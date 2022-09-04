Lake Charles, La - A man carrying two airsoft BB guns and a knife caused Lake Charles Charter Academy to go into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police first received a call of a person walking with a gun in their hand near the school at 3:32 pm. Then at 3:37 police received a call of a subject brandishing a gun in the parking lot of the school. Officers made contact with the man on the east side of the school's property. The man complied and officers took him into custody, finding the two airsoft guns and the knife. Justin Keith Edwards, 33, is being held on a felony charge of unlawful disruption of the operation of a school. Police said additional charges could be added.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO