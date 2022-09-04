Read full article on original website
Former Virginia election official indicted on corruption charges
A former Virginia public official who once headed an election office was indicted this week on corruption charges, authorities said. The office of state Attorney General Jason Miyares said a grand jury indicted former Prince William County General Registrar Michele White on two felonies and one misdemeanor charge. The charges...
WTOP
Longtime Democratic Northern Virginia Del. Keam Resigns
A long-serving Democratic member of the House of Delegates from Northern Virginia resigned his seat, setting up a special election to fill the vacancy in the blue-leaning district. Del. Mark Keam told GOP House Speaker Todd Gilbert he was stepping down to take a job in the Biden administration, according...
ffxnow.com
School board member, former teacher to run for open Virginia House seat
A Fairfax County School School Board member and a former teacher are planning to run for the Virginia House of Delegates seat being vacated by Del. Mark Keam. Keam is leaving the General Assembly for a job in President Joe Biden’s administration, and School Board member Karl Frisch and Holly Seibold, a former Fairfax County teacher, are planning to vie for the seat, which represents McLean, Tysons, Dunn Loring, Oakton, Penderbrook and Vienna.
School board candidates leave race after laughing at student with autism
The Washington Post reports that Stephanie Lundquist-Arora and Harry Jackson both left the race after their reaction to the student drew strong disapproval from parents online.
fox5dc.com
Deadline looms as $258,000 winning lottery ticket remains unclaimed in Virginia
STAFFORD, Va. - Someone in Virginia may be on the verge of throwing away over a quarter of a million dollars. On Wednesday, Virginia Lottery officials announced that a Cash 5 with EZ Match jackpot ticket worth $258,000 is still unclaimed. Officials said the ticket was sold by the Giant...
Inside Nova
Prince William County planners recommend approval of PW Digital Gateway
Prince William County planning staff is recommending the county approve the proposed PW Digital Gateway. The recommendation represents the first official stance taken by county officials on the request to designate nearly 2,100 acres in western Prince William County for data centers. The staff report was prepared for the Planning...
fredericksburg.today
Pa. man turned in by ex-girlfriend after calling her a ‘moron’ gets 9 months for part in Jan. 6 riot
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania man who was turned in by his ex-girlfriend after he called her a “moron” for not believing Democrats had stolen the 2020 presidential election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday for participating in the Capitol riot. Richard Michetti, 29, of...
Hanover parents react to new transgender bathroom policy on the first day of school
As school doors opened today at Hanover County Public Schools for the new academic year, they also opened for the first time with a new policy in place.
royalexaminer.com
Threats made, over social media, at Admiral Byrd Middle School in Frederick County
Late Monday evening, the School Safety Division of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was aware of social media materials circulating indicating a possible threat of violence at one of our area schools. FCSO began working with school officials to assess and investigate these threats and to devise an appropriate action plan if warranted.
pagevalleynews.com
Relic from Luray Inn presented to mayor
September 6, 1962 — One of the oldest relics reminiscent of other days was presented last week to Mayor H.B. Dyche from the estate of the late Vernon L. Good. It is a porter’s badge worn by an attendant at the old Luray Inn. The badge is approximately two inches in diameter with a circular set of the wording Luray Inn with the number five between the words.
WTOP
Contractor took checks but never built patios, decks in 5 Northern Virginia counties
A Northern Virginia contractor has pleaded guilty to taking down-payments for patio and deck projects that were never built in Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Fauquier counties, and will also soon stand trial in Stafford County. Ryan Vanover, 40, of Haymarket, pleaded guilty Tuesday to contractor fraud in Fairfax County...
WJLA
2nd Fairfax Co. School Board candidate drops out of race amid national anthem controversy
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The second Republican candidate running for Fairfax County School Board announced Thursday she is dropping out of the race after she laughed at an autistic boy singing the national anthem at a school board meeting. Stephanie Lundquist-Arora says she is no longer a candidate.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
WJLA
Virginia restaurant receives backlash for insensitive 9/11 menu, issues apology
MANNASSAS, Va. (7News) — A manager at a Manassas, Va. country club apologized on Facebook Tuesday after receiving backlash on a 9/11 special menu that included a Remember-tini, Flight 93 Redirect and Pentagon Pie. The menu has since been taken down online, but not before some people captured the...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County to move forward with proposal for new Reston library, apartments
Fairfax County is positioning itself to move forward with a proposal by developer Foulger-Pratt to build a new library and affordable units in Reston. The Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority will hold a public hearing next week to get input on a potential agreement with Foulger-Pratt for a redevelopment project called Bowman Towne Court, an area located at the intersection of Bowman Towne Drive and Town Center Parkway.
Harris Teeter evacuated after paper towel fire
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A Harris Teeter in Old Town Alexandria was evacuated on Wednesday after officials said somebody set paper towels on fire. The Harris Teeter, which is located on the corner of Madison and St. Asaph Streets, was evacuated around 8 p.m. Nobody was injured in the fire, and it was […]
