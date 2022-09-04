With a flowing black coat, Desiree might look like a diva at first glance. But after a few moments of warming up to you, will begin purring immediately dispelling any myths about her disposition. Desi is 6 years old and through no fault of her own, is looking for another forever home where she can hang out inside and be adored all day. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, house trained and gets along with other cats.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO