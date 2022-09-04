Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Augusta Commission to hold meeting tomorrow to discuss retention plan, among other things
Augusta, ga. (wfxg) - ON TUESDAY, THE AUGUSTA COMMISSION WILL MEET TO DISCUSS A FEW ITEMS OF BUSINESS. ONE OF THOSE IS AN EMPLOYEE RETENTION PLAN. THE PLAN WAS PRESENTED IN LATE JULY BY INTERIM ADMINISTRATOR, TAKIYAH DOUSE, WHICH INCLUDED COMPENSATION STUDY, RETENTION BONUSES AND COST OF LIVING ADJUSTMENTS. NOW, IT’S UP TO THE COMMISSION FOR DISCUSSION.
The Post and Courier
Aiken congregation expands into food outreach
Dozens of families got a boost from a new resource this week, with Mercy Church having expanded its offering to include a food pantry. Storehouse of Mercy is part of the Whiskey Road congregation's outreach, and dozens of the ministry's boosters gathered Tuesday afternoon for an Aiken Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. More than 20 cars were lined up within the next couple of hours, as families accepted the chance for "a hand up, not a handout," in the spirit of the ministry's theme.
wfxg.com
Jefferson County High increases security at athletic events
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Jefferson County High School is instituting a heightened security policy for all athletic events. In a release, the school system says all bags must be transparent and are subject to search when attendees enter. A security checkpoint will be established at the main gate and attendees will have to pass through a metal detector. Attendees will not be allowed to stand behind the bleacher or loiter around concession stands and restrooms. They must remain seated in the stands during the game. Outside food and drinks are banned.
Aiken County Public School District working to fill teacher, bus driver positions
Like many districts throughout the nation, the Aiken County Public School District is working to fill teacher and bus driver vacancies. Jennifer Hart, chief officer of human resources and administration for the school district, said on the first day of school there were 58 classroom teaching vacancies, which was up from previous years. As of Sept. 1 that number has dropped under 30.
Regency Mall rezoning approved by commission without any debate
The plan would replace the run-down mall with hundreds of apartments, retail space, restaurants, a performing arts center and a school.
WRDW-TV
Kids can interact with exciting vehicles at Augusta, Aiken events
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids who are curious about mighty machines will get a chance to see them up close at two local events. Meet-a-Machine at the Augusta Regional Airport gives kids the opportunity to see, touch and learn about emergency response vehicles, planes, aircraft equipment, construction equipment and other machines.
The Post and Courier
City of Columbia to address homelessness with short-term housing, coordinator
COLUMBIA — For its next step in addressing homelessness, Columbia will turn its Inclement Weather Center into year-round short-term housing for those in need. The city will create 50 small, single-occupancy housing units, turn the current Inclement Weather Center into a year-round shelter and hub for homeless services, and hire a homelessness coordinator to oversee the program.
The Post and Courier
State ethics commission: McGhee violated disclosure requirements
North Augusta City Council member David McGhee was found in violation by the South Carolina State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) after failing to disclose certain types of income on his Statements of Economic Interest (SEIs) for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020. The complaint against McGhee was filed on Nov. 25,...
A Fox's Tale owners open store dedicated to books in downtown Aiken
Jeffrey Rovenpor and Holly Segar recently opened a second store in downtown Aiken. The shop at 127 Laurens St. S.W. is the new home of Caroliniana Rare Books. That business venture used to be part of A Fox’s Tale at 145 Laurens St. S.W. Rovenpor and Segar are continuing...
WRDW-TV
New Aiken County golf course ‘The Chalkmine’ opens
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new nine-hole golf course in Aiken County. It’s for USC Aiken golfers and First Tee Aiken which teaches children life skills through golf. The ceremonial tee shot is off at ‘The Chalkmine.’. “It’s a challenging little golf course,” said Jim McNair....
WRDW-TV
Regency Mall revival project expected to cost $200 million
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - $200 million is the price tag city officials say it’ll cost to turn the old Regency Mall property from an eyesore into a city attraction. We’re talking about a new shopping mall, hundreds of new homes, and even a new school. But the question...
Augusta native Casey Williams joins the Aiken Standard as general assignment reporter
Casey Williams brings her passion for writing as she joins the Aiken Standard. Williams, who was born in Atlanta but has called Augusta home since she was 9, will serve the role as a general assignment reporter for the newspaper. Graduating in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from...
cutoday.info
Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
wfxg.com
Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken makes plans to rebuild
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - In a Facebook post, owners of Dukes Bar-B-Que Aiken shared its plans to rebuild instead of renovate. It comes after the beloved local restaurant suffered damage after a recent fire. Dukes says it was simply "too inefficient" and "would take too long" to save the current...
WRDW-TV
Burke County sheriff seeks funds for repairs at detention center
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is asking for help with his detention center. He says they’ve been experiencing so many issues it’s becoming unsafe for the staff and the inmates. From overcrowding to safety concerns, the sheriff says he needs help from commissioners. Full...
New assistant principal announced for Aiken High School
A new assistant principal has been announced for Aiken High School for the 2022-23 school year. Joshua Snipes is a graduate of Aiken High School and is looking forward to returning to his alma matter, according to a press release from Aiken County Public School District. Snipes has a Bachelor of Arts in secondary and middle education from USC Aiken and a masters in educational administration from the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Augusta metro area
High demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket.
Farmers market continues tradition of local freshness
Local peaches are in their final days of the season, but several options – tomatoes, lavender, watermelons, flowers, microgreens, bagels, pound cake, cucumbers and a ton or two of other offerings – still abound each week at 115 Williamsburg St. S.E., a few yards south of Richland Avenue.
Robotic cat provides comfort to senior in Aiken through therapeutic program
In July, Linda Williams accepted a pet cat from the South Carolina Department on Aging, but this is not a normal cat. It’s a robotic cat. The cat purrs, meows, blinks, turns her head, rolls on her back and responds to touch. The South Carolina Department on Aging created...
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
