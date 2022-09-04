ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Scotland v Ireland: Visitors win T20 series 2-0 after third match rained off

Scotland's third and final Twenty20 match with Ireland was abandoned after rain in Edinburgh, meaning the visitors win the series 2-0. Ireland won by eight wickets on Monday and followed that with victory by 16 runs in a rain-curtailed encounter on Tuesday. The Scots are scheduled to face Zimbabwe, the...
WORLD
BBC

Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record

Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
SPORTS
The Independent

Jack de Bromhead: Parents of 13 year-old jockey killed in horseracing accident pay tribute

The grieving parents of a 13-year-old jockey who died following a horse racing accident have paid tribute to their “extraordinary and beautiful” son.In an online post, leading horse trainer Henry de Bromhead and his wife Heather described Jack de Bromhead as a “perfect, funny, loving son”.His death has caused shock among the Irish racing community, after he passed away in County Kerry on Saturday.He had been taking part in Glenbeigh horse and pony race at Rossbeigh beach. The racing event was immediately cancelled following the incident.It is understood the young jockey fell from his horse.“On September 3rd we said goodbye...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Farah
Person
Eilish Mccolgan
Person
Charlotte Purdue
Person
Paul Gascoigne
Person
Jack Rowe
The Associated Press

Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England

Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Half Marathon#Commonwealth Games

Comments / 0

Community Policy