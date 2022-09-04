ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

The Post and Courier

State ethics commission: McGhee violated disclosure requirements

North Augusta City Council member David McGhee was found in violation by the South Carolina State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) after failing to disclose certain types of income on his Statements of Economic Interest (SEIs) for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020. The complaint against McGhee was filed on Nov. 25,...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken County election board sued over 2022 primary election records

The Aiken County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has been sued over records from the June 14 primary election and the June 28 primary runoff election. S.C. Safe Elections and Michael Funderburk sued the S.C. State Election Commission, its executive director Howard Knapp and the election boards of Aiken, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville, Lexington, Spartanburg and York counties on Friday in the Richland County Court of Common Pleas.
The Post and Courier

City of Columbia to address homelessness with short-term housing, coordinator

COLUMBIA — For its next step in addressing homelessness, Columbia will turn its Inclement Weather Center into year-round short-term housing for those in need. The city will create 50 small, single-occupancy housing units, turn the current Inclement Weather Center into a year-round shelter and hub for homeless services, and hire a homelessness coordinator to oversee the program.
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken Standard

New assistant principal announced for Aiken High School

A new assistant principal has been announced for Aiken High School for the 2022-23 school year. Joshua Snipes is a graduate of Aiken High School and is looking forward to returning to his alma matter, according to a press release from Aiken County Public School District. Snipes has a Bachelor of Arts in secondary and middle education from USC Aiken and a masters in educational administration from the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken County Public School District working to fill teacher, bus driver positions

Like many districts throughout the nation, the Aiken County Public School District is working to fill teacher and bus driver vacancies. Jennifer Hart, chief officer of human resources and administration for the school district, said on the first day of school there were 58 classroom teaching vacancies, which was up from previous years. As of Sept. 1 that number has dropped under 30.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Greenwood County magistrate reprimanded for twice losing temper

GREENWOOD — The state Supreme Court has disciplined a Greenwood County magistrate following two instances where he lost his temper in the course of his work. Magistrate Walter Rutledge Martin was ordered to take anger management classes as part of his public reprimand, according to an order filed Aug. 31.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Burke County sheriff seeks funds for repairs at detention center

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is asking for help with his detention center. He says they’ve been experiencing so many issues it’s becoming unsafe for the staff and the inmates. From overcrowding to safety concerns, the sheriff says he needs help from commissioners. Full...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Jefferson County High increases security at athletic events

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Jefferson County High School is instituting a heightened security policy for all athletic events. In a release, the school system says all bags must be transparent and are subject to search when attendees enter. A security checkpoint will be established at the main gate and attendees will have to pass through a metal detector. Attendees will not be allowed to stand behind the bleacher or loiter around concession stands and restrooms. They must remain seated in the stands during the game. Outside food and drinks are banned.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken congregation expands into food outreach

Dozens of families got a boost from a new resource this week, with Mercy Church having expanded its offering to include a food pantry. Storehouse of Mercy is part of the Whiskey Road congregation's outreach, and dozens of the ministry's boosters gathered Tuesday afternoon for an Aiken Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. More than 20 cars were lined up within the next couple of hours, as families accepted the chance for "a hand up, not a handout," in the spirit of the ministry's theme.
AIKEN, SC
bodyshopbusiness.com

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Georgia Woman

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Kendrick’s Paint & Body, recently donated a refurbished 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan to a deserving Augusta, Ga., woman to provide her independence and the ability to work and take care of her family. The presentation was held at Kendrick’s Paint...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Gang Member and Co-Defendant from North Augusta Plead Guilty in Meth Case

A member of a violent white supremacist street gang who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Georgia was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Augusta. Thirty-seven-year-old Donnie Lee Curtis Jr. of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and To Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen also fined Curtis $1,500 and ordered him to serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison term.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Update on Cyber Command

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was big news when the Army moved its Cyber Command to Augusta. But, how much do we really know about its mission at Fort Gordon?. Lieutenant General Maria Barrett is the commanding general of the Cyber Command Center and talks about their roles in Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

White supremacist gang member sentenced in CSRA meth case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A member of a violent white supremacist street gang has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors. Donnie Lee Curtis Jr., 37, of Tunnel Hill, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after...
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

South Carolina has $145M for homeowners

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
COLUMBIA, SC

