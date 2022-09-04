ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

The Post and Courier

Aiken congregation expands into food outreach

Dozens of families got a boost from a new resource this week, with Mercy Church having expanded its offering to include a food pantry. Storehouse of Mercy is part of the Whiskey Road congregation's outreach, and dozens of the ministry's boosters gathered Tuesday afternoon for an Aiken Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. More than 20 cars were lined up within the next couple of hours, as families accepted the chance for "a hand up, not a handout," in the spirit of the ministry's theme.
wfxg.com

Jefferson County High increases security at athletic events

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Jefferson County High School is instituting a heightened security policy for all athletic events. In a release, the school system says all bags must be transparent and are subject to search when attendees enter. A security checkpoint will be established at the main gate and attendees will have to pass through a metal detector. Attendees will not be allowed to stand behind the bleacher or loiter around concession stands and restrooms. They must remain seated in the stands during the game. Outside food and drinks are banned.
Aiken Standard

Aiken County Public School District working to fill teacher, bus driver positions

Like many districts throughout the nation, the Aiken County Public School District is working to fill teacher and bus driver vacancies. Jennifer Hart, chief officer of human resources and administration for the school district, said on the first day of school there were 58 classroom teaching vacancies, which was up from previous years. As of Sept. 1 that number has dropped under 30.
WRDW-TV

Kids can interact with exciting vehicles at Augusta, Aiken events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids who are curious about mighty machines will get a chance to see them up close at two local events. Meet-a-Machine at the Augusta Regional Airport gives kids the opportunity to see, touch and learn about emergency response vehicles, planes, aircraft equipment, construction equipment and other machines.
The Post and Courier

City of Columbia to address homelessness with short-term housing, coordinator

COLUMBIA — For its next step in addressing homelessness, Columbia will turn its Inclement Weather Center into year-round short-term housing for those in need. The city will create 50 small, single-occupancy housing units, turn the current Inclement Weather Center into a year-round shelter and hub for homeless services, and hire a homelessness coordinator to oversee the program.
The Post and Courier

State ethics commission: McGhee violated disclosure requirements

North Augusta City Council member David McGhee was found in violation by the South Carolina State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) after failing to disclose certain types of income on his Statements of Economic Interest (SEIs) for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020. The complaint against McGhee was filed on Nov. 25,...
WRDW-TV

New Aiken County golf course 'The Chalkmine' opens

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new nine-hole golf course in Aiken County. It’s for USC Aiken golfers and First Tee Aiken which teaches children life skills through golf. The ceremonial tee shot is off at ‘The Chalkmine.’. “It’s a challenging little golf course,” said Jim McNair....
WRDW-TV

Regency Mall revival project expected to cost $200 million

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - $200 million is the price tag city officials say it’ll cost to turn the old Regency Mall property from an eyesore into a city attraction. We’re talking about a new shopping mall, hundreds of new homes, and even a new school. But the question...
cutoday.info

Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
wfxg.com

Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken makes plans to rebuild

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - In a Facebook post, owners of Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken shared its plans to rebuild instead of renovate. It comes after the beloved local restaurant suffered damage after a recent fire. Dukes says it was simply "too inefficient" and "would take too long" to save the current...
WRDW-TV

Burke County sheriff seeks funds for repairs at detention center

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is asking for help with his detention center. He says they’ve been experiencing so many issues it’s becoming unsafe for the staff and the inmates. From overcrowding to safety concerns, the sheriff says he needs help from commissioners. Full...
Aiken Standard

New assistant principal announced for Aiken High School

A new assistant principal has been announced for Aiken High School for the 2022-23 school year. Joshua Snipes is a graduate of Aiken High School and is looking forward to returning to his alma matter, according to a press release from Aiken County Public School District. Snipes has a Bachelor of Arts in secondary and middle education from USC Aiken and a masters in educational administration from the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
