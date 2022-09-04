ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Update: Possible Evacuation Warnings Go Out In Wake Of Franklin Fire

The Contra Costa Sheriff has issued possible evacuation warnings for areas near the Franklin Fire burning near Rodeo. Residents in the area should prepare to leave in case an evacuation order is issued. The fire is burning near the Franklin Canyon Golf Course in Rodeo. Residents in the area south...
RODEO, CA
SFGate

Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
DUBLIN, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Santa Rosa Man Suspected Of Dui In Crash With Big-Rig

PETALUMA (BCN) A 72-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday night after colliding with a big-rig in Petaluma, police said. The Santa Rosa resident is one of several drivers arrested over the holiday weekend on suspicion of DUI in the city. Between Friday and Saturday night, Petaluma police arrested 15 suspected drunken drivers.
PETALUMA, CA

