Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
Hundreds of Bay Area beachgoers ticketed at Stinson Beach over Labor Day weekend
Stinson Beach was all jammed up before noon Labor Day, officials said.
Bay Area beaches packed on Labor Day, travelers face hourslong delays
Heading for the Bay Area beaches seems like natural thing to do on this scorcher of a Labor Day. But by midday Bay Area folks were being warned away due to the huge volume of visitors.
Bay Area squirrels are splooting amid recent heat wave
Concerned calls to wildlife hotlines have been spiking.
Partially extinguished Bay Area wildfire jumps back to life amid heat wave
The Franklin Fire is burning off Highway 4.
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
Cooling Centers To Open Tuesday In Rohnert Park, San Mateo And San Leandro
City officials in Rohnert Park and San Mateo announced Monday that they have opened cooling centers to help the public deal with the heat and potential power outages. Cooling centers will opened in the following locations:. -Senior Center at 6800 Hunter Drive in Rohnert Park, from noon to 7 p.m....
Find out what happens if California rotating outages occur
Rolling blackouts in the San Francisco Bay Area are possible Tuesday evening if California's Independent System Operator, the state's grid operator, orders utilities to implement power outages.
Update: Possible Evacuation Warnings Go Out In Wake Of Franklin Fire
The Contra Costa Sheriff has issued possible evacuation warnings for areas near the Franklin Fire burning near Rodeo. Residents in the area should prepare to leave in case an evacuation order is issued. The fire is burning near the Franklin Canyon Golf Course in Rodeo. Residents in the area south...
The sandwiches at much-hyped Bay Area restaurant Ok’s Deli sold out for 9 months straight
"When those forces come together, it makes the sandwich amazing."
Why Deli Board, one of San Francisco's best sandwich shops, won’t expand
Deli Board may have never been without the owner losing his job first.
Bay Area man arrested after reportedly driving drunk onto the iconic ‘Lost Boys bridge’
The passenger, who was on a date with the driver, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
San Francisco car wash uses this trick to clean filthy Burning Man cars
A week of revelry at Burning Man takes a toll on the human body, but perhaps more so, any vehicle that spends seven days in the desert is bound to come back worse for wear. This year's record dust storms likely made matters even worse, leaving vehicles caked in desert debris and badly in need of a deep clean.
'She looks absolutely beautiful!': Queen Maxima of the Netherlands welcomed to San Francisco
The issues currently boiling over in the Castro were put on hold for a visiting queen.
Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
Shooting at Bay Area Kaiser leaves guard in critical condition
The suspect is still at large.
Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double homicide surrenders
A sheriff's deputy suspected of shooting and killing a man and a woman in their Bay Area home surrendered to police, officials said.
Police Arrest Santa Rosa Man Suspected Of Dui In Crash With Big-Rig
PETALUMA (BCN) A 72-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday night after colliding with a big-rig in Petaluma, police said. The Santa Rosa resident is one of several drivers arrested over the holiday weekend on suspicion of DUI in the city. Between Friday and Saturday night, Petaluma police arrested 15 suspected drunken drivers.
Bay Area Elizabeth Holmes wannabe faces up to 65 years in prison for fraud
His company promised that it could "test for virtually any disease using only a few drops of blood."
SF's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass reveals more bands on 2022 lineup
A popular new headliner will also host a Grateful Dead tribute.
