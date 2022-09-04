Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Township Fall Festival schedule set
The annual Penn Township Fall Festival, complete with parade, amusement rides, food, entertainment and cooking contests, returns to the Municipal Park complex in Harrison City on Sept. 16 - 18. Opening ceremonies are set for 5 p.m. Sept. 16, followed by the American Legion Riders at 5:30 p.m. The festival...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Verona Community Day returns Sept. 24
On Sept. 24, the Verona Community Group will present the second annual Verona Community Picnic, to take place at Cribbs Field on Second Street from 2 to 6 p.m. The day will feature a wide array of family-friendly activities, but the cornerstone will be the food, with the community group offering free cheeseburgers and hot dogs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert, either for their families or to share with everyone, depending on their level of comfort.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Jazz Fest brings community together
On Sept. 3, area residents enjoyed music, food and nature at the 19th annual Monroeville Jazz Fest. The Monroeville Foundation hosted the concert outside at the Tall Trees Amphitheater. “I really enjoy this,” said Ernie Groover, Monroeville Foundation president. “This is a great venue, a great event. We have a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sign inspection work to include lane closures in Harmar, Millvale and Tarentum
PennDOT District 11 sign inspection work will involve lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at several locations in the Alle-Kiski Valley:. Route 366 at the northbound Route 28 ramp in Tarentum;. Route 910 at the southbound Route 28 ramp in Harmar;. Route 4009 (Evergreen Road) at the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Valley Community Fund grant provides AEDs to Leetsdale VFD
The Sewickley Valley Community Fund recently provided a grant to the Leetsdale Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of new automated external defibrillators. The new Zoll AEDs will replace units that are outdated and potentially unreliable, and are also identical to the units currently in use by the Quaker Valley Ambulance Authority. This is important because in a case of emergency, the fire department — with its Quick Response Medical Service — might be the first responder. They can begin the use of the AED and when ambulance authority paramedics arrive, the AEDs can be switched without having to remove and reset the defibrillator pads.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 7, 2022: Dramatic win for North Allegheny girls soccer
Anna Bundy scored the game-winning goal in the final two minutes to lead North Allegheny to a 4-3 victory over Butler in Section 1-4A girls soccer Wednesday. Abby Stager scored twice and Allie Burns also found the net for the Tigers (5-0, 3-0). Samantha Miller had two goals and Maddison Rose also scored for Butler (1-2, 0-2).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys soccer notebook: GCC’s Carlo Denis hits major milestone
Greensburg Central Catholic senior Carlo Denis reached a career milestone Sept. 1 when the second-ranked Centurions visited No. 5 Bentworth in a Section 2-A game. The speedy forward who seems as if he has been in the GCC lineup forever cleared the 100-goal mark for his career with two scores in a 4-3 come-from-behind victory.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: Haden Sierocky doing it all for Ligonier Valley
Haden Sierocky went from a quarterback candidate to a versatile weapon and catalyst for Ligonier Valley. The senior running back and defensive back has scored five touchdowns four ways for the Rams (2-0). A film hound who looks for a cerebral edge, the 6-foot, 186-pound Sierocky is just as valuable...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aliquippa remains atop Trib 10 power rankings while 3 new teams enter
A competitive Week 1 led to three changes from the debut Trib 10 of the 2022 season last week. All around the district, most games were close, including five contests that went beyond regulation and three matchups that went to double overtime. Home losses by Penn-Trafford and Seneca Valley and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Divine Mercy Academy in Monroeville gets students ready for cheering
Cheer camp at Divine Mercy Academy in Monroeville took place in August in the Sabers’ Gym. Twenty students participate in the camp. The participants consisted of all grade levels, including students who attend our neighboring community schools. The girls spent the week learning cheerleading drills while building team and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expect closures through November for road work on Verona Road in Penn Hills
Road work will begin on Verona Road in Penn Hills beginning Sept. 12. PennDOT announced the construction, happening between Saltsburg Road and Second Avenue, on Tuesday. The work will be done by A. Folino Construction Inc. of Oakmont as part the $7.3 million 2022 Capital Roads contract. Work includes milling and paving, base repairs, reconstruction of an intersection, drainage improvements, shoulder work and guardrail replacement.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Borough secretary, 2 council members resign in Verona
Verona is going through a transition period following the unexpected resignations this past week of three members of the borough’s management team and council. At its Aug. 30 meeting, Verona council accepted the resignation of borough secretary Christine DeRunk, effective Sept. 9. DeRunk came aboard in August 2021 and had served as the de facto borough manager, but she is moving to take the borough manager’s job in Sharpsburg, which is closer to her home in Shaler.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: WCCA girls golf championship tees off Friday
The Westmoreland County Coaches Association will host its girls golf championship Friday at Champion Lakes Golf Course in Bolivar. Last year, Caroline Tragesser of Franklin Regional held off her teammate in a scorecard playoff to win the individual title with a nine-hole score of 41. Neither player is back for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Parnassus National Bank closed in 1953 after the bank's president confessed to embezzling $600,000
There was a time when community banks in the Alle-Kiski Valley thrived. For example, there was the Old Freeport Bank and the Avonmore National Bank, both of which served their communities for many years. But, perhaps, the most well-known community bank was Parnassus National Bank. The bank dated to 1872,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
County Police make arrest in fatal Duquesne shooting
Allegheny County Police police plan to charge 17-year-old Duquesne resident Justice Haten as an adult for the shooting death of 14-year-old Lajaponis Roberts, according to a county press release. Roberts was the passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevrolet Cruze when the shooting happened last Friday in Duquesne. The driver abandoned the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Valley looks to overtake Burrell in next chapter of ‘Battle of the Bypass’ rivalry
The Valley-Burrell series has lasted 43 consecutive seasons, long enough to develop an intergenerational feel. Valley coach Dave Heavner realized that when he watched film of Burrell’s game last Friday against Deer Lakes. Heavner saw a No. 12 for Burrell making plays and later found out that was Reece Kennedy, whose father, Mike Kennedy, had the knack for making big plays when he was part of Burrell’s 1986 WPIAL title run.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum races past Latrobe in matchup of top girls soccer teams in Class 3A
Plum came out like a sprinter in the fastest heat. Latrobe had trouble getting off the starting block. In a showdown of ranked girls soccer teams from Section 3-3A, No. 3 Plum showcased its speed, working up a nice lather offensively early on the way to a 4-2 victory over No. 4 Latrobe on Wednesday night at Mustang Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport boys golf off to strong start against local rivals
After taking some knocks the past two seasons in Class 3A, the Freeport golf team is back in Class 2A and putting Section 1 on notice. “We bumped up into Class 3A in the last two-year cycle playing against the likes of Fox Chapel and Kiski,” Freeport coach Joe Sprumont said. “Our kids got some good experience playing some of the best teams in the state, and against that type of robust competition, wins were hard to come by.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man convicted in 2015 Munhall homicide argues conviction should be tossed on double jeopardy grounds
The defense attorney for a man convicted of third-degree murder following a second trial argued Wednesday that the conviction should be thrown out because the prosecution either purposely caused a mistrial or was reckless in its preparation of the case. Carlos Harris, 28, of Arlington, was found guilty following his...
