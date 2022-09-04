ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley Valley Community Fund grant provides AEDs to Leetsdale VFD

The Sewickley Valley Community Fund recently provided a grant to the Leetsdale Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of new automated external defibrillators. The new Zoll AEDs will replace units that are outdated and potentially unreliable, and are also identical to the units currently in use by the Quaker Valley Ambulance Authority. This is important because in a case of emergency, the fire department — with its Quick Response Medical Service — might be the first responder. They can begin the use of the AED and when ambulance authority paramedics arrive, the AEDs can be switched without having to remove and reset the defibrillator pads.
LEETSDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Sept. 7, 2022: Dramatic win for North Allegheny girls soccer

Anna Bundy scored the game-winning goal in the final two minutes to lead North Allegheny to a 4-3 victory over Butler in Section 1-4A girls soccer Wednesday. Abby Stager scored twice and Allie Burns also found the net for the Tigers (5-0, 3-0). Samantha Miller had two goals and Maddison Rose also scored for Butler (1-2, 0-2).
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Aliquippa remains atop Trib 10 power rankings while 3 new teams enter

A competitive Week 1 led to three changes from the debut Trib 10 of the 2022 season last week. All around the district, most games were close, including five contests that went beyond regulation and three matchups that went to double overtime. Home losses by Penn-Trafford and Seneca Valley and...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Divine Mercy Academy in Monroeville gets students ready for cheering

Cheer camp at Divine Mercy Academy in Monroeville took place in August in the Sabers’ Gym. Twenty students participate in the camp. The participants consisted of all grade levels, including students who attend our neighboring community schools. The girls spent the week learning cheerleading drills while building team and...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Expect closures through November for road work on Verona Road in Penn Hills

Road work will begin on Verona Road in Penn Hills beginning Sept. 12. PennDOT announced the construction, happening between Saltsburg Road and Second Avenue, on Tuesday. The work will be done by A. Folino Construction Inc. of Oakmont as part the $7.3 million 2022 Capital Roads contract. Work includes milling and paving, base repairs, reconstruction of an intersection, drainage improvements, shoulder work and guardrail replacement.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Borough secretary, 2 council members resign in Verona

Verona is going through a transition period following the unexpected resignations this past week of three members of the borough’s management team and council. At its Aug. 30 meeting, Verona council accepted the resignation of borough secretary Christine DeRunk, effective Sept. 9. DeRunk came aboard in August 2021 and had served as the de facto borough manager, but she is moving to take the borough manager’s job in Sharpsburg, which is closer to her home in Shaler.
VERONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

County Police make arrest in fatal Duquesne shooting

Allegheny County Police police plan to charge 17-year-old Duquesne resident Justice Haten as an adult for the shooting death of 14-year-old Lajaponis Roberts, according to a county press release. Roberts was the passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevrolet Cruze when the shooting happened last Friday in Duquesne. The driver abandoned the...
DUQUESNE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Valley looks to overtake Burrell in next chapter of ‘Battle of the Bypass’ rivalry

The Valley-Burrell series has lasted 43 consecutive seasons, long enough to develop an intergenerational feel. Valley coach Dave Heavner realized that when he watched film of Burrell’s game last Friday against Deer Lakes. Heavner saw a No. 12 for Burrell making plays and later found out that was Reece Kennedy, whose father, Mike Kennedy, had the knack for making big plays when he was part of Burrell’s 1986 WPIAL title run.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum races past Latrobe in matchup of top girls soccer teams in Class 3A

Plum came out like a sprinter in the fastest heat. Latrobe had trouble getting off the starting block. In a showdown of ranked girls soccer teams from Section 3-3A, No. 3 Plum showcased its speed, working up a nice lather offensively early on the way to a 4-2 victory over No. 4 Latrobe on Wednesday night at Mustang Stadium.
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport boys golf off to strong start against local rivals

After taking some knocks the past two seasons in Class 3A, the Freeport golf team is back in Class 2A and putting Section 1 on notice. “We bumped up into Class 3A in the last two-year cycle playing against the likes of Fox Chapel and Kiski,” Freeport coach Joe Sprumont said. “Our kids got some good experience playing some of the best teams in the state, and against that type of robust competition, wins were hard to come by.”
FREEPORT, PA

