ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Japan, India hold security talks amid major Russian drills

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's foreign minister said Thursday there was “an increasing need” for India and Japan to step up security cooperation as the two countries held talks to further strengthen military ties amid growing tension from China and Russia in the region. Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swapan Dasgupta
Person
Rahul Gandhi
Person
Nirmala Sitharaman
Person
Sonia Gandhi
Person
Narendra Modi

Comments / 0

Community Policy