BBC
Scotland v Ireland: Visitors win T20 series 2-0 after third match rained off
Scotland's third and final Twenty20 match with Ireland was abandoned after rain in Edinburgh, meaning the visitors win the series 2-0. Ireland won by eight wickets on Monday and followed that with victory by 16 runs in a rain-curtailed encounter on Tuesday. The Scots are scheduled to face Zimbabwe, the...
BBC
Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record
Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
Jack de Bromhead: Parents of 13 year-old jockey killed in horseracing accident pay tribute
The grieving parents of a 13-year-old jockey who died following a horse racing accident have paid tribute to their “extraordinary and beautiful” son.In an online post, leading horse trainer Henry de Bromhead and his wife Heather described Jack de Bromhead as a “perfect, funny, loving son”.His death has caused shock among the Irish racing community, after he passed away in County Kerry on Saturday.He had been taking part in Glenbeigh horse and pony race at Rossbeigh beach. The racing event was immediately cancelled following the incident.It is understood the young jockey fell from his horse.“On September 3rd we said goodbye...
BBC
US Open: Nick Kyrgios given biggest fine of tournament after quarter-final defeat
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Nick Kyrgios has been given the biggest fine of the US Open so far...
Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England
Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
UEFA・
BBC
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: World champion rivals clash at news conference
Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 10 September. Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Sports Extra from 19:00 BST and then from 21:00 BST on BBC Radio 5 Live, follow live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:30 BST. Savannah Marshall accused Claressa Shields of being...
Golf-Fleetwood leads as storm clouds loom at BMW PGA Championship
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Stormy weather provided a fitting backdrop for the opening round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Thursday where players on both sides of golf's bitter power struggle were in action on the soggy fairways.
GOLF・
Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III expresses ‘greatest sadness’ upon death of his mother in first statement as monarch – latest updates
New king says family mourns passing of ‘cherished sovereign and much-loved mother’ after UK’s longest-reigning monarch dies aged 96
BBC
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver to start Italian Grand Prix at back because of grid penalty
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will start the Italian Grand Prix at the back because of a grid penalty for using too many engine parts. The seven-time champion has been given his fourth power unit of the season - one more than is permitted. Hamilton's brand-new third engine was damaged when...
BBC
Vuelta a Espana: Remco Evenepoel sprints to victory on stage 18 to extend overall lead
Remco Evenepoel sprinted to victory on stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana to extend his overall race lead. The Belgian accelerated past Spain's Enric Mas after they caught Dutch rider Robert Gesink 400m from the mountain-top finish on the Alto de Piornal. Australia's Jay Vine had to abandon and...
Tennis-Nadal hints at extended break after U.S. Open exit
NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal said he needed to "fix things" and was unsure about his return to competitive tennis after his bid for a men's record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title ended in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday.
