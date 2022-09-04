Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
State ethics commission: McGhee violated disclosure requirements
North Augusta City Council member David McGhee was found in violation by the South Carolina State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) after failing to disclose certain types of income on his Statements of Economic Interest (SEIs) for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020. The complaint against McGhee was filed on Nov. 25,...
Aiken County election board sued over 2022 primary election records
The Aiken County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has been sued over records from the June 14 primary election and the June 28 primary runoff election. S.C. Safe Elections and Michael Funderburk sued the S.C. State Election Commission, its executive director Howard Knapp and the election boards of Aiken, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville, Lexington, Spartanburg and York counties on Friday in the Richland County Court of Common Pleas.
The Post and Courier
City of Columbia to address homelessness with short-term housing, coordinator
COLUMBIA — For its next step in addressing homelessness, Columbia will turn its Inclement Weather Center into year-round short-term housing for those in need. The city will create 50 small, single-occupancy housing units, turn the current Inclement Weather Center into a year-round shelter and hub for homeless services, and hire a homelessness coordinator to oversee the program.
New assistant principal announced for Aiken High School
A new assistant principal has been announced for Aiken High School for the 2022-23 school year. Joshua Snipes is a graduate of Aiken High School and is looking forward to returning to his alma matter, according to a press release from Aiken County Public School District. Snipes has a Bachelor of Arts in secondary and middle education from USC Aiken and a masters in educational administration from the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
wfxg.com
Augusta Commission to hold meeting tomorrow to discuss retention plan, among other things
Augusta, ga. (wfxg) - ON TUESDAY, THE AUGUSTA COMMISSION WILL MEET TO DISCUSS A FEW ITEMS OF BUSINESS. ONE OF THOSE IS AN EMPLOYEE RETENTION PLAN. THE PLAN WAS PRESENTED IN LATE JULY BY INTERIM ADMINISTRATOR, TAKIYAH DOUSE, WHICH INCLUDED COMPENSATION STUDY, RETENTION BONUSES AND COST OF LIVING ADJUSTMENTS. NOW, IT’S UP TO THE COMMISSION FOR DISCUSSION.
Aiken County Public School District working to fill teacher, bus driver positions
Like many districts throughout the nation, the Aiken County Public School District is working to fill teacher and bus driver vacancies. Jennifer Hart, chief officer of human resources and administration for the school district, said on the first day of school there were 58 classroom teaching vacancies, which was up from previous years. As of Sept. 1 that number has dropped under 30.
The Post and Courier
Greenwood County magistrate reprimanded for twice losing temper
GREENWOOD — The state Supreme Court has disciplined a Greenwood County magistrate following two instances where he lost his temper in the course of his work. Magistrate Walter Rutledge Martin was ordered to take anger management classes as part of his public reprimand, according to an order filed Aug. 31.
WRDW-TV
Burke County sheriff seeks funds for repairs at detention center
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is asking for help with his detention center. He says they’ve been experiencing so many issues it’s becoming unsafe for the staff and the inmates. From overcrowding to safety concerns, the sheriff says he needs help from commissioners. Full...
abcnews4.com
Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte granted bond change allowing local travel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/6/22 at 1:15 p.m.) -- Laffitte's federal bond was modified to a "stand alone" GPS monitor rather than a home detention. This will allow him to travel in Hampton and Allendale counties. Laffitte testified he only had a business relationship with Alex Murdaugh and...
Regency Mall rezoning approved by commission without any debate
The plan would replace the run-down mall with hundreds of apartments, retail space, restaurants, a performing arts center and a school.
wfxg.com
Jefferson County High increases security at athletic events
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Jefferson County High School is instituting a heightened security policy for all athletic events. In a release, the school system says all bags must be transparent and are subject to search when attendees enter. A security checkpoint will be established at the main gate and attendees will have to pass through a metal detector. Attendees will not be allowed to stand behind the bleacher or loiter around concession stands and restrooms. They must remain seated in the stands during the game. Outside food and drinks are banned.
Aiken congregation expands into food outreach
Dozens of families got a boost from a new resource this week, with Mercy Church having expanded its offering to include a food pantry. Storehouse of Mercy is part of the Whiskey Road congregation's outreach, and dozens of the ministry's boosters gathered Tuesday afternoon for an Aiken Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. More than 20 cars were lined up within the next couple of hours, as families accepted the chance for "a hand up, not a handout," in the spirit of the ministry's theme.
bodyshopbusiness.com
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Georgia Woman
The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Kendrick’s Paint & Body, recently donated a refurbished 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan to a deserving Augusta, Ga., woman to provide her independence and the ability to work and take care of her family. The presentation was held at Kendrick’s Paint...
North Augusta man named co-defendant in federal drug case
A North Augusta man pleaded guilty recently in a federal drug trafficking case. Robert Lewis Coney Jr., 50, of North Augusta, was named as a co-defendant in a federal drug trafficking case, according to a media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Georgia. He pleaded guilty...
‘Violent’ Georgia meth dealer, member of white supremacist gang sentenced to prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A member of a white supremacist street gang was sentenced to more than 10 years for trafficking methamphetamine on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, Donnie Lee Curtis Jr.,...
wgac.com
Gang Member and Co-Defendant from North Augusta Plead Guilty in Meth Case
A member of a violent white supremacist street gang who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Georgia was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Augusta. Thirty-seven-year-old Donnie Lee Curtis Jr. of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and To Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen also fined Curtis $1,500 and ordered him to serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison term.
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Update on Cyber Command
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was big news when the Army moved its Cyber Command to Augusta. But, how much do we really know about its mission at Fort Gordon?. Lieutenant General Maria Barrett is the commanding general of the Cyber Command Center and talks about their roles in Augusta.
WRDW-TV
White supremacist gang member sentenced in CSRA meth case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A member of a violent white supremacist street gang has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors. Donnie Lee Curtis Jr., 37, of Tunnel Hill, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after...
South Carolina has $145M for homeowners
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
WIS-TV
Attorney for subpoenaed Swansea clerk treasurer says client is “adamant” there was no wrongdoing
SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - The lawyer for Swansea’s embattled clerk treasurer expressed on Monday how his client was “adamant” she committed no wrongdoing and did her job properly. Attorney Johnathan Milling’s statements are the first comments WIS has obtained for Milling’s client, Swansea Clerk Treasurer Margaret Harvey....
