken Schmanke tells 27 News he will release his plans next week for the former federal building at 424 S. Kansas. Last year, Schmanke purchased the next door Townsite Tower, the former Bank of America tower in downtown Topeka. He […]
Huff ‘N Puff is this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff ‘n Puff balloon rally is being held this weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field. Wednesday evening, the Great Plains Balloon Club offered balloon flights to the members of the media. 27 News took these photos of the balloon flight in Topeka. The Great Plains Balloon Club, along with […]
