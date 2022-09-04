Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Charles American Press
New program will encourage success in at-risk students
McNeese State University Athletics, in partnership with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office and Calcasieu Parish School Board, have launched a new program called “Rowdy for Success.”. This will function as an intervention program for at-risk students in the Calcasieu Parish school system. The goal of the program...
Lake Charles American Press
Carolyn Nabours: The kindergarten teacher who couldn’t stay retired
Carolyn Nabours began her 40th year of teaching in August at the Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy. Nabours is a proud Southwest Louisiana native, and hails from Jennings. After graduating from Jennings High School, she went on to earn her Bachelor’s of Arts in Education for grades kindergarten through 8 from McNeese State University.
Lake Charles American Press
Cameron Parish to plead its case, appeals to LHSAA to be removed from ‘select’ status
Cameron is one of several parishes that will be represented in Baton Rouge today to appeal the designation of its athletic programs as “Select” by the Louisiana High School Association. The LHSAA changed the definition of select and nonselect schools in June and put Grand Lake, Hackberry, Johnson...
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 6, 2022, that on Friday, September 2, CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 668 North Perkins Ferry Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana (Moss Bluff) to target those driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: Is a succession always necessary?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: My 85-year-old brother died without a will. He never married and had no children. All he owned beyond personal items was $2,400 in his checking account. The bank said I did not have to do a succession and that all I needed was an affidavit to disburse the $2,400. Is that right?
Lake Charles Charter Academy put on lockdown after gun near campus
Justin Edwards, 33, was arrested by LCPD after being reported for having a gun near a school campus. He is now being held on a felony charge of unlawful disruption of the operation of a school.
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
Have you ever put on your hazard lights when driving down I-10 during a heavy rain storm? You could be breaking the law.
NOLA.com
With federal help delayed, nonprofits and volunteers fix hundreds of Laura-damaged homes
WESTLAKE - For two years, Rikki Fontenot and her four sons have managed to live in the portion of their house still habitable after Hurricane Laura tore through her neighborhood. Her 17-year-old, in a desperate bid for privacy, laid down floorboards in a gutted room and put up a bed frame made from scrap materials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake Charles American Press
JDP library director to resign
Jeff Davis Parish Library Director Clare Coleman is resigning in early 2023. Coleman, who has been director for four years, informed the Library Board of Control of her plans last week. “It is with a heavy heart but firm purpose that I write to inform you that I will be...
Residents urged to apply for Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant
The Acadia Parish Police Jury urges residents with a history of flooding to apply for flood mitigation grant.
LCPD investigates gun on campus, lockdown lifted
Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) were dispatched to 2700 block of Power Center Parkway regarding a person walking with a gun in hand around 3:32 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lake Charles American Press
3 sentenced for burning woman’s body in Beauregard
Three men convicted of disposing of a woman’s body in a car in Beauregard Parish and lighting it on fire have each been sentenced to 20 years in prison, but court officials say they may serve much less than that behind bars. Morgan Douglas, Dixon Fife and Michael Roberts...
westcentralsbest.com
Lake Charles Man Forces School Into Lockdown
Lake Charles, La - A man carrying two airsoft BB guns and a knife caused Lake Charles Charter Academy to go into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police first received a call of a person walking with a gun in their hand near the school at 3:32 pm. Then at 3:37 police received a call of a subject brandishing a gun in the parking lot of the school. Officers made contact with the man on the east side of the school's property. The man complied and officers took him into custody, finding the two airsoft guns and the knife. Justin Keith Edwards, 33, is being held on a felony charge of unlawful disruption of the operation of a school. Police said additional charges could be added.
Lake Charles American Press
Local man carrying BB guns, knife arrested in school parking lot
A 33-year-old Lake Charles man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he was discovered with two Airsoft BB guns and a knife in the parking lot of Lake Charles Charter Academy. Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Power Center Parkway in reference to a person walking with a gun in hand. Shortly after, a second 911 call was received in reference to a person brandishing a gun in the parking lot of a school in the same area.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man arrested after hospital reports rape
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is jailed in connection with a rape this past weekend, authorities say. A local hospital called the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Sept. 3, to report a rape that happened earlier that morning, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent. Detectives...
KPLC TV
New law gives dental benefits to patients with IDD
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The new Medicaid Adult Dental Waiver program which covers the cost of thorough dental services for patients with IDD became effective on July 1, 2022. The program will allow patients with intellectual disabilities to be eligible for comprehensive dental benefits. Kathy Dwyer is the caregiver...
Lake Charles American Press
Michael “Mike” Ped Grant
Michael Ped Grant, 78, passed away on Sept. 3, 2022, in his residence in Westlake, La., after a long battle with Parkinson’s and Heart Disease. Mike was born in Leesville, La., on April 29, 1944, to Ped K. and Eva Allison Grant. He attended Fair Park High School in Shreveport, La., and then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. After serving two tours of duty, he settled in Sulphur. He managed an equipment rental business for over twenty years and then became self-employed owning his own heavy construction business for over 20 years.
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. September 2 Alvin Joseph Broussard, 33, 300 block of North 12th, Eunice. Resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden. Gwendolyn Denise Simien, 47, 200 block of Acadia, Eunice. Simple battery, disturbing the peace-drunkeness, resisting an officer. Amy D. Miller, 47, 1000 block of West Vine, Eunice. Operating a…
Lake Charles American Press
Local woman credits app for quick response after accident
Pamela Dennis credits an app, the quick response of local law enforcement and a prayer for her rescue when her car left the road and began sinking into a canal. She wants more families to benefit from the app and know how to respond if this happens to them. “My...
Comments / 0