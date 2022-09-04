ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Aiken Standard

Aiken congregation expands into food outreach

Dozens of families got a boost from a new resource this week, with Mercy Church having expanded its offering to include a food pantry. Storehouse of Mercy is part of the Whiskey Road congregation's outreach, and dozens of the ministry's boosters gathered Tuesday afternoon for an Aiken Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. More than 20 cars were lined up within the next couple of hours, as families accepted the chance for "a hand up, not a handout," in the spirit of the ministry's theme.
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

Aiken County animal shelters among statewide emergency due to intake capacity

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - South Carolina animal shelters are under a state of emergency. Locations across the Palmetto State are at capacity and intake is not letting up. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said Abigail Appleton, No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer. These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season,” said Appleton.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Kids can interact with exciting vehicles at Augusta, Aiken events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kids who are curious about mighty machines will get a chance to see them up close at two local events. Meet-a-Machine at the Augusta Regional Airport gives kids the opportunity to see, touch and learn about emergency response vehicles, planes, aircraft equipment, construction equipment and other machines.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Toy drive for Children's Hospital tackles 2 problems

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s September, which means it’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. So a tradition has returned to help out kids at the hospital and also try to combat the blood shortage. For the past three years, Shepeard Community Blood Center has partnered with Children’s Hospital of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Up to $50,000 reward for information on the Millbrook twins case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been 32 years since family has seen or heard from twin sisters Jeannette and Dannette Millbrook. The twins went missing back on March 18, 1990. Since then, despite a few leads, it’s largely been silent in this case. On that day in 1990,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Golden Apple: Jill Paul

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) Jill Paul is part of the DNA of Merriwether Elementary. She went here as a child and she teaches here as an adult. Part of a great team at this school. “I’m teaching kids of parents that I taught,” Paul says. “That’s just the Sweetwater community. Everybody loves each other. I […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

New Aiken County golf course 'The Chalkmine' opens

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new nine-hole golf course in Aiken County. It’s for USC Aiken golfers and First Tee Aiken which teaches children life skills through golf. The ceremonial tee shot is off at ‘The Chalkmine.’. “It’s a challenging little golf course,” said Jim McNair....
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Providing shelter, safety, and healing to trafficking survivors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In 2021, according to DSS, there were 236 children identified as victims of human trafficking. For those children that manage to escape, there are few resources in South Carolina to assist them. The Bridge 2 Home in Aiken is a refuge that offers a safe home as those girls heal and […]
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom

WAGENER, S.C. - An Aiken County mother has now been missing for 17 days. Krystal Anderson’s family reported her missing on Aug. 23 after she was last seen outside her home in Wagener on Aug. 20. Her family is growing frustrated with what they say is little response from...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Regency Mall revival project expected to cost $200 million

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - $200 million is the price tag city officials say it’ll cost to turn the old Regency Mall property from an eyesore into a city attraction. We’re talking about a new shopping mall, hundreds of new homes, and even a new school. But the question...
WRDW-TV

Deputies still searching for missing man in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for an Augusta man who’s been missing for more than a week. Eddie Ruffin, 72, was last seen Aug. 27 in the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway in the area of Castle Pines Mobile Home Park, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
AUGUSTA, GA

