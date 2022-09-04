Read full article on original website
Franklin News Post
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Franklin News Post
Franklin County is given Class 5C placement
CHARLOTTESVILLE—Pending Virginia High School League Executive Committee approval, Franklin County begins the next four years of athletic competition in its desired region of Class 5. Instead of Class 5D, where the majority of its regional opponents hail from the Northwestern part of Virginia, the Eagles have been moved to...
Franklin News Post
Fire, EMS recruits graduate in Rocky Mount to help bolster understaffed agencies
The Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy recently produced 14 more graduates who will hopefully help fill understaffed local agencies. The 14 graduates are members of the academy’s second class, class 002. Their graduation ceremony took place on Sept. 1 at the Essig Recreation Center in Rocky Mount. The...
Franklin News Post
Greensboro sweeps Ferrum
FERRUM - Greensboro (N.C.) College swept Ferrum College, 3-0, in a non-conference volleyball match Tuesday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium. Set scores were 25-16, 25-18, 27-25. The Panthers (1-2) were ahead 15-10 in the third set before absorbing a 17-10 surge by the Pride (2-3). In the first set, the...
Franklin News Post
Watch Now: Class 002 graduation
On Thursday, 14 Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy recruits graduated. The 14-member class was the second to graduate from the academy and included members of Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties.
Franklin News Post
1 week later, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital eases visitation restrictions
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on Wednesday relaxed some visitor restrictions imposed Aug. 31 due to rising levels of community positivity for COVID-19 in Franklin County. The hospital shifted from the more restrictive red-level visition to a yellow-level. The latter allows one visitor for adult patients in inpatient settings, according to...
Franklin News Post
Registration is open for recreation programs
SONTAG - The Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation is taking registrations for these programs:. BASKETBALL: Age is as of December 31, 2022. Basketball teams are formed based on age and school district. Coaches meet in mid-November to receive rosters/equipment and choose practice times and then coaches will contact...
Franklin News Post
Furry Friends
With a flowing black coat, Desiree might look like a diva at first glance. But after a few moments of warming up to you, will begin purring immediately dispelling any myths about her disposition. Desi is 6 years old and through no fault of her own, is looking for another forever home where she can hang out inside and be adored all day. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, house trained and gets along with other cats.
Franklin News Post
Editorial: Insurrectionists ruined own lives based on lies
The claim that even negative publicity is still worthwhile publicity bounces hard off the wall in the case of former Rocky Mount Police Officer Jacob Fracker and his one-time mentor, former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas “T.J.” Robertson. A not-safe-for-work cellphone selfie the pair took inside the U.S....
