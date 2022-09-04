Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Official: Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel
Well, some things never change, eh? Chelsea have shocked the football world once again (even though none of this should be shocking at this point), by sacking Thomas Tuchel today, after a poor run of form that saw the Blues pick up just 3 wins from 7 across all competitions.
SB Nation
The strongest team in the Premier League? Introducing: Lance Barrett’s Power Index
It is natural for the fandoms of different clubs to compare and argue about how their season is going and to celebrate or bemoan where they are on the table. Yeah, Arsenal is 5-0-1 but... have they played the toughest competition? Simply put, no, they have not. Manchester City has...
SB Nation
Official: Liverpool Unveil Official 2022-23 Third Kit
Liverpool revealed their official third kit for the 2022-23 season over the weekend. The launch is in preparation for both the men’s European kickoff against Napoli on Wednesday and the women beginning their season over the coming weekend. The kit is a green color described as “dark atomic teal...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Arthur Won’t Start Against Napoli
So, a quick roundup of Liverpool FC’s injury situation: Diogo Jota made his return over the weekend, and Thiago returned to training on Monday. Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury was confirmed to rule him out for at least three weeks. So the midfielders that have travelled to Naples for...
SB Nation
Three things we learned from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille
Tottenham got their Champions League campaign off to the best of starts today with a 2-0 win over Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances (I feel like I’ve said that a lot already this season) but it was a somewhat illuminating one in terms of how Antonio Conte wants his team to play. The Champions League is the biggest of stages, and you can learn a lot about how a team like Spurs approaches matches like these, especially when at home when the crowd expects them to dominate.
SB Nation
Thomas Tuchel — Where It Went Wrong
Thomas Tuchel is my favourite Chelsea manager of all time — more than Mourinho, more than Conte, more than Ancelotti, more than anyone else. I’ll always hold him close to my heart for his tactics, for his personality, for his conduct and for a long list of other things. But I love Chelsea more than any manager.
SB Nation
Ex-Red Adam Lallana Named Interim Player-Manager at Brighton
While most Liverpool fans would sooner see the entire squad replaced than Jürgen Klopp shown the door were it ever to come to that, there are few other managers in football who can even come close to the German’s job security or expect that level of backing. And...
SB Nation
Napoli 4, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Reds Forget How To Play Football
Napoli: Zielinski 5’ (pen) 47’, Anguissa 31’, Simeone 44’. The Reds are hardly bouncing into this tie after a sub-par start to the season. And starting off the Champions League Group Stage at a stadium where the Reds have only managed a solitary point and zero goals in three tries isn’t the most obvious way to snap us out of our slump.
SB Nation
Talking Points: Were Sunderland naive not to recruit another striker to cover for Ross Stewart?
With Ross Stewart injured, were the club naive not to recruit cover?. I think every single Sunderland fan’s heart dropped the second they heard the news that Ross Stewart had pulled out pre-match through injury. The Scotland international has been our most crucial player since the start of last...
SB Nation
Newcastle United make €35m offer for Vasco’s midfielder Andrey Santos
Tébaro Schmidt from Globo has made public an offer made by Newcastle United to Vasco da Gama for 18-year-old midfielder Andrey Santos, the journalist reported on Tuesday. According to the Brazil outlet, Newcastle is willing to pay up to €35 million to land the up-and-coming promise after the youngster inked a new deal with Vasco last Monday linking him to the Brazilian organization until 2027.
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Godfrey talks injury, Gordon to Newcastle rumours, Garner profile
“After the game against Blackpool I brought him [Ben Brereton Díaz] home, closed the door and he wasn’t allowed to leave the house. There was no opportunity for him to go away,” says Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson. [Lancashire Telegraph]. Amadou Onana and Nathan Patterson currently sit...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: How can Sunderland adapt in the absence of Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin?
Hopefully the approach, from a tactical perspective, doesn’t differ too much from what we’ve become accustomed to. In terms of Cirkin, it really is a heavy blow and as mentioned by Tony Mowbray, it does negatively affect the balance of the team. That said, if Aji Alese can...
SB Nation
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
A raucous atmosphere greeted the players, as expected, and the home fans didn’t stop chanting for a single second from then on. And they had plenty to cheer as well, with their dangeman Mislav Oršić making the most of a counter-attack as he burst beyond the backline. Chelsea had the better opening 10-15 minutes, with multiple decent-to-good half-chances going to waste, but Dinamo made their one chance count.
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Patterson praise, Pickford’s journey, Dele injured
“What a start to the season – he was injured when he was about to make his debut last year, so it has been hard. But he has shown character. People say he’s a really good offensive full-back, but his defensive game has been excellent. “It is hard...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Marseille: Match Thread and How to Watch Champions League
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympique Marseille, in London. It’s a home match with Champions League football for the first time in three seasons. Spurs are fired up, and Marseille is full of old Arsenal wash-outs. LET’S SMASH ‘EM. Lineups. How to Watch. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympique Marseille. Champions...
SB Nation
CrunkChocolate’s Match Expectations & “SOB Podcast” Score Line Predications
Manchester City travel to Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán for Champion’s League Matchday 1. Sevilla are 1-1-3 in their last 5 matches and will need to hope home field advantage can close the gap in talent between the two sides. Haaland has 15 Champion League goals in 13 career matches, but I feel Pep is preparing to go full “Pep Brain ‘’ and we will see big changes in our Starting XI today. I do believe we see Akanji, Palmer, Grealish, and Mahrez, and Sergio Gomez start.
SB Nation
Klopp: “We Were Never Compact”
Liverpool FC travelled to Naples, and got a beatdown. There’s really no other way to put it, as a perfect storm of factors such as a team in transition, accumulated fatigue, injuries and an alarming amount of out-of-form players coalesced for one of the more dismal performances the team has put in since Jürgen Klopp took charge of the team.
SB Nation
Everton news: Double injury blow, Harwood-Bellis linked
The injury bug is back at Finch Farm, and it’s claimed one of Everton’s best performers this season - Jordan Pickford is expected to miss at least a couple of games with a thigh injury. [EFC]. Third choice keeper Andy Lonergan is also out with a knee issue,...
SB Nation
Alisson Becker Talks Napoli and Champions League Challenges
Liverpool have had a difficult start to their 2022-23 Premier League season, with just nine points to show for their first six games as they sit seventh in the table, six points back of current leaders Arsenal and five off presumptive favourites Manchester City. It’s not the start anyone would...
SB Nation
Manchester United Women: Summer Recap and 2022/23 Season Preview
There was quite a bit of business done this Summer to reinforce the squad. Within the WSL, up and comers Grace Clinton and Maya Le Tissier arrived from Everton and Brighton respectively. Veterans of the game were added to the squad as well, with Rachel Williams arriving from Tottenham, Adriana Leon from West Ham United, and Nikita Parris from Arsenal.
