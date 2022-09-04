Read full article on original website
Related
Aiken congregation expands into food outreach
Dozens of families got a boost from a new resource this week, with Mercy Church having expanded its offering to include a food pantry. Storehouse of Mercy is part of the Whiskey Road congregation's outreach, and dozens of the ministry's boosters gathered Tuesday afternoon for an Aiken Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. More than 20 cars were lined up within the next couple of hours, as families accepted the chance for "a hand up, not a handout," in the spirit of the ministry's theme.
wfxg.com
Aiken County animal shelters among statewide emergency due to intake capacity
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - South Carolina animal shelters are under a state of emergency. Locations across the Palmetto State are at capacity and intake is not letting up. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said Abigail Appleton, No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer. These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season,” said Appleton.
WRDW-TV
Kids can interact with exciting vehicles at Augusta, Aiken events
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids who are curious about mighty machines will get a chance to see them up close at two local events. Meet-a-Machine at the Augusta Regional Airport gives kids the opportunity to see, touch and learn about emergency response vehicles, planes, aircraft equipment, construction equipment and other machines.
50 mini homes coming to Columbia to offer temporary housing for homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has announced they will create a year-round rapid shelter for the unhoused in the city, complete with 50 mini pallet-style homes to give people a temporary place to stay. And for the first time ever, the city will also have a new person to coordinate Columbia's efforts to combat homelessness.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Toy drive for Children’s Hospital tackles 2 problems
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s September, which means it’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. So a tradition has returned to help out kids at the hospital and also try to combat the blood shortage. For the past three years, Shepeard Community Blood Center has partnered with Children’s Hospital of...
WRDW-TV
Up to $50,000 reward for information on the Millbrook twins case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been 32 years since family has seen or heard from twin sisters Jeannette and Dannette Millbrook. The twins went missing back on March 18, 1990. Since then, despite a few leads, it’s largely been silent in this case. On that day in 1990,...
Golden Apple: Jill Paul
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) Jill Paul is part of the DNA of Merriwether Elementary. She went here as a child and she teaches here as an adult. Part of a great team at this school. “I’m teaching kids of parents that I taught,” Paul says. “That’s just the Sweetwater community. Everybody loves each other. I […]
A look inside the 10 year building program for Columbia County Schools, what to expect.
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF)- Columbia County schools are set for some major upgrades over the next decade. School board members met the public at Harlem High School to talk about their 10 year plan. Under that plan, every school will get upgrades and renovations. Evans, Harlem, and Lakeside High School are the oldest high schools. They will […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
New Aiken County golf course ‘The Chalkmine’ opens
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new nine-hole golf course in Aiken County. It’s for USC Aiken golfers and First Tee Aiken which teaches children life skills through golf. The ceremonial tee shot is off at ‘The Chalkmine.’. “It’s a challenging little golf course,” said Jim McNair....
Providing shelter, safety, and healing to trafficking survivors
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In 2021, according to DSS, there were 236 children identified as victims of human trafficking. For those children that manage to escape, there are few resources in South Carolina to assist them. The Bridge 2 Home in Aiken is a refuge that offers a safe home as those girls heal and […]
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Augusta metro area
High demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket.
Regency Mall rezoning approved by commission without any debate
The plan would replace the run-down mall with hundreds of apartments, retail space, restaurants, a performing arts center and a school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta native Casey Williams joins the Aiken Standard as general assignment reporter
Casey Williams brings her passion for writing as she joins the Aiken Standard. Williams, who was born in Atlanta but has called Augusta home since she was 9, will serve the role as a general assignment reporter for the newspaper. Graduating in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from...
WRDW-TV
Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom
WAGENER, S.C. - An Aiken County mother has now been missing for 17 days. Krystal Anderson’s family reported her missing on Aug. 23 after she was last seen outside her home in Wagener on Aug. 20. Her family is growing frustrated with what they say is little response from...
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
abcnews4.com
Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte granted bond change allowing local travel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/6/22 at 1:15 p.m.) -- Laffitte's federal bond was modified to a "stand alone" GPS monitor rather than a home detention. This will allow him to travel in Hampton and Allendale counties. Laffitte testified he only had a business relationship with Alex Murdaugh and...
WRDW-TV
Regency Mall revival project expected to cost $200 million
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - $200 million is the price tag city officials say it’ll cost to turn the old Regency Mall property from an eyesore into a city attraction. We’re talking about a new shopping mall, hundreds of new homes, and even a new school. But the question...
WIS-TV
Wife of WIS legend ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner dies, celebration of Peggy Pinner’s life announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Pinner family announced the death of Peggy Pinner Tuesday. Peggy was married to longtime WIS anchor ‘Papa’ Joe Pinner. The Pinner family became part of WIS when he joined the station in 1963. Over the decades he served as an anchor, weatherman, co-host to WIS News Midday. He retired from the station after 55 years in 2018.
WRDW-TV
Deputies still searching for missing man in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for an Augusta man who’s been missing for more than a week. Eddie Ruffin, 72, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway in the area of Castle Pines Mobile Home Park, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Student from Greenville found dead on UofSC campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
Comments / 0