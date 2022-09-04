ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals host the Cubs, look to continue home win streak

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Chicago Cubs (56-77, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (78-55, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-6, 3.98 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-10, 3.48 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -189, Cubs +159; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Chicago Cubs.

St. Louis is 78-55 overall and 44-22 at home. The Cardinals have gone 43-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago has gone 28-39 on the road and 56-77 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the 19th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals hold a 12-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Edman has 25 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. Tyler O’Neill is 8-for-34 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 36 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 14-for-34 with three doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .244 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (foot), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Defending champion Rams humbled by Bills in opening rout

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Sean McVay knows that one of the prices of longevity in the NFL is that eventually he’s going to experience a lot of good and bad things as a coach. He hasn’t had too many bad experiences, but Thursday night was definitely one of them. The Rams’ 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills was the first time in six openers that McVay has been on the losing end. Reporters could hear McVay yelling at his team, including a couple expletives, after the game because only a retractable door separates the locker room from the post-game interview room. There was a reason why McVay was incensed. It’s only the fifth time the Rams have lost by at least 21 points since he became coach in 2017. It was also the second-worst loss by a defending Super Bowl champion, with Baltimore’s 49-27 loss at Denver in 2013 the standard.
NFL
The Associated Press

Buffalo Bills blow out champion Rams 31-10 in season opener

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have fallen short in enough playoff games in recent years to know the season is long and the opener doesn’t mean much in January. They still felt justified in their championship aspirations after going into the Super Bowl winners’ home stadium and completely wrecking their banner-raising party on the NFL’s opening night. “We’re going to make the plane do backflips on the way home tonight,” Von Miller said. “We’re going to celebrate this win, because you have to, but then we’re going to go back to the lab.” Josh Allen passed for 297 yards while accounting for four touchdowns, Miller had two of Buffalo’s seven sacks, and the Bills stamped themselves as a clear contender for the Rams’ crown with a 31-10 victory over Los Angeles on Thursday night.
NFL
The Associated Press

Sun rally in 4th, beat Sky 72-63 to advance to WNBA Finals

CHICAGO (AP) — The Connecticut Sun made no secret about wanting revenge against Chicago in the teams’ WNBA Playoff semifinal series, especially after the Sky sent them packing from the semifinals in 2021 while on the way to the title. “We come up here every year and Chicago kicks our (butt),” Sun forward DeWanna Bonner said of the Sky, who swept all four regular-season meetings. Connecticut got the revenge it sought as Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Sun overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, beating the Sky 72-63 Thursday night in the decisive fifth game of the semifinal series and advancing to the WNBA Finals. The Sun scored the final 18 points of the game to overcome a 63-54 deficit with 4:46 remaining.
CHICAGO, IL
