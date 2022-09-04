ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

wufe967.com

Former Virginia election official indicted on corruption charges

A former Virginia public official who once headed an election office was indicted this week on corruption charges, authorities said. The office of state Attorney General Jason Miyares said a grand jury indicted former Prince William County General Registrar Michele White on two felonies and one misdemeanor charge. The charges...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Former Prince William County registrar indicted

A former general registrar in Prince William County, Virginia, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges. The office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Wednesday that a grand jury has indicted Michele White. She is accused of corrupt conduct as an election official, false statement by an election official and...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Longtime Democratic Northern Virginia Del. Keam Resigns

A long-serving Democratic member of the House of Delegates from Northern Virginia resigned his seat, setting up a special election to fill the vacancy in the blue-leaning district. Del. Mark Keam told GOP House Speaker Todd Gilbert he was stepping down to take a job in the Biden administration, according...
VIRGINIA STATE
ffxnow.com

BREAKING: Del. Mark Keam resigns from General Assembly, triggering special election

(Updated at noon on 9/7/2022) Del. Mark Keam (D-35) has stepped down from his seat in the Virginia General Assembly after representing Tysons, Vienna, and Oakton for over a decade. In an email message to supporters, Keam announced this morning (Tuesday) that he has submitted his resignation to Speaker of...
Stafford, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
City
Stafford, VA
Virginia Mercury

Democrat Mark Keam stepping down from Virginia House

State Del. Mark Keam announced Tuesday that he’s stepping down from the House of Delegates, setting up a possible special election this fall in a Democratic-leaning district in Northern Virginia. In an email to constituents, Keam, 56, a Democratic attorney who has served in the House since 2010, said he was resigning for a job […] The post Democrat Mark Keam stepping down from Virginia House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

School board member, former teacher to run for open Virginia House seat

A Fairfax County School School Board member and a former teacher are planning to run for the Virginia House of Delegates seat being vacated by Del. Mark Keam. Keam is leaving the General Assembly for a job in President Joe Biden’s administration, and School Board member Karl Frisch and Holly Seibold, a former Fairfax County teacher, are planning to vie for the seat, which represents McLean, Tysons, Dunn Loring, Oakton, Penderbrook and Vienna.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Expiring ticket alert in Stafford

Would you throw away $258,000? Someone may be on the verge of doing just that. A Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket matched all five numbers in the March 16 drawing to win a $258,000 jackpot. Since then, no one has come forward with that winning ticket to claim the prize.
STAFFORD, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Relic from Luray Inn presented to mayor

September 6, 1962 — One of the oldest relics reminiscent of other days was presented last week to Mayor H.B. Dyche from the estate of the late Vernon L. Good. It is a porter’s badge worn by an attendant at the old Luray Inn. The badge is approximately two inches in diameter with a circular set of the wording Luray Inn with the number five between the words.
LURAY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
VIRGINIA STATE
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County to move forward with proposal for new Reston library, apartments

Fairfax County is positioning itself to move forward with a proposal by developer Foulger-Pratt to build a new library and affordable units in Reston. The Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority will hold a public hearing next week to get input on a potential agreement with Foulger-Pratt for a redevelopment project called Bowman Towne Court, an area located at the intersection of Bowman Towne Drive and Town Center Parkway.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Harris Teeter evacuated after paper towel fire

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A Harris Teeter in Old Town Alexandria was evacuated on Wednesday after officials said somebody set paper towels on fire. The Harris Teeter, which is located on the corner of Madison and St. Asaph Streets, was evacuated around 8 p.m. Nobody was injured in the fire, and it was […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA

