JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Jefferson County High School is instituting a heightened security policy for all athletic events. In a release, the school system says all bags must be transparent and are subject to search when attendees enter. A security checkpoint will be established at the main gate and attendees will have to pass through a metal detector. Attendees will not be allowed to stand behind the bleacher or loiter around concession stands and restrooms. They must remain seated in the stands during the game. Outside food and drinks are banned.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO